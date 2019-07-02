All Malaysian MPs will soon have to declare their assets – and those who lie could get 3 years in jail: Parliament

The declarations will be displayed on the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission website, and MPs who make false declarations could be slapped with a fine or a jail term of up to three years. Pixabay

If you’re wondering how much wealth a Malaysian minister has, the answer may soon be a click away.

Malaysia’s Dewan Rakyat (Lower House of Parliament) on Monday (July 2) unanimously passed a highly-anticipated motion making it compulsory for all Members of Parliament to declare their household assets, Bernama reported.

This includes the MP’s own assets, as well as the assets of their spouse and any children below 21 years old.

These declarations will be displayed on the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission website. MPs who make false declarations could be slapped with a fine or a jail term of up to three years, Malay Mail reported.

De facto Law Minister Liew Vui Keong called the motion “the first step” by the PH government in tackling corruption, adding that other measures would be put up for discussion in later Parliament sessions.

According to the Malay Mail report, the motion was hotly debated between opposition parties, but eventually, no MP objected during a vote at the end of the session.

However, the Star reported PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man as saying outside Parliament that the party would not support the motion unless it became law.

He claimed that declaring an individual’s wealth was against Islamic teachings, and disclosing the wealth of family members raised safety concerns.

Bernama reported that several opposition MPs from Barisan Nasional and PAS expressed that the mandatory asset declaration should be implemented by drawing up specific laws.

Liew replied that the Government was drafting a Bill, which he hoped would be ready by the next Parliament session.

Last November, Malaysia published its first-ever public list of assets declared by MPs and their families.

The list, which is available on a dedicated portal, reported the total assets of 157 MPs, including Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, and PKR president Anwar Ibrahim.

Former Prime Minister Najib Razak – who is under investigation for alleged corruption in the 1MDB case – did not declare his income on the list.

