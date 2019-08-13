Every single Jennifer Lawrence movie, ranked

caption Jennifer Lawrence has been acting for over a decade. source Magnolia Pictures/Lionsgate

Jennifer Lawrence has been acting in films for over a decade, appearing in rom-coms, superhero flicks, dramas, and horror movies.

The actress is best known for playing the arrow-slinging heroine Katniss Everdeen in “The Hunger Games” (2012), although her breakout role as an Ozark teen in “Winter’s Bone” (2010) made her a talent to watch.

Most critics didn’t enjoy her films “Serena” (2015) and “Passengers” (2016).

She also starred in critical hits like “Silver Linings Playbook” (2012) and “American Hustle” (2013).

Here’s a ranking of all of Lawrence’s films from worst to best, according to critic scores from Rotten Tomatoes.

Over the past decade or so, Jennifer Lawrence has appeared in a variety of films, from rom-coms to action flicks. And with an Oscar and three Golden Globes under her belt, the actress has clearly made a name for herself in Hollywood.

Her next project, “Mob Girl,” a true-crime mafia movie, is set for a 2020 release. In the meantime, INSIDER ranked Lawrence’s past films based on critic scores from Rotten Tomatoes. It’s worth noting that the critic scores were up to date as of publication but are subject to change.

Also keep in mind that this list only includes films that have been scored by critics on Rotten Tomatoes and it does not include certain TV movies, documentaries, or films in which she had uncredited roles.

Here’s a ranking of Lawrence’s films from worst to best, based on critics’ reviews.

Lawrence plays a leading role in the horror flick “The House at the End of the Street” (2012).

caption The film was panned by critics and audiences. source Relativity Media

Critic score: 12%

Audience score: 41%

This horror film tells the story of a divorced woman (Elisabeth Shue) who moves with her daughter (Lawrence) to a rural town that’s haunted by a dark secret. Critics panned the movie for being “shockingly uneventful” and “poorly timed.”

She stars as the titular character in the 1920s period drama “Serena” (2015).

caption Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper play newlyweds. source Magnolia Pictures

Critic score: 16%

Audience score: 23%

Reuniting after their turn in “Silver Linings Playbook,” Lawrence and Bradley Cooper play newlyweds who start a timber business in North Carolina in the 1920s. Despite the star power of the leading actors, “Serena” is an “epic clunker” and a “flat-out disaster” according to critics.

In the “X-Men” spin-off “Dark Phoenix” (2019), the actress reprises her role as blue-skinned mutant Mystique.

caption She appears in the “X-Men” series multiple times. source 20th Century Fox

Critic score: 23%

Audience score: 64%

“Dark Phoenix,” the lowest-rated installment in the “X-Men” franchise, is based on a classic story arc in the comic series about mutant Jean Grey. Although the film has a “refreshing grittiness,” many critics ultimately found it dull and disappointing.

Lawrence stars opposite Chris Pratt in the sci-fi drama “Passengers” (2016).

caption The film is set far in the future. source YouTube/Columbia Pictures Industries, Inc.

Critic score: 30%

Audience score: 63%

Jim (Pratt) and Aurora (Lawrence) are passengers on a spaceship of colonizers traveling to a distant planet. Awakened from their hibernation pods way ahead of schedule, they must figure out the reason for the pods’ malfunction before it’s too late.

Some critics praised the movie’s production design and the chemistry between the two leads whereas others pointed out the “absurdity and clichés” of the storytelling, which failed to blend plotlines about deep-space survival and the power of love.

She plays a girl named Mariana in “The Burning Plain” (2009).

caption The film is a drama. source Magnolia Pictures

Critic score: 37%

Audience score: 56%

Through a nonlinear narrative, this drama focuses on the interconnected stories of strangers in Mexico and a southwestern border town in the US. Many critics found it too serious and too confusing.

