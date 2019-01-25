Here are all the messages between Roger Stone and his intermediaries about WikiLeaks, according to Mueller’s indictment

caption Julian Assange. source Jack Taylor/Getty Images

Trump ally Roger Stone was indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller on one count of obstruction of justice, five counts of making false statements to investigators and Congress, and one count of witness tampering.

Friday’s indictment centers around his contacts with people connected to WikiLeaks, which leaked troves of hacked emails from the Democratic National Committee and Clinton campaign in the run-up to the 2016 election.

The 24-page indictment lays out a timeline of all the known text messages, emails, and Twitter direct messages between Stone and two intermediaries, believed to be Randy Credico and Jerome Corsi.

Mueller is investigating Russia’s interference in the 2016 election and whether members of the Trump campaign colluded with Moscow to sway the race in his favor.

As part of the investigation, Mueller is examining whether any Trump associates had advance knowledge that Russian hackers had breached the servers of the Democratic National Committee and stolen batches of DNC emails, as well as emails belonging to the Hillary Clinton campaign.

The emails were disseminated by the radical pro-transparency group WikiLeaks, and the leaks are widely seen as one of the main factors contributing to Clinton’s loss in the 2016 election.

The indictment centers around Stone’s contacts with people connected to WikiLeaks, referred to as “Organization 1” in the document.

The 24-page indictment lays out a timeline of all the known text messages and emails between Stone and his two intermediaries with Wikileaks. They are referred to as Person 1, widely believed to be right-wing conspiracy theorist Jerome Corsi, and Person 2, believed to be radio host Randy Credico.

According to the indictment: