Every single Katherine Heigl movie, ranked

caption Katherine Heigl has been in a lot of movies over the past few decades — and critics have hated most of them. source Warner Bros. Pictures, Lionsgate Films, Lionsgate Films

Katherine Heigl is best known for her role on the television show “Grey’s Anatomy” and for her work in romantic comedies like “27 Dresses” (2008).

Insider ranked all of Heigl’s films based on critical scores on Rotten Tomatoes.

“King of the Hill” (1993) and “Knocked Up” (2007) currently stand as her highest-rated films on Rotten Tomatoes.

However, other films like “Caffeine” (2007) and “One For the Money” (2012) received low scores from critics across the board.

Katherine Heigl is known for her former role on ABC's "Grey's Anatomy" and for her work in romantic comedies throughout the early 2000s.

And although she’s been in a few hits, not every film she’s been in has been well-received by critics.

Here is every movie in Katherine Heigl’s filmography, ranked by critic scores on Rotten Tomatoes.

Note: All scores were current on the date of publication and are subject to change. Documentaries and films without critical ratings were not included.

Heigl’s lowest-ranked film is “Caffeine” (2007).

caption “Caffeine” is a comedy that’s set in London. source First Look Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 0%

Synopsis: The comedy “Caffeine” hones in on the comings and goings of patrons at the Black Cat Cafe in London and their interconnected relationships.

Katherine Heigl played Laura, the ex-girlfriend of one patron (Andrew Lee Potts) and the blind date of another (Daz Crawford).

She played Stephanie Plum in “One for the Money” (2012).

caption Critics felt this comedy was “dull.” source Lionsgate Films

Rotten Tomatoes score: 2%

Synopsis: The comedic thriller “One for the Money” tells the story of Stephanie Plum (Heigl), a woman who starts working for her cousin’s bail-bonding company in a last-ditch effort to make extra cash.

Despite her lack of experience, Stephanie goes after the company’s most elusive bail-jumper: a murder suspect (Jason O’Mara) who also happens to be her former high-school sweetheart.

In “Home Sweet Hell” (2015) she played Mona.

caption Katherine Heigl in “Home Sweet Hell.” source Vertical Entertainment

Rotten Tomatoes score: 5%

Synopsis: “Home Sweet Hell” is a dark comedy starring Patrick Wilson and Heigl as Don and Mona Champagne, a suburban couple with a seemingly idyllic marriage.

When an outside party seeks to extort them, Mona goes to great lengths to keep her perfect life intact.

Heigl was Lyla in “The Big Wedding” (2013).

caption Topher Grace and Katherine Heigl in “The Big Wedding.” source Lionsgate Films

Rotten Tomatoes score: 7%

Synopsis: In the romantic comedy, “The Big Wedding” two families do their best to survive a wedding weekend for the sake of the happy couple Missy (Amanda Seyfried) and Alejandro (Ben Barnes).

In the film, Heigl played Alejandro’s recently divorced sister Lyla.

She was Laura in the ensemble comedy “New Year’s Eve” (2011).

caption Katherine Heigl and Jon Bon Jovi in “New Year’s Eve.” source Warner Bros.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 7%

Synopsis: “New Year’s Eve” is an ensemble comedy that takes place in New York City on the last few hours of New Year’s Eve.

Starring alongside stars like Halle Berry, Jessica Biel, Robert De Niro, and Zac Efron, Heigl played Laura, the ex-girlfriend of musician Daniel Jensen (Jon Bon Jovi).

The actress played the lead in “Killers” (2010).

caption “Killers” is a spy movie of sorts. source Lionsgate Films

Rotten Tomatoes score: 10%

Synopsis: In the action-comedy “Killers,” Jen Kornfeldt (Heigl) believes that she’s married the man of her dreams (Ashton Kutcher) until he reveals that he’s been leading a double life as an international spy.

As their marriage hangs in the balance, Jen is forced to go along for the ride when they’re placed in their enemies’ crosshairs.

Heigl was Shelley Fisher in “Valentine” (2001).

caption “Valentine” is based on a book. source Warner Bros. Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 11%

Synopsis: Based on the novel of the same name, the horror-thriller “Valentine” follows Marley Shelton and her tight-knit group of friends as they’re picked off one by one by a mysterious killer.