Lawrence’s character in “Red Sparrow” (2018) is a Russian ballerina who becomes a spy.

caption The film is based on a novel. source 20th Century Fox

Critic score: 45%

Audience score: 49%

Based on the novel of the same name by former CIA officer Jason Matthews, “Red Sparrow” is a thriller about a ballerina-turned-spy named Dominika Egorova (Lawrence). Despite its promising concoction of “sex, spies, and Russia,” many critics felt the movie suffered from clichés and a “confusing script.”

She plays the mutant Mystique in “X-Men: Apocalypse” (2016).

caption Audiences liked this movie more than critics did. source 20th Century Fox/YouTube

Critic score: 47%

Audience score: 65%

In this “X-Men” sequel, it’s up to Mystique (Lawrence) and Professor X (James McAvoy) to assemble a team to fight the titular bad guy, the world’s first mutant. In their reviews, critics said that the movie had “no spark” and lacked a “compelling villain.”

One of Lawrence’s earliest roles was in the “The Poker House” (2008).

caption The film is set in the 1970s. source Phase 43 Films

Critic score: 57%

Audience score: 65%

“The Poker House” centers around a teen named Agnes (Lawrence) who raises her two younger sisters at their mother’s brothel. Set in the 1970s, the movie was inspired by director Lori Petty’s own life.

It received mixed reviews from critics. Some praised the personal subject matter and the cast’s acting chops, but others were put off by the autobiographical focus and the pacing, which one critic called “languid to the point of meandering.”

She stars as the inventor of the Wonder Mop in the biopic “Joy” (2015).

caption The film is a biopic. source 20th Century Fox

Critic score: 60%

Audience score: 57%

Lawrence earned an Oscar nomination and took home a Golden Globe for her portrayal of entrepreneur Joy Mangano, who invented the Wonder Mop. This “modern-day rags-to-riches fairytale” won over most critics, though some weren’t impressed.

The actress plays a high-school student in “The Beaver” (2011).

caption The film involves a hand puppet. source Anonymous Content

Critic score: 61%

Audience score: 55%

Directed by and co-starring Jodie Foster, “The Beaver” is a drama about a depressed toy company executive (Mel Gibson) who works his way toward recovery by communicating with a beaver hand puppet. Some reviewers thought the film was too dark, but many critics praised the cast’s performances.

She stars in “Mother!” (2017) as the title character.

caption She’s one of the leads in this horror film. source Paramount Pictures

Critic score: 69%

Audience score: 50%

In this psychological horror film starring Lawrence and Javier Bardem, uninvited guests disrupt a couple’s peaceful life. The critics’ consensus is that “Mother!” is an “all-out assault on your senses” that’s “full of vapid characters and overwrought imagery.”

Lawrence stars as an arrow-slinging heroine in “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1” (2014).

caption The movie is based on a book. source Lionsgate

Critic score: 69%

Audience score: 71%

The penultimate “Hunger Games” movie, adapted from the third book in Suzanne Collins’ best-selling dystopian trilogy, takes place in the subterranean District 13, where Katniss (Lawrence) must cooperate with President Coin (Julianne Moore) to save her friend Peeta (Josh Hutcherson) and the nation of Panem as a whole.

Some reviewers criticized the filmmakers’ decision to split “Mockingjay” into two parts. On the whole, critics lauded the film as “solid” and “thought-provoking.”

In “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2” (2015), Lawrence appears as Katniss for the last time.

caption This is the final film in the series. source Lionsgate

Critic score: 70%

Audience score: 66%

In the final installment of the “Hunger Games” film franchise, the conflict between the District-13 rebels and the Capitol’s oppressive leaders comes to a head. On Rotten Tomatoes, the consensus among critics ranges from “too somber to be much fun” to “complex and chock full of action.”

She plays a supporting role in the romantic drama “Like Crazy” (2011).

caption Critics seemed to really enjoy this one. source Paramount Pictures

Critic score: 71%

Audience score: 62%

Anton Yelchin and Felicity Jones star in this emotional movie about a British woman who falls in love with an American and overstays her student visa. Calling it “deeply moving” and “beautifully rendered,” most critics enjoyed “Like Crazy.”

