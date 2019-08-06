Every single Jennifer Garner movie, ranked

caption Jennifer Garner has been in films in a variety of different genres. source Columbia Pictures/Relativity Films

Jennifer Garner is an American actress who has been starring in films since the ’90s.

Garner has appeared in dozens of films, some that critics have loved and others that they’ve hated.

Per critics, the highest-ranking film Garner has appeared in is “Catch Me If You Can” (2002). Critics also liked “Juno” (2007) and “Dallas Buyers Club” (2013).

Jennifer Garner has appeared in dozens of films in a variety of genres over the years. And although some of her movies have been highly praised hits, others have been panned by critics.

Here’s a ranking of Garner’s films from worst to best, according to critics’ reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. It’s worth noting that the critic scores were up to date as of publication but are subject to change.

Keep in mind that this list only includes films that have been scored by critics on Rotten Tomatoes and it does not include certain TV movies, documentaries, or films in which she had uncredited roles.

The star’s most-panned movie is “Mr. Magoo” (1997), one of her first films.

caption The movie was released over 20 years ago. source Walt Disney Pictures

Critic Score: 7%

Audience Score: 24%

Garner’s lowest-rated movie per critics, “Mr. Magoo,” is about a bumbling millionaire who defeats jewel smugglers. In the movie, Garner plays Stacey Sampanahoditra, the love interest of Mr. Magoo’s nephew.

The star plays a master fighter in “Elektra” (2005).

caption Her hair was light-colored in the film. source Twentieth Century Fox

Critic Score: 11%

Audience Score: 30%

Garner becomes a superwoman in this action flick. She plays the lead, Elektra, an assassin-for-hire who must protect her two most recent targets: a single father and his young daughter.

Garner’s character is out for revenge in “Peppermint” (2018).

caption It’s an action film. source STX Films

Critic Score: 12%

Audience Score: 72%

In “Peppermint,” she plays Riley North, a woman who lost her husband and daughter in a senseless act of violence. Five years later, she comes back to seek revenge on the people responsible for their deaths and the justice system that let the criminals walk free.

“Nine Lives” (2016) tells the tale of a man who becomes a cat.

caption Critics and audiences didn’t like the movie very much. source EuropaCorp

Critic Score: 14%

Audience Score: 41%

This comedy flick involves a stuffy businessman who finds himself trapped inside the body of his family’s cat. Garner plays the businessman’s wife, Lara Brand.

Garner plays Ashton Kiutcher’s character’s girlfriend in “Dude, Where’s My Car?” (2000).

caption Jennifer Garner is on the far right. source Twentieth Century Fox

Critic Score: 17%

Audience Score: 47%

You may associate this movie with lead actor Ashton Kutcher, but Garner is also in this infamous stoner comedy. Garner plays Wanda, the girlfriend of Jesse Montgomery III (played by Kutcher) and sister of Wilma (played by Maria Sokoloff).

Garner plays a holiday-hating lead in “Valentine’s Day” (2010).

caption She’s one of many main characters in the film. source New Line Cinema

Critic Score: 18%

Audience Score: 47%

This seasonal rom-com, which follows several different people on Valentine’s Day, is filled with stars like Jessica Alba, Kathy Bates, Jessica Biel, Bradley Cooper, and Patrick Dempsey. Garner plays Julia Fitzpatrick, a working woman who hates the romantic holiday.

A lot of things go wrong in “A Happening of Monumental Proportions” (2018).

caption The film is a comedy-drama. source Great Point Media

Critic Score: 18%

Audience Score: 68%

In this comedy-drama, teachers try to cover up a dead body, a man gets fired on his daughter’s career day, and a boy falls in love with his classmate. Garner portrays Nadine, an assistant who gets involved in an intra-office romance with her husband’s employee.

“Catch and Release” (2007) tells the story of a widow grieving the loss of her husband.

caption The film is a comedy and drama. source Columbia Pictures

Critic Score: 22%

Audience Score: 55%

Garner plays Gray, a woman who struggles to cope with the death of her husband, Fritz (played by Timothy Olyphant). As she rebuilds her life, she has to deal with all of the secrets he kept from her.

In “Pearl Harbor” (2001), Garner plays a nurse.

caption Garner is the one in the center who is wearing glasses. source Touchstone Pictures

Critic Score: 24%

Audience Score: 66%

This film takes place during World War II and, in it, Garner plays Sandra, a nurse.

