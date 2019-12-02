Every single Amanda Seyfried movie, ranked

caption Amanda Seyfried has been in a number of hit movies. source Paramount Pictures,Sony Pictures Classics,20th Century Fox

Amanda Seyfried is an actress best known for her roles in movies like “Les Miserables” (2012) and “Mamma Mia” (2008).

“First Reformed” (2018) and “Mean Girls” (2004) currently stand as her highest-rated films on Rotten Tomatoes.

However, other movies in her filmography like “The Big Wedding” (2013) and “Red Riding Hood” (2011) were widely panned by film critics.

Actress Amanda Seyfried has cultivated a filmography with a wide range, playing roles in musicals, horrors, and romantic comedies.

However, not all of her films have been positively received by critics.

Here is every movie in Amanda Seyfried’s filmography, as ranked by critic scores on Rotten Tomatoes.

Note: All scores were current on the date of publication and are subject to change. Films without critical ratings were not included.

Her lowest-rated film was “The Big Wedding” (2013)

Even an all-star cast couldn't save the film.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 7%

Summary: In the romantic comedy “The Big Wedding,” an expansive family of in-laws gathers over the course of a wedding weekend to oversee the nuptials of Missy (Seyfried) and Alejandro (Ben Barnes), causing progressive and conservative ideals to collide.

She played Valerie in “Red Riding Hood” (2011).

The film is set in a Medieval village.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 10%

Summary: In a twisted take on the classic fairy tale, “Red Riding Hood” centers around Valerie (Seyfried) and her love Peter (Shiloh Fernandez) who plan to run away from their village to be together.

But before they can run off, a werewolf kills Valerie’s sister in cold blood, causing Valerie to stay and seek out the werewolf’s identity.

The actress was Jill in the thriller “Gone” (2012).

Amanda Seyfried in "Gone."

Rotten Tomatoes score: 10%

Summary: In the suspense-filled thriller “Gone,” Jill (Seyfried) is approaching the anniversary of her own kidnapping when her sister suddenly disappears.

Convinced that the man who once took her is now targeting her sister, Jill races to save her before it’s too late.

Seyfried played Ruby in “Love the Coopers” (2015).

The film is set during Christmastime.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 18%

Summary: In the Christmas-centric comedy “Love the Coopers,” four generations of the Cooper family come together to celebrate the holidays over Christmas Eve.

Choice characters in the expansive cast include disillusioned Eleanor (Olivia Wilde), single father Hank (Ed Helms), and diner waitress Ruby (Seyfried).

In “The Clapper” (2018) she played Judy.

Critics liked the cast but not so much the film.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 24%

Summary: In the oddball comedy “The Clapper,” Eddie Krumble (Ed Helms) makes a living clapping during infomercials on television.

When a TV talk-show host becomes curious about Eddie and his unique job, his world is turned upside down and he loses touch with Judy (Seyfried), the love of his life.

She portrayed Mary in the action-adventure film “Pan” (2015).

Amanda Seyfried plays a mother in "Pan."

Rotten Tomatoes score: 27%

Summary: A re-imagining of a classic fairy tale, “Pan” shows the origin of Peter Pan (Levi Miller), an orphan who is whisked away on a flying pirate ship run by Blackbeard (Hugh Jackman).

As he sets down in the mystical world of Neverland, Peter tries to discover the truth about his estranged mother Mary (Seyfried).

Seyfried was Katie in “Fathers and Daughters” (2016).

Amanda Seyfried in "Fathers and Daughters."

Rotten Tomatoes score: 28%

Summary: The family drama “Fathers and Daughters” follows renowned writer Jack Davis (Russell Crowe) as he copes with the sudden death of his wife, and the impact his life makes on his daughter Katie (Seyfried) 27 years down the line.

She starred as Savannah Curtis in “Dear John” (2010).

"Dear John" is based on a Nicholas Sparks novel.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 29%

Summary: Based on the romance novel by Nicholas Sparks, “Dear John” centers around the love story of soldier John Tyree (Channing Tatum) and Savannah (Seyfried) over the course of seven years.

Despite his frequent deployments and the distance between them, the two stay in touch through love letters sent overseas.

In “Boogie Woogie” (2010) Seyfried was Paige Oppenheimer.

The film is rated R.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 33%

Summary: A comedic drama set in the illustrious contemporary-art scene of London, “Boogie Woogie” shows the entangled lives of dealers, collectors, and artists like Jean Maclestone (Gillian Anderson), Dewey Dalamanatousis (Alan Cumming), and Paige Oppenheimer (Seyfried).

She was Louise in “A Million Ways to Die in the West” (2014).