In “The Hunger Games” (2012), Lawrence brings Katniss to life on the big screen for the first time.

caption Her character is fierce. source Courtesy of Lionsgate

Critic score: 84%

Audience score: 81%

Lawrence first brought Katniss to life on the big screen in “The Hunger Games.” The movie charts the heroine’s journey from her home in District 12 to the cut-throat arena of the eponymous competition.

In their reviews, critics highlighted Lawrence’s “superb” performance and the film’s “remarkably swift” pacing.

The prequel “X-Men: First Class” (2011) marks Lawrence’s debut as Mystique.

caption The film involves some backstory. source 20th Century Fox

Critic score: 86%

Audience score: 87%

Diving into the origins of the “X-Men” saga, “First Class” examines how and why Professor X (James McAvoy) trained a group of mutant superheroes. Most critics were won over by this “smartly written and tightly plotted” movie.

Lawrence returns as Katniss in “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” (2013).

caption She stars in the film alongside Josh Hutcherson. source Lionsgate

Critic score: 89%

Audience score: 89%

“Catching Fire,” the highest-rated “Hunger Games” movie, is based on the second book in the series. Competing in the Quarter Quell, a deadly competition pitting previous Hunger Games victors against each other, Katniss (Lawrence) and Peeta (Josh Hutcherson) form alliances with other competitors in the fight for survival.

The movie’s “A-list cast” and “kick of confidence” made it a hit with critics, who praised Lawrence’s performance in particular.

As Mystique, Lawrence helps change history in “X-Men: Days of Future Past” (2014).

caption Her character is ready to fight. source 20th Century Fox

Critic score: 90%

Audience score: 91%

In order to change history and save the world, the mutants in “Days of Future Past” must partner with their younger selves. This “dazzling and intimate” installment in the franchise is the best-reviewed “X-Men” movie on Rotten Tomatoes.

Lawrence plays a young widow in “Silver Linings Playbook” (2012).

caption The movie is about more than a dance competition. source The Weinstein Company

Critic score: 92%

Audience score: 86%

When Pat (Bradley Cooper), a man with bipolar disorder, meets Tiffany (Lawrence), a young widow dealing with her own mental-health issues, the two help each other out and enter a dance competition. The romantic dramedy was adapted from Matthew Quick’s novel.

Lawrence won an Oscar and a Golden Globe for her performance in the movie, which critics called “a crazy beaut of a comedy” and “enjoyable and good-natured.”

In “American Hustle” (2013), she portrays a con man’s wife.

caption It’s a dark comedy. source Francois Duhamel / Sony, Columbia Pictures

Critic score: 93%

Audience score: 74%

Based on a real FBI sting operation that took place in the 1970s and 1980s, “American Hustle” is a dark comedy about con artists (Christian Bale and Amy Adams) who are blackmailed into helping an agent (Bradley Cooper) with a New-Jersey sting operation.

Lawrence, who plays the wife of Bale’s character, won a Golden Globe and earned an Oscar nomination for her performance in this film.

The critics’ consensus is that this movie is “ambitious” and “fun.”

She plays an Ozark teen in “Winter’s Bone” (2010).

caption Jennifer Lawrence was nominated for awards because of her performance in this film. source Roadside Attractions

Critic score: 94%

Audience score: 76%

Ree Dolly (Lawrence), a resilient teen in the Ozarks of Mississippi, must track down her absent father before her family’s home is repossessed. Adapted from the novel of the same name, “Winter’s Bone” put Lawrence on the map as a talent to watch. She was nominated for an Oscar and a Golden Globe for her performance.

Filled with “unironic dignity,” this is a “tough, unflinching, and fascinating” movie, according to critics.

Lawrence narrates the documentary “A Beautiful Planet” (2016).

caption Her name is prominently featured on the movie poster. source IMAX

Critic score: 100%

Audience score: 79%

Featuring footage taken by astronauts on the International Space Station, this documentary illustrates the relationship between Earth and humanity.

With a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes, critics described this film as “soul-filling” and “the best kind of spectacle.”