“Arthur” (2011) tells the story of a trust-fund baby who must marry Garner’s character to obtain his wealth.

caption Audiences liked the film more than critics did. source Warner Bros. Entertainment

Critic Score: 26%

Audience Score: 44%

In this comedy, Russell Brand plays Arthur Bach, an immature man who must marry Garner’s character (Susan Johnson) in order to get his huge inheritance.

Garner is the one that got away in “Ghosts of Girlfriends Past” (2009).

caption Matthew McConaughey and Jennifer Garner star in the rom-com. source New Line Cinema

Critic Score: 27%

Audience Score: 40%

“Ghosts of Girlfriends Past” is a flick about womanizer Connor Mead (played by Matthew McConaughey) who is haunted by the ghosts of his ex-girlfriends. Garner plays Jenny Perotti, Mead’s childhood friend and the only woman who has ever captured his heart.

“Men, Women & Children” (2014) explores the bond between parents and children — and how the internet has impacted that connection.

caption Garner plays a concerned mother in the film. source Paramount Pictures

Critic Score: 33%

Audience Score: 44%

This film follows the relationships between several different teenagers and their respective parents and shows how the internet affects these bonds. Garner portrays Patricia Beltmeyer, an overprotective mother who constantly monitors her daughter’s online-content consumption.

The star shows off her butter-sculpting skills in “Butter” (2012).

caption The film involves plenty of butter sculpting. source Hurwitz Creative

Critic Score: 33%

Audience Score: 44%

“Butter” is all about an annual butter-sculpture contest held in Johnson County, Iowa. In the flick, Garner portrays Laura Pickler, wife of the 15-time winner of the competition. This year, Garner’s character decides to enter the competition herself.

The star does some voiceover work in “Wonder Park” (2019).

caption Her character is the mother of an imaginative child. source Paramount Animation

Critic Score: 34%

Audience Score: 43%

“Wonder Park” is an animated film that brings to life an amusement park straight out of the imagination of a young girl named June. In the film, Garner is the voice of June’s mom.

“The Odd Life of Timothy Green” (2012) tells the story of a couple who wishes for a child.

caption Jennifer Garner plays Cindy Green in the movie. source Walt Disney Pictures

Critic Score: 35%

Audience Score: 67%

In this family drama, Cindy Green (Garner) and her husband, Jim Green (played by Joel Edgerton), are unable to have a child, so they bury a box containing all of their wishes for an infant in their backyard, Shortly after, a child magically appears – and his name is Timothy Green.

The actor is the leading lady in “Daredevil” (2003).

caption She kicks butt in the film. source Marvel Enterprises

Critic Score: 44%

Audience Score: 35%

In this action flick, Garner stars as the vengeful fighter, Elektra, who is searching for her father’s killer.

Garner once again plays a mother in “Miracles From Heaven” (2016).

caption She’s one of the leading characters. source Columbia Pictures

Critic Score: 44%

Audience Score: 81%

In “Miracles From Heaven,” Garner plays Christy Beam, one of the lead characters. Based on a true story, the film is about Beam’s daughter Anna (played by Kylie Rogers) who has a near-death experience and lives.

Garner plays a fighter in the drama “The Kingdom” (2007).

caption Her character is part of the government. source Universal Pictures

Critic Score: 51%

Audience Score: 76%

In the film, a group of US government agents is sent to investigate the bombing of an American facility in the Middle East. The cohort includes Garner, who plays Janet Mayes, a total boss and a fearless member of the team.

The actor plays an incredibly honest woman in “The Invention of Lying” (2009).

caption Ricky Gervais and Jennifer Garner in the fantasy film. source Warner Bros.

Critic Score: 56%

Audience Score: 39%

“The Invention of Lying” takes place in an alternate reality where nobody has fibbed before – until a writer decides to seize upon the opportunity for his own gain. Garner’s character is Anna McDoogles, a beautiful and wealthy woman who gets set up with the movie’s main character Mark Bellison (played by Ricky Gervais).

In “Draft Day” (2014), Garner’s character has a complicated love story.

caption “Draft Day” is a sports drama. source Summit Entertainment

Critic Score: 59%

Audience Score: 65%

Garner stars in this football drama as the team’s salary cap analyst who is also secretly dating an important member of the team.

