All Malaysian ministers to get a 10% pay cut as part of government’s austerity measures: Mahathir

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad announced that the salaries of all ministers would be cut by 10% as part of the new government’s cost-cutting measures. Reuters

The Cabinet in Malaysia has agreed to cut the salaries of all ministers by 10% as part of the new government’s cost-cutting measures.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad announced this at a press conference on Wednesday after chairing the first weekly Cabinet meeting at Perdana Putra, reported The Star.

Dr Mahathir said: “The cut is on the minister’s basic salary. This is to help the country’s finances.”

“This has been a practice of mine. I also did the same thing when I became prime minister in 1981.”

He noted that some government officers are currently paid more than Cabinet ministers, reported Malaysiakini.

Dr Mahathir said that a decision on mega projects will be made after a review to determine whether to scrap them or not. These projects include the Pan Borneo Highway, Banadar Malaysia and Tun Razak Exchange.

“Non-essential” agencies such as the Land Public Transport Commission (SPAD), National Professors Council and Special Affairs Department (Jasa) will also be disbanded, he added.