Every single Robert Pattinson movie, ranked

Robert Pattinson is an actor who first skyrocketed to fame with his role as Edward Cullen in “Twilight” (2008).

“Good Time” (2017) and “The Lighthouse” (2019) currently stand as his highest-rated films on Rotten Tomatoes.

However, other films like “Queen of the Desert” (2017) and “Little Ashes” (2009) didn’t win over critics.

Best known for his breakout role as vampire Edward Cullen in “Twilight,” Robert Pattinson has since become recognized for his work in independent dramas and comedies.

Although Pattinson has earned praise for many of his post-“Twilight” performances, not all of his films have been a hit with critics.

Here is every movie in Robert Pattinson’s filmography, as ranked by critic scores on Rotten Tomatoes.

Note: All scores were current on the date of publication and are subject to change. Films without critical ratings were not included.

Pattinson’s lowest-ranked film is the period drama “Queen of the Desert” (2017).

caption Robert Pattinson in “Queen of the Desert.” source IFC Films

Rotten Tomatoes score: 18%

Synopsis: Based on a true story, “Queen of the Desert” follows Gertrude Bell (Nicole Kidman) as she leaves life in England behind and travels across the Middle East, forming a love affair with a British officer (James Franco) along the way.

Robert Pattison appeared as famous archaeologist T.E. Lawrence.

Pattinson was Salvador Dali in “Little Ashes” (2009).

caption He played a famous artist. source Regent Releasing

Rotten Tomatoes score: 24%

Synopsis: In the period drama “Little Ashes,” renowned artist Salvador Dali (Robert Pattinson) and poet Frederic García Lorca fall in love in the Pre-Spanish Civil War era.

The two revolutionary men struggle with their love for their country as they delve deeper into their own identities.

He was lead vampire Edward Cullen in “Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1” (2011).

caption This is the third film in the “Twilight” series. source Summit

Rotten Tomatoes score: 25%

Synopsis: The first part of a two-part adaptation of the “Breaking Dawn” novel, “Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1” centers around Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) and Edward (Robert Pattinson) as they go from wedded bliss to chaos.

When Bella miraculously gets pregnant, their future child portends consequences they never could have expected.

The actor was Tyler Hawkins in the drama “Remember Me” (2010).

caption Robert Pattinson in “Remember Me.” source Summit Entertainment

Rotten Tomatoes score: 27%

Synopsis: In the coming-of-age drama “Remember Me,” Pattinson played Tyler Hawkins, a man who struggles to connect with his father (Pierce Brosnan) following a tragic loss.

He finds solace in Ally (Emilie de Ravin) but outward influences threaten the future of their relationship.

In “Bel Ami” (2012), Pattinson played Georges Duroy.

caption The film is set in the 1890s. source Bel Ami

Rotten Tomatoes score: 27%

Synopsis: “Bel Ami” is a drama about Georges Duroy (Pattinson), a clever traveler who rises through the ranks of Parisian society in the 1890s.

As he goes from extreme poverty to settings of extravagant wealth, Duroy becomes entrenched in a world of lies and seduction.

Pattinson returned as Edward Cullen in “The Twilight Saga: New Moon” (2009).

caption This is his second time playing Edward Cullen. source Summit Entertainment

Rotten Tomatoes score: 28%

Synopsis: In the second adaptation of the popular “Twilight” book series, “The Twilight Saga: New Moon” begins with Edward (Pattinson) leaving Bella (Stewart) behind in an effort to protect her.

Heartbroken, Bella grows closer to her friend Jacob (Taylor Lautner) only to discover that vampires aren’t the only supernatural creatures in their small town of Forks.

He starred opposite Kristen Stewart again in “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse” (2010).

caption Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart used to date in real life. source Summit Entertainment

Rotten Tomatoes score: 48%

Synopsis: Upon Edward’s return to Forks in “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse,” Bella (Stewart) struggles to grapple with her love for him and her burgeoning attraction to Jacob (Lautner).

