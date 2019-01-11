Here’s the spoiler-free explainer of every character on ‘You’

caption In “You,” Peach and Beck are good friends. source Netflix

Netflix’s “You” focuses on Joe Goldberg, a New York City book store manager who stalks a woman he meets at work.

That woman is Guinevere Beck, a graduate writing student struggling to find her place in her field.

The show also stars Shay Mitchell in the role of Peach Salinger, a distant relative of J.D. Salinger.

Netflix fans have quickly become obsessed with the streaming service’s newly added series “You.” Although it originally premiered on Lifetime last fall, the network passed on a season two and Netflix picked the series up for a second season. The show takes place in New York City and follows a stalker as he stops at nothing to get the girl of his dreams.

Each character on “You” is complex and different, making it relatable to a wide range of people. From those addicted to internet culture to those who have big writing dreams, the handful of characters are nothing short of entertaining and unique.

If you’re just starting “You” or plan to do so soon, here’s a spoiler-free breakdown of every major character on the show.

Joe Goldberg is the leading man.

caption Joe is a book store manager. source Netflix

The main character on “You” is Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), a book-loving, book store clerk in New York City who finds himself suddenly obsessed with a recent customer. He is the narrator of the story which is told, for the most part, from his first-person point of view. Joe is, undeniably, a stalker, which is the whole premise for the show. Although he is intelligent, Joe’s dark side is present from the very first episode.

Guinevere Beck is an aspiring writer.

caption Elizabeth Lail plays Beck. source Netflix

The woman Joe instantly becomes obsessed with is Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail): a graduate student with a love for literature and writing. At the start of the season, she’s in a rough spot. She is in need of money, dating a not-so-great man and dealing with some clear personal issues. It seems like she’s looking for a knight in shining armor, which is why Joe feels so comfortable swooping in.

Paco is Joe’s neighbor.

caption He lives with his mom and his mom’s boyfriend. source Netflix

Living next door to Joe is Paco (Luca Padovan), a young, impressionable boy who’s dealing with living with his mother and her abusive boyfriend. Joe takes Paco under his wing, lending him books and words of wisdom when he can.

Peach Salinger is Beck’s close friend.

caption She’s a distant descendant of J.D. Salinger. source Netflix

Revealed to be a distant relative of J.D. Salinger, Peach (Shay Mitchell) is one of Beck’s closest friends. She’s a New York heiress with a nose for sniffing out bad men and she instantly has some suspicions about Joe and his motives. She’s very close to Beck and wants to help her in any way possible.

Read More: 13 surprising things you didn’t know about ‘You’

Annika Attwater is Beck’s social media influencer friend.

caption She loves social media. source Netflix

Another one of Beck’s best friends is Annika Attwater (Kathryn Gallagher), a social media influencer. She’s full of energy and always in the mood to make someone smile – and post a picture on Instagram.

Lynn Lieser is Beck’s friend, too.

caption She’s in Beck’s friend circle. source Netflix

Beck’s third best friend is Lynn Lieser (Nicole Kang). She’s similar to Annika in terms of being a young 20-something who loves to have fun and live extravagantly.

Ron is Joe’s neighbor’s boyfriend.

caption Ron is dating Joe’s neighbor. source Netflix

Ron (Daniel Cosgrove) is Paco’s mother’s abusive boyfriend. In addition to mistreating Paco, Ron hates Joe. Ron is known for having a short temper.

Blythe is a writer and fellow academic.

caption She’s a colleague of Beck’s. source Netflix

During the first season, Beck meets Blythe (Hari Nef) at graduate school. She, too, studies literature and is a writer herself. She tries to offer advice to Beck, especially when it comes to launching her career.

Dr. Nicky is a therapist.

caption Dr. Nicky is Beck’s therapist. source Netflix

In the second half of the season, Dr. Nicky (John Stamos) is introduced. He’s Beck’s therapist, who also soon becomes Joe’s therapist as well.

Candace Stone is Joe’s ex-girlfriend.

caption Candace is a musician. source Netflix

Throughout the season, Candace Stone (Ambyr Childers) is referred to and seen in flashbacks. She’s Joe’s ex-girlfriend who was a musician in an up and coming band.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.