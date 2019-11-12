13 horror films coming out in 2020 that scary-movie buffs can look forward to

caption A lot of horrifying films will make their debut in 2020. source Paramount Pictures/Blumhouse Productions

There are a lot of long-anticipated horror films set to come in out in 2020.

A quasi-reboot of a horrifying Japanese film, “The Grudge” is making its debut on January 3.

February welcomes the thriller “The Invisible Man,” which will star Elisabeth Moss and Oliver Jackson-Cohen.

In March, you can see “A Quiet Place 2,” which features the work of John Krasinski and Emily Blunt.

As this very long year finally comes to an end, it’s time to look ahead to 2020 and all of the promising horror films it will bring.

So far, the upcoming year is filled with movies featuring big-name actors, legendary directors, and talented screenwriters.

Here are 13 highly anticipated horror films that you should have on your radar for 2020.

“The Grudge” — directed by Nicolas Pesce

caption This film is a reboot of sorts.

Release Date: January 3

This quasi-reboot to the 2004 remake of the 2002 Japanese film (both by Takashi Shimazu) has had a long road to the silver screen.

Early whispers of the project first came back in 2011 when all the internet heard was that Ghost House Pictures was working on the relaunch.

The story is by Jeff Buhler (“Midnight Meat Train”) and the screenplay comes from director Nicolas Pesce (“The Eyes of My Mother”).

The heavy-hitter is also produced by Sam Raimi (“The Evil Dead”) and it stars Andrea Riseborough, John Cho, Betty Gilpin, and horror icon Lin Shaye.

“The Turning” — directed by Floria Sigismondi

caption The film is based on a novel.

Release Date: January 24

A modern take on the 19th-century novel “The Turning of the Screw” by Henry James, “The Turning” is directed by Floria Sigismondi (“The Runaways”).

It will star Mackenzie Davis, Finn Wolfhard, and Brooklynn Prince.

It’s about an inexperienced nanny who takes a job watching two creepy kids in a huge, spooky house – and the script comes from “The Conjuring” writers Chad and Carey Hayes.

“The Lodge” — directed by Severin Fiala and Veronika Franz

caption "The Lodge" has already won awards.

Release Date: February 7

Snowed in at an isolated cabin with her fiancé’s children, Grace (Riley Keough) has to find a way to navigate the tricky new relationships while also facing off with threats from her dark past in “The Lodge.”

Directed by Severin Fiala and Veronika Franz (“Goodnight Mommy”), the film originally premiered at Sundance and was later picked up by Neon.

It was initially set to make its big debut in 2019, but now “The Lodge” is scheduled to release in the United States on February 7.

“The Invisible Man” — directed by Leigh Whannell

caption Elisabeth Moss stars in the film.

Release Date: February 28

A woman is stalked and tormented by her abusive ex, only no one can see him and no one believes that he is still alive.

Putting his spin on a character originally created by H.G. Wells, Leigh Whannell has written and directed “The Invisible Man,” which stars Elisabeth Moss and Oliver Jackson-Cohen.

A tour-de-force in horror for over 15 years, Whannell is known primarily as the architect of the “Saw” and “Insidious” franchises.

“A Quiet Place 2” — directed by John Krasinski

caption Emily Blunt will reprise her role as Evelyn Abbott in "A Quiet Place 2."

Release Date: March 20

After the first film exceeded expectations at the box office, “A Quiet Place” screenwriters and director John Krasinski decided to return to the silent but deadly world.

Krasinski is back to direct and Emily Blunt is also returning to reprise her role as Evelyn Abbott, a mother trying to protect her family in a world overrun by large creatures with hypersensitive hearing.

Others reportedly joining the cast include Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou. As with many films on this list, plot details are scarce.

That said, Krasinski has teased that the threat in “A Quiet Place” probably extended well beyond the borders of the Abbott family’s property, but we’ll have to wait and see just how widespread the chaos is.

Production wrapped on the sequel in September 2019 and the film is scheduled to hit theaters in March.

“Antlers” — directed by Scott Cooper

caption The film has a supernatural twist.

Release Date: April 17

Keri Russell and Jesse Plemons star in this Guillermo del Toro- and David Goyer-produced supernatural film about a small-town teacher, her sheriff brother, and a creepy local boy (Jeremy T. Thomas) who has something dangerous locked away in his home.

Directed by Scott Cooper (“Crazy Heart,” “Hostiles”), the horror film has a well-cut trailer that teases the scares and wide-eyed performances from Russell and Thomas, but doesn’t fully reveal the creature.