Amidst the love triangle that develops, Edward and Jacob attempt to put their feelings aside to protect Bella from a group of malevolent vampires.

Pattinson originated his role as Edward Cullen in “Twilight” (2010).

caption This was the first of four films. source Summit Entertainment

Rotten Tomatoes score: 49%

Synopsis: In the first “Twilight” film, high schooler Bella Swan (Stewart) transfers to a new school in rainy Forks, Washington, and is immediately drawn to otherworldly student Edward Cullen (Pattinson).

As Bella becomes more certain that Edward is a vampire, her love for him grows as well.

The actor co-starred with Kristen Stewart once more in “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2” (2012).

caption This was Robert Pattinson’s final turn as Edward. source Summit

Rotten Tomatoes score: 49%

Synopsis: In the final installment in the “Twilight” franchise, Bella acclimates to her new life as a vampire as she and Edward bind together to protect their supernaturally gifted daughter Renesmee, who’s very existence catches the unwelcome attention of law-abiding vampires.

With the Cullens’ help, Bella does everything possible to protect her family.

Pattinson played Officer Mandel in “Waiting for the Barbarians” (2019).

caption He plays a sadistic warrant officer. source ‎Iervolino Entertainment

Rotten Tomatoes score: 53%

Synopsis: Based on the novel of the same name, “Waiting for the Barbarians” centers around Colonel Joll (Johnny Depp), a magistrate who starts to question his loyalty to his empire as he oversees a colonial town.

Pattinson portrayed Officer Mandel, a sadistic warrant officer who works for Colonel Joll.

He was Reese Witherspoon’s love interest in the romantic drama “Water for Elephants” (2011).

caption It’s based on a book. source screenshot

Rotten Tomatoes score: 60%

Synopsis: Set in the 1930s, the drama “Water for Elephants” follows the romance between veterinary student Jacob (Pattinson) and star circus performer Marlena (Reese Witherspoon).

Together, the two share affection for an elephant in their traveling circus that falls under their protection.

In “Maps to the Stars” (2015), he appeared as Jerome Fontana.

caption It’s a dark comedy. source Focus Features

Rotten Tomatoes score: 61%

Synopsis: David Cronenberg’s dark comedy “Maps to the Stars” tracks the unwieldy fortune of the Weiss family, headed by TV therapist Stafford Weiss (John Cusack).

Pattinson appeared as Jerome Fontana, a limo driver who forms a friendship with Agatha Weiss (Mia Wasikowska), Stafford’s estranged daughter.

Pattinson played Dennis Stock in the biopic “Life” (2015).

caption Robert Pattinson played a photographer. source See-Saw Films

Rotten Tomatoes score: 65%

Synopsis: The drama “Life” shows a snapshot look at James Dean (Dane DeHaan) through the eyes of Dennis Stock (Pattinson), the Life magazine photographer assigned to profile him.

The two men build a budding friendship as James opens up to Dennis about life in Hollywood.

The actor was Rey in the dystopian film “The Rover” (2014).

caption “Rover” is a sci-fi thriller. source A24 Films

Rotten Tomatoes score: 66%

Synopsis: Set 10 years after a devastating global collapse, “Rover” is a science-fiction thriller about a loner named Eric (Guy Pearce) who does his best to survive in a lawless society.

After his car is stolen by thieves, Eric forces Rey (Pattinson) into helping him retrieve his prized possession at any cost.

He was Eric Parker sci-fi film “Cosmopolis” (2012).

caption The film is set in New York City. source Entertainment One

Rotten Tomatoes score: 66%

Synopsis: Before “Maps to the Stars,” Pattinson collaborated with director David Cronenberg in the 2012 sci-fi drama “Cosmopolis.”

Set in New York City in the near future, the film features Pattinson as Eric Parker, a privileged Wall Street financier whose life is plunged into imminent danger when he sets foot in the real world.