Heigl played one of Marley’s friends whose name is at the top of the murderer’s list.

Heigl played Karly Hert in the comedic drama “Side Effects” (2005).

caption Katherine Heigl plays a pharmaceutical rep in this film. source Warner Brothers.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 11%

Synopsis: Both a comedy and a drama, “Side Effects” is a semi-autobiographical film that stars Heigl as Karly Hert, a pharmaceutical rep who excels at her work even as she questions her company’s morals.

To complicate matters, she falls in love with Zach (Lucian McAfee) who challenges her to choose between money and morality.

Heigl voiced Andie in “The Nut Job” (2014).

caption She voiced Andie, the character on the far left. source Open Road Films

Rotten Tomatoes score: 12%

Synopsis: The animated family film “The Nut Job” tells the story of an ambitious squirrel named Surly (Will Arnett), who recruits the help of his furry friends in pulling off an elaborate heist at a nut store.

Heigl voiced Andie, a compassionate squirrel who tries to keep a cool head even as Surly’s plans go off the rails.

She was Gerard Butler’s love interest in “The Ugly Truth” (2009).

caption Katherine Heigl plays a TV executive in the film. source Sony/Columbia Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 14%

Synopsis: In the romantic comedy “The Ugly Truth,” brilliant-minded television executive Abby (Heigl) butts heads with new morning anchor Mike (Gerard Butler) over the right way to capture a man’s heart.

But when Abby takes Mike’s suggestions and starts changing the way she approaches dating, she finds herself falling for Mike instead.

The actress played Nicole in “My Father, the Hero” (1994).

caption The film is based on a French comedy. source Buena Vista

Rotten Tomatoes score: 14%

Synopsis: Based on a French comedy, “My Father, the Hero” follows estranged father Andre (Gerard Depardieu) as he tries to reconnect with his daughter Nicole (Heigl) after years apart.

Heigl returned as Andie in “The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature” (2017).

caption Critics didn’t like the first movie, either. source Open Road Films

Rotten Tomatoes score: 15%

Synopsis: The animated sequel “The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature” picks up where its predecessor left off, with Surly and his friends devastated to learn that the mayor of Oaktown plans to destroy their beloved park and put an amusement park in its place.

Heigl returned as Andie for the sequel, recruited once more by Surly in helping their friends pull of a ludicrous plan.

She starred alongside Alexis Bledel in “Jenny’s Wedding” (2015).

caption In the film, Katherine Heigl’s character gets married. source IFC Films

Rotten Tomatoes score: 25%

Synopsis: In the dramatic comedy “Jenny’s Wedding,” Jenny (Heigl) finally comes out to her conservative family as gay, revealing that the woman (Alexis Bledel) they once thought was her roommate is actually her partner.

As her parents come to terms with her sexuality, Jenny becomes more certain that her fiancée is the love of her life.

Heigl played Tessa Connover in the thriller “Unforgettable” (2017).

caption “Unforgettable” is about jealousy. source Warner Bros. Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 26%

Synopsis: In the domestic thriller “Unforgettable,” Tessa Connover (Heigl) struggles to accept that her marriage with her ex-husband David (Geoff Stults) has really come to an end.

When David proposes to Julia (Rosario Dawson) Tessa becomes consumed with jealousy and obsesses over Julia’s new place in their family.

She was a new parent in “Life as We Know It” (2010).

caption Katherine Heigl and Josh Duhamel in “Life As We Know It.” source Warner Bros. Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 29%

Synopsis: “Life as We Know It” is a dramatic comedy about Holly Berenson (Heigl) and Eric Messer (Josh Duhamel), two people who can hardly stand to be in the same room together.

When their best friends die in a tragic accident, Holly and Eric have to step up and take care of their godchild as they slip into new roles as respective parents.

Heigl played Sarah Ryback in the action film “Under Siege 2: Dark Territory” (1995).

caption It’s an action-adventure film. source Warner Brothers/Regency

Rotten Tomatoes score: 37%

Synopsis: In the action-adventure film “Under Siege 2: Dark Territory,” CIA agent Casey Ryback (Steven Seagal) races against time to stop arms terrorist Travis Dane (Eric Bogosian) from issuing a threat of global proportions.