Garner plays Alexander’s mom in “Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day” (2014).

caption Jennifer Garner and Steve Carell in the film. source Walt Disney Pictures

Critic Score: 61%

Audience Score: 58%

This family-friendly film tells the story of Alexander Cooper (played by Ed Oxenbould) as he finds himself living through a super rough day. Garner plays Alexander’s mother, Kelly Cooper, who also experiences a pretty tough day.

In “The Tribes of Palos Verdes” (2017), Garner deals with a cheating husband.

caption Her character goes through a lot in the film. source Relativity Media

Critic Score: 64%

Audience Score: 62%

Garner’s character is Sandy Mason, a married woman who is living in the scenic suburb of Palos Verdes and struggling with her husband’s infidelity.

In “13 Going On 30” (2004), Garner plays a teenager-turned-adult.

caption Her character’s name is Jenna Rink. source Columbia Pictures

Critic Score: 65%

Audience Score: 70%

In this classic rom-com, Garner plays the adult version of Jenna Rink: a 13-year-old who gets her wish to be “30, flirty, and thriving.” Garner’s character must find her way back to reality as she deals with being an adult on the outside and a teenager on the inside.

The actor has a minor part in the film “Deconstructing Harry” (1997).

caption Her role is very small. source Sweetland Films

Critic Score: 73%

Audience Score: 82%

Garner has a small role in this film and is simply credited as “Woman in Elevator.” The film follows Harry Block, an author who is suffering from writer’s block – until his memories (both real and fictional) come back to haunt him.

In “Wakefield” (2017), Garner’s character copes with her husband’s breakdown.

caption It’s an intense film. source Mockingbird Pictures

Critic Score: 74%

Audience Score: 52%

In “Wakefield,” Garner plays Diana Wakefield, wife to Howard Wakefield (played by Bryan Cranston). In the movie, Howard suffers from a nervous breakdown which causes him to leave his wife and live in his attic for months.

“Danny Collins” (2015), tells the story of a middle-aged rocker trying to make amends with his long-lost son.

caption The film involves plenty of music. source Greek Theater

Critic Score: 77%

Audience Score: 73%

In this film, aging musician Danny Collins (played by Al Pacino) tries to connect with his grown-up son. Garner plays Samantha, wife to Collins’ son.

Garner has a minor role in “Washington Square” (1997).

caption Jennifer Garner (right) has a small role in the film. source Alchemy Filmworks

Critic Score: 81%

Audience Score: 69%

Based on a novel from the 1800s, this film tells the age-old story of forbidden love. Garner portrays Marian Almond, cousin to lead character Catherine Sloper (played by Jennifer Jason Leigh).

In “Love, Simon” (2018), Garner plays a caring mom.

caption Her character gives a memorable speech in the film. source 20th Century Fox

Critic Score: 92%

Audience Score: 88%

“Love, Simon” tells the story of Simon Spier (played by Nick Robinson) as he comes out as gay to his friends and family. In the movie, Garner plays Simon’s loving mother, Emily Spier, who works as a therapist. The movie won theGLAAD Award for outstanding film and received recognition from the Teen Choice Awards and the MTV Movie Awards.

Garner stars as a knowledgeable doctor in the drama “Dallas Buyers Club” (2013).

caption Jennifer Garner in 2013’s “Dallas Buyers Club.” source Focus Features

Critic Score: 92%

Audience Score: 91%

“Dallas Buyers Club” is an emotional film about a man who finds out he is dying. In it, Garner plays Dr. Eve Saks, the physician who takes care of Ron Woodroof (played by Matthew McConaughey) and Rayon (played by Jared Leto).

In the teen-pregnancy movie “Juno” (2007), Garner is a woman who wishes to adopt Juno’s child.

caption Her character yearns to be a mother. source Fox Searchlight Pictures

Critic Score: 94%

Audience Score: 88%

In the award-winning film “Juno,” Ellen Page plays Juno MacGuff, a teenager who unexpectedly learns she’s pregnant. Garner portrays Vanessa Loring, a woman who longs to be a mother and offers to adopt Juno’s baby. Throughout the movie, Garner’s character overcomes many obstacles on the journey to adoption.

“Catch Me If You Can” (2002) tells the story of a young con man who becomes a successful bank robber.

caption Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Garner in the film. source DreamWorks

Critic Score: 95%

Audience Score: 89%

In this fast-paced film, Garner plays a working woman trying to seduce con man Frank Abagnale Jr. (played by Leonardo DiCaprio). She later helps a team of detectives who are working to catch Abagnale once and for all.