Pattinson appeared opposite Mia Wasikowska once more in the western “Damsel” (2018).

caption Mia Wasikowska and Robert Pattinson in “Damsel.” source Sundance Institute

Rotten Tomatoes score: 69%

Synopsis: “Damsel” is a modern Western with a comedic twist, featuring Pattinson as pioneer Samuel Alabaster, a man traveling across the American Frontier to reunite with his true love Penelope (Mia Wasikowska).

With Parson (David Zellner) by his side, Samuel’s journey through the Wild West grows complicated in ways they never could have predicted.

In the drama “The King” (2019) he was The Dauphin of France.

caption Robert Pattinson stars in “The King.” source Netflix

Rotten Tomatoes score: 70%

Synopsis: The historical drama “The King” tracks the ascension of King Henry V of England (Timothée Chalamet) as he inherits the throne from his deceased father.

Pattinson appears in the film as the Dauphin of France, an adversary who challenges the young king’s seat of power.

Pattinson re-appeared as Cedric Diggory in “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” (2007).

caption Robert Pattinson as Cedric Diggory from a previous film. source Warner Bros. Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 78%

Synopsis: In “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix,” Pattison is credited for his reappearance as Cedric through flashbacks as Harry works through the loss of his friend and fellow student.

Pattison first appeared in acclaimed “Harry Potter” fantasy series in “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” (2005) as bright young wizard Cedric Diggory.

Pattinson was Monte in the art-house film “High Life” (2019).

caption The film is set in the distant future. source A24

Rotten Tomatoes score: 83%

Synopsis: Set in the distant future, the art-house film “High Life” follows a crew of death-row inmates as their space program unravels at the edge of the galaxy.

Pattinson held the lead role of Monte, a former prisoner who is soon left on the ship with only his young daughter at his side.

The actor played Henry Costin in “The Lost City of Z” (2017).

caption The film is about a journey into the Amazon. source Lost City of Z Movie

Rotten Tomatoes score: 86%

Synopsis: Based on a true story, the action-drama “The Lost City of Z” delves into the life of British explorer Percy Fawcett (Charlie Hunnam) and his journey into the depths of the Amazon.

Pattinson appears as military officer Henry Costin, who assists in Percy’s quest to procure evidence of an undiscovered civilization.

Pattinson first played Cedric Diggory in “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” (2005).

caption Cedric Diggory is one of the most beloved characters from “Harry Potter.” source Warner Bros.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 88%

Synopsis: “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” is the fourth installment in the popular “Harry Potter” fantasy series, focusing on Harry’s fourth year at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Forced to contend in a magical tournament, Harry builds an unexpected friendship with Hufflepuff student and fellow champion Cedric Diggory (Pattinson).

He was Charles in the drama “Childhood of a Leader” (2016).

caption The film is set in Europe. source Bow and Arrow Entertainment

Rotten Tomatoes score: 89%

Synopsis: Set in Europe during World War I, “Childhood of a Leader” is a historical drama that centers around Charles (Pattinson), the son of an American diplomat navigating life during wartime.

The dark coming-of-age story allows viewers to see France through Charles’ eyes as he witnesses the Treaty of Versailles and the first gasps of fascism in Europe.

Pattinson played Ephraim Winslow in “The Lighthouse” (2019).

caption The film is not in color. source A24

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Synopsis: Horror film and drama in equal measure, “The Lighthouse” tells the story of two lighthouse keepers: Thomas Wake (Willem Dafoe) and Ephraim Winslow (Pattinson).

The two are driven to madness and delusion as they man their lighthouse post on a remote New England island in the 1890s.

Pattinson was Connie Nikas in “Good Time” (2017), his best-rated film.

caption “Good Time” is a crime thriller. source A24

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Synopsis: In the crime thriller “Good Time,” Constantine Nikas (Pattinson) races through the nasty underbelly of New York City’s criminal world in an effort to free his younger brother from jail.

As Constantine desperately accrues more money to save his brother, he finds himself putting his own life on the line.