Untitled “Saw” Project — directed by Darren Lynn Bousman

caption All we really know so far is that Chris Rock is involved. source Getty

Release Date: May 15

When news broke that Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures were developing another “Saw” film based on an idea from comedian and actor Chris Rock, some thought it seemed like a joke.

But it’s very real – and production wrapped in August 2019.

Direct by Darren Lynn Bousman (“Saw II, III, & IV”), the film will reportedly star Rock as a police detective and Samuel L. Jackson as his father, per Deadline.

“Candyman” — directed by Nia DaCosta

caption Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is set to star in the film.

Release Date: June 12

Described as a “spiritual sequel” to the 1992 movie, the upcoming “Candyman” is produced by Jordan Peele (“Get Out,” “Us”) and directed by Nia DaCosta (“Little Woods”). Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is set to star in the flick.

The original film and its subsequent sequels were about an urban legend; a murderous ghost with a hook for a hand who would appear if you said his name in the mirror five times.

“Last Night in Soho” — directed by Edgar Wright

caption Thomasin McKenzie in "Last Night in Soho."

Release Date: September 25

In an interview with Empire magazine, “Shaun of the Dead” director Edgar Wright said his upcoming psychological horror film “Last Night in Soho” will have some elements of time travel.

Set in 1960s London, the film stars Thomasin McKenzie and Anya Taylor-Joy. The characters share a mysterious link inspired by Wright’s obsession with the decade.

“Imagine if you knew everything you know now, and went back,” Wright said. “I’m taking a premise whereby you have a character who, in a sort of abstract way, gets to travel in time. And the reality of the decade is maybe not what she imagines.”

“Halloween Kills” — directed by David Gordon Green

caption A still from the "Halloween Kills" promo.

Release Date: October 16

Director David Gordon Green and his team recently wrapped production on “Halloween Kills,” the first of two planned sequels to the 2018 rebootquel “Halloween.”

Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, and others are reprising their roles from the 2018 film.

It has also been announced that Anthony Michael Hall is joining the cast as Tommy Doyle and that actress Kyle Richards will be reprising her role as Lindsey Wallace from the original 1978 film.

That said, it seems the filmmakers are keeping the plot details under wraps for long as they can.

“Army of the Dead” — directed by Zack and Deborah Snyder

caption The film is set to debut on Netflix.

Release Date: Winter 2020

Zack Snyder (“Justice League”) is back in the director’s chair after taking a short break from Hollywood in 2017.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Snyders directed and produced a Las Vegas-based zombie-apocalypse film for Netflix called “Army of the Dead.”

The film will star Dave Bautista, Ana de la Reguera, and Ella Purnell. The final day of shooting was on October 19, 2019, but the exact release date for the project has not yet been revealed.

“Saint Maud” — directed by Rose Glass

caption The film made its debut in 2019.

Release Date: TBD

A psychological horror about a devout Christian nurse and her cancer-afflicted charge, “Saint Maud” premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 8, 2019, and made its US debut at Fantastic Fest down in Austin, Texas, a week later.

It is the feature-length film debut for Rose Glass and it stars Morfydd Clark as the titular Maud and Jennifer Ehle as the woman in her care that is in need of “saving.”

Reactions from festivalgoers were positive, with several reviewers applauding the “unsettling” possession film for its “creeping dread” and its slow-paced, disturbing tone.

Following its debut, “Saint Maud” was acquired for North American distribution by A24. The studio tweeted that the film is “coming in 2020” but has not announced its plans for a theatrical release.

An untitled documentary about the history of queer horror in film — directed by Sam Wineman

caption A still from "Rocky Horror Picture Show," a famously queer horror film.

Release Date: TBD

The last slot goes to a long-awaited documentary from writer/director Sam Wineman (“The Quiet Room”) and the producers of “Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror.“

AMC’s horror streaming service Shudder announced this past summer that the untitled documentary will explore the history of queer horror in film.

The project is expected to highlight pioneering LGBTQ voices in front of and behind the camera, while also touching on the often problematic subjects, themes, and depictions of queer characters in popular culture.

“Horror has spent a great deal of time telling our stories undercover, both intentionally and unintentionally. In order to fully understand the depth of how and why, you have to unpack the social context of what it is to be queer at the moment in history that coincides with the films themselves. That story is one that is long overdue, and I am honored to have the chance to share it,” Wineman told IndieWire.

There is currently no release date set for the film but, according to Shudder, it is expected to premiere in 2020.

