Every single Keira Knightley movie, ranked

caption Keira Knightley has starred in some critically beloved and hated films. source A24 Films/Sony Pictures Classics

Keira Knightley has been acting in films for decades and she’s appeared in rom-coms, thrillers, period pieces, and more.

The actress is known for playing Elizabeth Swann in the popular “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise and she also has had memorable performances in “Pride and Prejudice” (2005) and “Atonement” (2007).

Most critics didn’t enjoy her film “Silk” (2007) but “The Imitation Game” (2014) was a critical hit for the actress.

Here’s a ranking of all of Knightley’s films from worst to best, according to critic scores from Rotten Tomatoes.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Since making her first appearance on the big screen back in 1995, Keira Knightley has shown off her prowess in the film industry time and time again.

Over the past few decades, the actress has tackled roles in thrillers, dramas, franchises, and, of course, historical period pieces – and her numerous nominations for Academy Awards, British Academy Awards, and Golden Globes speak for themselves.

Her latest project, “Official Secrets,” is set to make its official debut in August. Ahead of its release, INSIDER ranked Knightley’s past films based on critic scores using data from Rotten Tomatoes. It’s worth noting that the critic scores were up to date as of publication but are subject to change.

Also keep in mind that this list only includes films that have been scored by critics on Rotten Tomatoes and it does not include certain TV movies, documentaries, or films in which she had uncredited roles.

Here’s a ranking of Knightley’s films from worst to best, according to critics’ reviews.

“Silk” (2007) follows the story of a man who takes on a lover while smuggling silkworms from Japan.

caption The film was a bust according to most critics. source Picturehouse

Critic Score: 7%

Audience Score: 29%

Set in the 19th century, the film tells the story of a silkworm merchant-turned-smuggler (Michael Pitt) and his wife (Knightley).

The actress plays one of the leading ladies, Jane, in 2019’s “Berlin, I Love You.”

caption Critics and audiences weren’t a fan of this film. source Bily Media Berlin

Critic Score: 12%

Audience Score: 26%

The movie follows characters played by stars like Helen Mirren, Luke Wilson, Mickey Rourke, Jenna Dewan, and Diego Luna in several intertwined storylines.

She has a role in 2016’s “Collateral Beauty.”

caption The film was a critical flop. source Warner Bros.

Critic Score: 14%

Audience Score: 64%

In the movie, Will Smith stars as a New-York advertising executive who seeks answers after experiencing a tragedy. Knightley plays the smaller role of Amy in the film.

Knightley’s turn as a model-turned-bounty hunter in the biopic “Domino” (2005) fell flat for critics.

caption The film wasn’t a hit. source New Line Cinema

Critic Score: 18%

Audience Score: 56%

The film is loosely based on the bounty hunter Domino Harvey’s life.

She stars in “The Aftermath” (2019), a film set in postwar Germany in 1946.

caption This film was a rare period-piece misstep for the actress. source Fox Searchlight Pictures

Critic Score: 27%

Audience Score: 64%

Knightley plays Rachael Morgan, a woman who carries on an affair with a German widower (Alexander Skarsgård).

Knightley is the leading lady Guinevere in “King Arthur” (2004).

caption Critics didn’t love it. source Buena Vista Pictures

Critic Score: 31%

Audience Score: 59%

The film is a take on the tale of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table.

Despite its star-studded cast and the storyline’s twist on the classic tale, Disney’s “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms” (2018) didn’t impress critics.

caption She had a lot of makeup on for this whimsical role. source Walt Disney Pictures

Critic Score: 32%

Audience Score: 34%

The 2018 film, in which Knightley plays the Sugar Plum Fairy, brought home low audience and critic scores.

Read More: Disney’s ‘The Nutcracker and the Four Realms’ is somehow both chaotic and boring – here’s what critics are saying

Knightley plays a reclusive actress opposite Colin Farrell in 2011’s gritty “London Boulevard.”

caption She’s an actress playing an actress. source GK Film

Critic Score: 36%

Audience Score: 30%

The film follows the story of an ex-con who falls in love with an actress, thus inciting the anger of a mob boss.