Heigl starred alongside Seagal as Casey’s niece Sarah Ryback, who is accompanying him on his train when it is hijacked by Dane.

She appeared opposite Johnny Knoxville in “The Ringer” (2005).

caption Johnny Knoxville and Katherine Heigl in “The Ringer.” source Fox Searchlight Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 40%

Synopsis: After an accident leaves Steve (Johnny Knoxville) heavily in debt, he is pressured by his sleazy uncle to con a well-meaning organization.

Despite their ludicrous scheme, Steve tries to retain a shred of morality all while staying in the good graces of his crush Lynn (Heigl) who works at the organization as a volunteer.

She was the lead in the romantic comedy “27 Dresses” (2008).

caption Critics and audiences didn’t love this rom-com. source Fox 2000 Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 40%

Synopsis: “27 Dresses” is a romantic comedy about Jane (Heigl) who is always a bridesmaid, never the bride.

After a lifetime of helping her friends find their perfect match, her co-worker Casey (Judy Greer) and new flame Kevin (James Marsden) help Jane realize that it’s time to put herself first for once.

In “Bride of Chucky” (1998) Heigl played Jade.

caption This film is part of a franchise. source IMDB

Rotten Tomatoes score: 46%

Synopsis: Another entry in the “Child’s Play” horror franchise, “Bride of Chucky” revisits the story of Chucky (Brad Dourif) a serial killer who uses an amulet to possess the body of a doll.

Chucky kills his ex-girlfriend (Jennifer Tilly) and puts her spirit in a bridal doll so that together they can possess and frame unsuspecting Jade (Heigl) for their crimes.

The actress was Arlene in the comedy “100 Girls” (2000).

caption “100 Girls” is a college comedy. source Dream Entertainment

Rotten Tomatoes score: 60%

Synopsis: In the comedy “100 Girls,” college freshman Matthew (Jonathan Tucker) has a spontaneous love affair with a woman when they get stuck in the same elevator during a power outage. Waking up the next morning alone, Matthew is determined to track down the woman who captured his heart.

Heigl appeared as Arlene, one of the many women Matthew meets as he searches for “the one.”

In “Jackie & Ryan” (2015) she played Jackie Laurel.

caption Katherine Heigl plays a former musician in the film. source Main Street Films

Rotten Tomatoes score: 62%

Synopsis: In the musical drama “Jackie & Ryan,” former singer Jackie (Heigl) and roaming musician Ryan (Ben Barnes) find their lives thrown together after a car accident.

As Ryan struggles with his own personal grief and Jackie grapples with the possibility of losing her daughter in a custody battle, the two find comfort in each other.

Heigl was Kathryn in “That Night” (1993).

caption Katherine Heigl is the second child from the right. source Warner Home Video

Rotten Tomatoes score: 67%

Synopsis: The romantic drama “That Night,” is set in Long Island in the 1970s. It follows Alice Bloom (Eliza Dushku) and her adoration for her troubled neighbor Sheryl (Juliette Lewis). Unmoored by her father’s death, a pregnant, grieving Sheryl leans on Alice for support.

“That Night” was Heigl’s first credited role in a film – she played Alice’s young friend Kathryn.

She was Alison Scott in the comedy “Knocked Up” (2007).

caption Critics and audiences enjoyed “Knocked Up.” source Universal Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

Synopsis: In the Judd Apatow comedy “Knocked Up,” Alison (Heigl) and Ben (Seth Rogen) have a fun one-night stand and go their separate ways. But when Alison shows up two months later to reveal that she’s pregnant, Ben surprises himself by agreeing to help her raise their child.

The actress had a small role as Christina in the drama “King of the Hill” (1993).

caption The film is based on a memoir. source Universal Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Synopsis: Based on the memoir by A.E. Hotchner, the Steven Soderbergh drama “King of the Hill” centers around 12-year-old Aaron (Jesse Bradford) coming of age during the trying economic times of the 1930s.

Heigl had a small role in “King of the Hill” as Christina Sebastian, Aaron’s wealthy classmate.

