10 ‘Game of Thrones’ favorites were nominated for Emmys, and fans are about to start a civil war

“Game of Thrones” is poised to sweep nearly every acting category at the 2019 Emmys, with 10 different actors up for awards.

When the nominations were announced on Tuesday, fans of HBO’s beloved fantasy drama were thrilled to see nearly every major member of the cast had been honored – but, soon enough, lines were drawn and viewers began to advocate for their personal favorites to win.

Here are the 10 “Thrones” stars who will face off at the prestigious award ceremony this year, which will air on September 22.

Emilia Clarke was nominated for outstanding lead actress in a drama series.

caption Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen on “Game of Thrones.” source Helen Sloan/HBO

One Twitter user wrote that Emilia Clarke “carried season 8 of game of thrones on her shoulders with her amazing acting, just got her fourth emmy nomination for leading actress and is on her way to winning one.”

Another cited her powerful monologue on the series finale as a reason why she deserves to win: “SHE SPOKE THREE LANGUAGES IN ONE SCENE AND DID THIS IN ONE TAKE PERIODT.”

Kit Harington was nominated for outstanding lead actor in a drama series.

caption Kit Harington as Jon Snow on “Game of Thrones.” source Helen Sloan/HBO

Some fans joked about Harington’s lack of dialogue in the final season of “Thrones,” but many said it’s proof of his prowess that he still scored a nomination with not much to work with in the script.

“He probably had more screen time than any other actor on ‘Game of Thrones’ this year,” Henry Goldblatt, Entertainment Weekly’s former editor-in-chief, said on “The Awardist” podcast. “He’s the heart and soul of the show.”

Sophie Turner was nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series.

caption Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark on “Game of Thrones.” source Helen Sloan/HBO

Many fans agreed that Turner’s portrayal of Sansa Stark has long been deserving of an Emmy nomination.

“My heart is so happy to see Sophie Turner finally getting the recognition she deserves after so long,” writer and producer Lacy Baugher tweeted. “Long live the Queen in the North.”

Maisie Williams was also nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series.

caption Maisie Williams as Arya Stark on “Game of Thrones.” source Helen Sloan/HBO

“With blood sweat and tears, Maisie Williams did Arya Stark proud,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“This I can get on board with,” another agreed. “GoT S8 should not be nominated for anything else.”

Lena Headey is up for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series.

caption Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister on “Game of Thrones.” source Helen Sloan/HBO

While many fans were disappointed that Headey didn’t get many meaningful scenes on the final season, they largely agree that her work throughout the series warrants delayed recognition.

“Lena really got a nomination for standing at a window and sipping wine for four episodes,” one person wrote. “A true queen.”

Gwendoline Christie is the fourth “Thrones” star nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series.

caption Gwendoline Christie as Ser Brienne of Tarth on “Game of Thrones.” source Helen Sloan/HBO

Fans were overjoyed with Christie’s nomination for her role as Ser Brienne of Tarth, whose steadfast loyalty and honor has anchored the show for multiple seasons.

“YASSS Gwendoline Christie deserves an Emmy!” one person wrote. “Also could someone Knight this woman IRL? Amazing moment.”

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau was nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series.

caption Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister on “Game of Thrones.” source Helen Sloan/HBO

Some fans were disappointed that Coster-Waldau wasn’t nominated in the lead actor category, as many argue that he’s one of the strongest aspects of the show. He was nominated in 2018, but lost to his co-star, Peter Dinklage.

“Jaime is probably one of the best male characters/Nikolaj is one of the best male actors on the whole show and he probably deserves this,” one fan argued.

Alfie Allen was also nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series.

caption Alfie Allen as Theon Greyjoy on “Game of Thrones.” source Helen Sloan/HBO

“Ok but alfie allen deserves this,” one fan wrote. “He’s been slept on forever and his redemption arc was PERFECT and he executed it phenomenally literally the only good thing about game of thrones s8.”

Peter Dinklage received his eighth nomination for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series.

caption Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister on “Game of Thrones.” source Helen Sloan/HBO

Although Dinklage has already won three Emmys for his portrayal of Tyrion Lannister, many fans believe he deserves to continue his winning streak, with some calling him “the best actor ever.”

“His character took a massive hit, but dammit, Peter Dinklage deserves every nomination,” one person wrote.

Carice van Houten, who only appeared on one episode, was nominated for outstanding guest actress in a drama series.

caption Carice van Houten as Melisandre on “Game of Thrones.” source HBO

Although Van Houten only appeared on episode three, “The Long Night,” Melisandre played a major role in the Battle of Winterfell – in addition to many big moments on previous seasons.

“Carice van Houten finally getting recognition after years and years of incredible work is just amazing,” one fan wrote. “She better get that Emmy.”