Here are all the messages between Roger Stone and his intermediaries about WikiLeaks, according to Mueller’s indictment

- source
- Jack Taylor/Getty Images
- Trump ally Roger Stone was indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller on one count of obstruction of justice, five counts of making false statements to investigators and Congress, and one count of witness tampering.
- Friday’s indictment centers around his contacts with people connected to WikiLeaks, which leaked troves of hacked emails from the Democratic National Committee and Clinton campaign in the run-up to the 2016 election.
- The 24-page indictment lays out a timeline of all the known text messages, emails, and Twitter direct messages between Stone and two intermediaries, believed to be Randy Credico and Jerome Corsi.
On Thursday, long-time Trump advisor and informal campaign operative Roger Stone was indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller on one count of obstruction of justice, five counts of making false statements to investigators and Congress, and one count of witness tampering.
Mueller is investigating Russia’s interference in the 2016 election and whether members of the Trump campaign colluded with Moscow to sway the race in his favor.
As part of the investigation, Mueller is examining whether any Trump associates had advance knowledge that Russian hackers had breached the servers of the Democratic National Committee and stolen batches of DNC emails, as well as emails belonging to the Hillary Clinton campaign.
Read more:Top Trump campaign officials and right-wing media allies were convinced Roger Stone was much closer to WikiLeaks than he’s let on
The emails were disseminated by the radical pro-transparency group WikiLeaks, and the leaks are widely seen as one of the main factors contributing to Clinton’s loss in the 2016 election.
The indictment centers around Stone’s contacts with people connected to WikiLeaks, referred to as “Organization 1” in the document.
The 24-page indictment lays out a timeline of all the known text messages and emails between Stone and his two intermediaries with Wikileaks. They are referred to as Person 1, widely believed to be right-wing conspiracy theorist Jerome Corsi, and Person 2, believed to be radio host Randy Credico.
According to the indictment:
- On or about July 25, 2016, Stone sent an email to Person 1 with the subject line, “Get to [the head of Organization 1].”
- The body of the message read, “Get to [the head of Organization 1] [a]t Ecuadorian Embassy in London and get the pending [Organization 1] emails . . . they deal with Foundation, allegedly.”
- Assange, the founder of Wikileaks, has lived out of the Ecuadorian embassy in London since 2012. The Foundation referenced in this message is the Clinton Foundation.
- On or about the same day, Person 1 forwarded Stone’s email to an associate who lived in the UK, believed to be the political commentator Ted Malloch.
- On or about July 31, 2016, Stone emailed Person 1 with the subject line, “Call me MON.” The body of the email said Person 1’s associate in the UK “should see [the head of Organization 1].”
- On or about August 2, 2016, Person 1 emailed Stone saying he was in Europe and planned to return in or around mid-August. Person 1 wrote, “Word is friend in embassy plans 2 more dumps. One shortly after I’m back. 2nd in Oct. Impact planned to be very damaging.”
- Person 1 added in the same email, “Time to let more than [the Clinton Campaign chairman] to be exposed as in bed w 5 enemy if they are not ready to drop HRC. That appears to be the game hackers are now about. Would not hurt to start suggesting HRC old, memory bad, has stroke – neither he nor she well. I expect that much of next dump focus, setting stage for Foundation debacle.”
- The Clinton campaign chairman referenced in this message is John Podesta, whose email account was allegedly hacked by Russian actors.
- “Starting in early August 2016, after receiving the August 2, 2016 email from Person 1, Stone made repeated statements about information he claimed to have learned from the head of Organization 1,” the indictment said, citing four separate instances where Stone publicly alluded to his knowledge of WikiLeaks and communications with Assange.
- Some of these statements included an August 21, 2016 tweet which read: “Trust me, it will soon [be] Podesta’s time in the barrel.”
- “[The head of Organization 1] has kryptonite on Hillary,” Person 2 said in a text message to Stone on August 27, 2016.
- “Please ask [the head of Organization 1] for any State [Department, where Clinton worked] or HRC [Hillary Rodham Clinton] e-mail from August 10 to August 30-particularly on August 20, 2011 that mention [the subject of the article] or confirm this narrative,” Stone said in an email to Person 2 on September 18, 2016.
- “Big news Wednesday … now pretend u don’t know me … Hillary’s campaign will die this week,” Person 2 said in a text message to Stone on October 1.
- Around October 4, 2016, Stone emailed a high-ranking member of the Trump Campaign telling them Organization 1 would release “a load every week going forward.”
- While the person is not named in the indictment, the New York Times reported in November that it was chief campaign strategist Steve Bannon.
- The next day, Breitbart Washington editor Matthew Boyle followed up with Stone, according to The Times. “Assange – what’s he got?” Boyle asked Stone on October 3, 2016. “Hope it’s good.” “It is,” Stone reportedly responded. Boyle then reportedly pressed Bannon to contact Stone about the impending WikiLeaks dump, telling Bannon, “clearly he knows what Assange has.”
- On October 7, 2016, Organization 1 released the first set of stolen Podesta emails. Shortly after the release, an associate of a high-ranking Trump Campaign official sent Stone a text message that read “well done.”