It's a comedy film.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 34%

Summary: In the Wild West comedy “A Million Ways to Die in the West” a sheep farmer named Albert (Seth MacFarlane) backs out of a gunfight and loses his girlfriend Louise (Seyfried) to another man.

Hung out to dry, Albert runs into Anna (Charlize Theron) and the two become fast friends as they navigate the frontier together.

The actress played opposite Justin Timberlake in “In Time” (2011).

The film is set in the future.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 37%

Summary: Set in a dystopian future where time is money and the wealthy are virtually immortal, the science-fiction thriller “In Time” follows Will Salas (Justin Timberlake) and Slyvia Weis (Seyfried) as they swap and steal minutes in a desperate effort to stay alive.

She played the Girl in the science-fiction film “Anon” (2018).

"Anon" is a sci-fi thriller.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 38%

Summary: The science-fiction thriller “Anon” takes place in a world where everyone’s identities are on full display and privacy no longer exists.

In an almost crime-free world, Detective Sal Friedland (Clive Owen) is surprised to find an untraceable woman known only as the Girl (Seyfried) may be linked to a slew of murders.

Seyfried was Mouse in “American Gun” (2006).

Chris Marquette, Amanda Seyfried, and Nikki Reed in "American Gun."

Rotten Tomatoes score: 39%

Summary: The independent drama “American Gun” seeks to show how prevalent gun violence is in America through three interwoven stories that center around a principal Carter (Forest Whitaker), single mother Janet Huttenson (Marcia Gay Harden), and straight-A student Mary Ann Wilk (Linda Cardellini).

Seyfried had a supporting role in the film as a student, Mouse.

In “The Last Word” (2017) she played Anne Sherman.

She played a writer.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 40%

Summary: In the comedy “The Last Word,” successful businesswoman Harriet Lauler (Shirley MacLaine) takes young writer Anne Sherman (Seyfried) under her wing.

As Anne pens Harriet’s life story, the older woman takes her on a journey through her past.

She was Sunny in the crime comedy “Gringo” (2018).

Amanda Seyfried in "Gringo."

Rotten Tomatoes score: 40%

Summary: In the action-adventure movie “Gringo,” American businessman Harold Soyinka (David Oyelowo) finds himself in over his head with drug lords and international mercenaries when a business trip goes awry in Mexico.

Seyfried co-starred in the film as Sunny, a tourist who helps rescue Harold.

“Letters to Juliet” (2010) featured Seyfried as Sophie.

The film is all about romance.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 41%

Summary: In the romantic comedy “Letters to Juliet” young tourist Sophie (Seyfried) discovers a trove of love letters in the city of Verona.

One letter dated from 1957 catches her eye, causing Sophie to track down the original sender (Vanessa Redgrave) and help her find true love.

She played Eve in “The Art of Racing in the Rain” (2019).

The film is based on a novel.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 44%

Summary: Based on the novel of the same name, “The Art of Racing in the Rain” tells the story of Formula One racecar driver Denny Swift (Milo Ventimiglia) through the eyes of his beloved dog Enzo (voiced by Kevin Costner).

As Enzo narrates, Denny navigates the ups and downs of life with his wife Eve (Seyfried) by his side.

The actress was Needy in the horror “Jennifer’s Body” (2009).

Megan Fox and Amanda Seyfried in the film.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 44%

Summary: When her best friend Jennifer (Megan Fox) is possessed by a monstrous demon intent on devouring the boys at their school, shy Needy (Seyfried) is forced to step out of the shadows and confront Jennifer before her own boyfriend is eaten as well.

She was Samantha Jackson in “Ted 2” (2015).

Wark Wahlberg and Amanda Seyfried in "Ted 2."

Rotten Tomatoes score: 45%

Summary: In the sequel to “Ted,” the comedy follows John (Mark Wahlberg) and his teddy-bear best friend Ted (voiced by Seth MacFarlane) as Ted tries to assert his sense of self in the courtroom.

Ready to settle down and start a family, Ted must first prove to the court that he is a verified citizen with the help of his pro-bono lawyer Samantha Jackson (Seyfried).

Seyfried played the titular lead in “Chloe” (2010).

Amanda Seyfried plays an escort in "Chloe."

Rotten Tomatoes score: 51%

Summary: In the dramatic thriller “Chloe,” successful doctor Catherine (Julianne Moore) begins to think that her husband David (Liam Neeson) may be cheating on her.

Determined to lay her suspicions to rest, Catherine hires an escort named Chloe (Seyfried) as a ploy to catch him in the act.