She stars in the historical film “The Edge of Love” (2008).

caption The film is another period piece. source BBC Films

Critic Score: 37%

Audience Score: 43%

She and Sienna Miller play free-spirited women who are connected by a poet in war-torn London.

Knightley wrapped up her role as Elizabeth Swann in the “Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End” (2007).

caption Audiences liked this film more than critics did. source Walt Disney Pictures

Critic Score: 44%

Audience Score: 72%

The film saw her and Will Turner (Orlando Bloom) try to save Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) from Davy Jones’ Locker.

In the 2005 thriller “The Jacket,” Knightley stars alongside Adrien Brody.

caption Adrien Brody and Keira Knightley in “The Jacket.” source Warner Independent

Critic Score: 44%

Audience Score: 73%

In the film, Brody plays a troubled war veteran who’s placed in a mental institution. Knightley plays a young woman who visits him in the future.

Knightley plays a private-school student in the thriller “The Hole” (2001).

caption She has blonde hair in the film. source Canal+

Critic Score: 50%

Audience Score: 53%

In the movie, four teens uncover a hidden hole and begin to explore it. She stars alongside Thora Birch, Desmond Harrington, and Daniel Brocklebank.

Knightley reprised her role as Elizabeth Swann opposite Orlando Bloom and Johnny Depp in “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest” (2006).

caption The film is dramatic. source Disney Enterprises

Critic Score: 53%

Audience Score: 72%

The second installment in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise got a 53% critic rating.

Read More: THEN AND NOW: The cast of the original ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ movie 16 years later

In 2010’s “Last Night,” Knightley plays a married woman meeting up with a long-lost love.

caption The film got many poor reviews. source Miramax

Critic Score: 54%

Audience Score: 46%

In the film, Knightley stars opposite Sam Worthington and they play a married couple confronted by temptation.

Back in 1999, Knightley has a small role as the character of Sabé in “Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace.”

caption For the most part, critics didn’t love this film. source Lucasfilms

Critic Score: 54%

Audience Score: 59%

The film, which is a “Star Wars” prequel, wasn’t loved by most critics or audiences.

Chris Pine stars opposite Knightley in 2014’s “Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit.”

caption It’s an action movie. source Paramount Pictures

Critic Score: 55%

Audience Score: 53%

The reboot follows the story of an analyst-turned-spy who discovers a financial-terrorist plot.

She stars alongside Steve Carell in “Seeking a Friend for the End of the World” (2012).

caption The movie is set in the future. source Mandate Pictures

Critic Score: 56%

Audience Score: 53%

She and Carrell were praised for their performances in this futuristic film that explores what people would do if they knew all of humanity only had a few more days to live.

The actress, who’s known for her penchant for period dramas, is a wealthy royal in “The Duchess” (2008).

caption It’s a period film. source Paramount Vantage

Critic Score: 62%

Audience Score: 67%

Starring alongside Ralph Fiennes and Dominic Cooper, Knightley tackles the role of an 18th-century aristocrat in this film.

Knightley was lauded for her turn as the title lead in 2012’s “Anna Karenina,” which is based on a Russian novel.

caption She plays the titular character. source Focus Features

Critic Score: 62%

Audience Score: 50%

The film follows the Leo-Tolstoy classic tale of a woman who questions her happiness and marriage after meeting someone new. She stars opposite Jude Law and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Knightley is Juliet in the cult-favorite film “Love Actually” (2003).

caption The film is very popular. source Universal Pictures

Critic Score: 63%

Audience Score: 72%

Featuring a few different storylines and a star-studded cast, the movie took home a 63% rating.