The actress played Linda Boreman in “Lovelace” (2013).

The film wasn't a hit with audiences or critics.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 53%

Summary: The biographical drama “Lovelace” shows the backstory of famed porn star Linda Lovelace (Seyfried), from her strict religious background to her eventual starring role in a major porn film.

She was Meryl Streep’s daughter Sophie in “Mamma Mia” (2008).

"Mamma Mia" is a musical.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 54%

Summary: In the musical comedy “Mamma Mia,” Sophie (Seyfried) has wondered who her father is for years.

After she finds her mother Donna’s (Meryl Streep) old diary, she invites the three possible suitors to her upcoming wedding and forces Donna to confront her past.

She played Julie Beckley in “Alpha Dog” (2007).

Amber Heard and Amanda Seyfried in "Alpha Dog."

Rotten Tomatoes score: 54%

Summary: In the crime drama “Alpha Dog,” Frankie (Justin Timberlake) is owed a debt for dealing drugs and he takes the debtor’s younger brother Zack (Anton Yelchin) as a marker until he can get his money. But while the young teenager is under his watch, Frankie grows to care about Zack in a way he didn’t expect.

Amanda Seyfried had a supporting role in the film as Zack’s girlfriend, Julie Beckley.

In “A Bag of Hammers” (2012) she was Amanda.

Her role was uncredited.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 58%

Summary: In the comedic drama “A Bag of Hammers,” two grifters Ben (Jason Ritter) and Alan (Jake Sandvig) pose as car valets and steal the vehicles that are handed off to them. When a young kid named Kelsey (Chandler Canterbury) comes into their lives, Ben and Alan take him under their wing.

Seyfried had an uncredited role in the film as Ben’s love interest Amanda Beekler.

Seyfried was Amanda in “The End of Love” (2013).

She has a smaller role in the film.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 59%

Summary: The drama “The End of Love” centers around a struggling actor Mark (Mark Webber) who is forced to do a lot of growing up when the mother of his 2-year-old son suddenly passes away. As he works through his grief, he finds solace with single mother Lydia (Shannyn Sossamon).

Seyfried had a supporting role in the film as a character named Amanda.

She voiced M.K. in “Epic” (2013).

Amanda Seyfried voiced a teenager.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 64%

Summary: In the animated movie “Epic,” young teenager M.K. (voiced by Seyfried) is shrunken down by a magical queen (Beyoncé) who recruits her help in defending their mythical forest from destructive forces.

She played Cosette in the musical “Les Misérables” (2012).

This isn't the first version of this musical ever released.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 69%

Summary: Based on the long-running stage musical, “Les Misérables” captures several decades in the lives of people at the center of a revolution in 19th-century France, including ex-thief Jean Valjean (Hugh Jackman) and his spirited daughter Cosette (Seyfried).

She was Samantha in “Nine Lives” (2005).

She was a teenager in the film.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 75%

Summary: “Nine Lives” is an episodic drama about the lives of nine different women. In her section, Seyfried starred as Samantha, a teenager who is tending to her father who has disabilities (Ian McShane).

She returned as Sophie in “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” (2018).

The film is a sequel to the first musical.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 80%

Summary: In the sequel to “Mamma Mia,” Sophie (Seyfried) is left adrift after the unexpected passing of her mother (Meryl Streep). To cope, she gathers their friends and family to reminisce about her mother’s beautiful, musical past, with Lily James stepping into the shoes of Young Donna.

She played Darby in “While We’re Young” (2015).

Adam Driver and Amanda Seyfried in "While We're Young."

Rotten Tomatoes score: 84%

Summary: In the independent drama “While We’re Young,” married New Yorkers Josh (Ben Stiller) and Cornelia (Naomi Watts) feel a distance widening between them and their child-rearing friends as they approach their mid-40s.

After they meet younger couple Darby (Seyfried) and Jamie (Adam Driver), the older pair starts to feel young again.

She memorably played mean girl Karen Smith in “Mean Girls” (2004).

The movie is now a Broadway musical, too.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 84%

Summary: In the hit comedy “Mean Girls,” new student Cady (Lindsay Lohan) is overwhelmed after she enters public school life for the first time.

When three popular girls – Regina (Rachel McAdams), Gretchen (Lacey Chabert), and Karen (Seyfried) – allow her sit at their table, Cady’s life is changed forever.

Her highest-rated film is “First Reformed” (2018).

It's a drama.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

Summary: In the drama “First Reformed,” the pastor of a long-established church (Ethan Hawke) feels his faith shaken to its core after an encounter with a pregnant parishioner (Seyfried) and her radical environmentalist husband.