Read More: 11 surprising things you probably didn’t know about ‘Love Actually’

The 2014 comedy “Laggies” stars the actress as Megan, a 28-year-old experiencing some struggles

caption “Laggies” is a comedy. source A24 Films

Critic Score: 64%

Audience Score: 49%

The comedy follows Knightley’s character as she experiences a quarter-life crisis. Chloë Grace Moretz and Ellie Kemper also star in the film.

Although “Official Secrets” (2019) is still a few months away from its August release, the film has already received a 67% rating from critics after being shown at Sundance.

caption The film hasn’t officially been released yet. source IFC Films

Critic Score: 67%

Audience Score: N/A

It tells the true story of the British-Intelligence whistleblower Katharine Gun, who is played by Knightley.

Critics applauded the 2010 film adaption of Kazuo Ishiguro’s bestselling novel “Never Let Me Go.”

caption Knightley (left) and Carey Mulligan (right). source DNA Films

Critic Score: 69%

Audience Score: 70%

The dystopian movie, which also stars Andrew Garfield and Carey Mulligan, follows the story of three close friends as their disturbing true purposes in life are revealed to them.

Knightley appears as Jan Hall in “Everest” (2015), which was praised for its cinematography.

caption She doesn’t have a leading role. source Universal Pictures

Critic Score: 73%

Audience Score: 68%

The drama is set in 1996 and it follows the expedition of a group of climbers on Mount Everest.

With Michael Fassbender and Viggo Mortensen at its helm, “A Dangerous Method” (2011) was a hit with critics.

caption She changes her accent in the film. source Sony Pictures Classics

Critic Score: 78%

Audience Score: 50%

In the period film, Knightley plays a Russian patient who is given experimental treatments that lead to sexual discoveries.

“Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl” (2003) is the best-rated film in the franchise.

caption She is in multiple films of this franchise. source Buena Vista Pictures

Critic Score: 79%

Audience Score: 86%

Audiences are first introduced to Knightley as Elizabeth Swann in the 2003 film.

In the musical “Begin Again” (2014) the actress stars opposite Mark Ruffalo and Hailee Steinfeld.

caption The film is filled with music. source Exclusive Media Group

Critic Score: 83%

Audience Score: 81%

In the film, an unemployed music executive (Mark Ruffalo) forms an unexpected bond with a young singer-songwriter (Knightley) who just moved to New York.

One of the actress’s most iconic roles is as Cecilia Tallis in “Atonement” (2007).

caption The film is set in the ’30s. source Focus Features

Critic Score: 83%

Audience Score: 80%

Knightley stars opposite James McAvoy and Saoirse Ronan in the 2007 film, which is set in 1935.

In 2003, a young Knightley is playing soccer in “Bend It like Beckham.”

caption The movie is about more than just soccer. source Fox Searchlight Pictures

Critic Score: 85%

Audience Score: 73%

The actress plays Juliette Paxton opposite the main character Jesminder (Parminder Nagra), who longs to be like her idol David Beckham despite her family’s disapproval.

Knightley received an Academy-Award nomination for her role as Elizabeth Bennet in “Pride and Prejudice.”

caption The film is based on a novel. source Focus Features

Critic Score: 86%

Audience Score: 89%

The 2005 film is an adaptation of Jane Austen’s famous novel and Knightley has the leading role.

In 2018, Knightley’s convincing turn as Sidonie-Gabrielle Colette in the biopic “Colette” helped the film earn an 87%.

caption Knightley stars in the movie. source Bleeker Street

Critic Score: 87%

Audience Score: 71%

In the biopic, the star plays a ghostwriter who is fighting for creative ownership of her hit book.

Knightley plays Joan Clarke in the “The Imitation Game” (2014) which took home seven Academy-Award nominations and one win.

caption The film is a period piece. source The Weinstein Company

Critic Score: 89%

Audience Score: 91%

The film follows the story of Alan Turing (Benedict Cumberbatch), a war hero who cracked German codes during World War II. Knightley plays Joan Clarke, a woman who helps Turing invent the code-cracking machine.