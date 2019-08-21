Every single ‘Spider-Man’ movie, ranked by critics

caption Most “Spider-Man” movies were a hit with critics. source Columbia Pictures/Sony Pictures Entertainment

On Tuesday, it was announced that “Spider-Man” could be leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe after a deal between Sony and Marvel fell through.

There have been multiple “Spider-Man” movies released since 2002, including the spinoff “Venom” (2018).

“Venom” (2018) and “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” (2014) are two of the worst-reviewed “Spider-Man” movies, per critics.

According to critics, “Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse” (2018) is the best “Spider-Man” movie.

On Tuesday, it was announced that Spider-Man could potentially leave the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) after a financing deal between Sony and Marvel fell through. This news comes as a shock to many Spidey fans and puts the next planned “Spider-Man” film, a sequel to “Far From Home” (2019), in a bit of a limbo.

As we wait to learn the fate of the web-slinging hero and his next few films, INSIDER ranked all of the “Spider-Man” movies from worst to best, based on critic scores from Rotten Tomatoes.

It’s worth noting that the critic scores were up to date as of publication but are subject to change.

“Venom” (2018) was loathed by most critics, but moviegoers seemed to love it.

Critic Score: 29%

Audience Score: 80%

“Venom” is a strange film in the “Spider-Man” cannon. Existing entirely outside of any other realm in the era of the MCU, “Venom” is its own mess, according to some critics.

Critics called it a “tone-deaf, uneven and maddeningly dumb clunker,” but audiences were more forgiving and generally seemed to enjoy the villainous romp.

“The Amazing Spider-Man 2” (2014) seemed to be a bust for audiences and critics alike.

Critic Score: 52%

Audience Score: 64%

Starring Andrew Garfield as the web-slinger himself, this sequel never truly matched up to director Sam Raimi’s original two “Spider-Man” movies.

Critics wrote that the movie was “over-stuffed with plot” and “bloated and blunted” drama. Reviewers were especially vocal about Jamie Foxx’s strange, misguided performance.

That said, many reviewers still praised the amount of action in the film.

“Spider-Man 3” (2007) disappointed audiences more than it did critics.

Critic Score: 63%

Audience Score: 51%

“Spider-Man 3” was a huge flop for audiences, but critics were a little kinder to the third installment in the Tobey Maguire-centric trilogy.

Critics admired director Raimi’s ambition and the character relationships in the film, but even many of the positive reviews acknowledged the movie was a bit “uneven.”

Critic Roger Ebert summed up most viewers’ woes in his review of the film, writing, “Too many villains, too many pale plot strands, too many romantic misunderstandings … “

“The Amazing Spider-Man” (2012) rebooted the series with Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone.

Critic Score: 72%

Audience Score: 77%

The 2012 reboot of the “Spider-Man” franchise featured major stars including Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone. With the exception of some critics, who gave the film a hard pass, reviewers enjoyed this film and responded well to Garfield and Stone’s chemistry.

“Spider-Man” (2002) is a hit that helped really kick off a franchise.

Critic Score: 90%

Audience Score: 67%

This Spidey-centric film starring Tobey Maguire came out swinging, receiving glowing reviews for horror director Raimi’s take on the iconic Marvel hero.

Critics fell in love with this film, praising it for balancing action and comedy so well. From its comedic sensibilities Maguire’s “earnest, unpretentious delivery,” this movie helped prepare audiences for nearly two decades of “Spider-Man” on film.

“Spider-Man: Far From Home” (2019) was met with praise from critics and audiences.

Critic Score: 90%

Audience Score: 95%

“Spider-Man: Far From Home” took Spidey’s fun European romp and turned it into an action-filled film that critics and audiences loved.

Critics were impressed by the chemistry of the cast and the film’s entertaining plot, although some reviewers called the film a somewhat forgettable entry in the MCU.

“Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2017) was Spidey’s first standalone entry in the MCU

Critic Score: 92%

Audience Score: 88%

“Spider-Man: Homecoming” had the benefit of being a new, exciting standalone “Spider-Man” adventure that didn’t just delve into a hero’s origin story.

Some critics called it “the best ‘Spider-Man’ movie of the bunch” and Holland was widely praised for being a near-perfect Peter Parker.

“Spider-Man 2” (2004) is a highly praised classic.

Critic Score: 93%

Audience Score: 82%

The sequel to 2002’s “Spider-Man” is still a gold standard for superhero sequels. “Spider-Man 2” impressively featured suspenseful high stakes and gave Alfred Molina room to shine in his now-iconic portrayal of Doc Ock.

Critics loved the film, calling it “uncommonly smart for the genre” and “incredibly enjoyable.”

“Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse” (2018) has a nearly perfect score from critics.

Critic Score: 97%

Audience Score: 93%

Released in 2018, animated flick “Spider-Man: Into The Spiderverse” was praised for being visually striking and for developing its characters with a wonderful blend of comedy and empathy.

The story of Miles Morales discovering the Spider-folk of the multiverse while discovering himself was adored by critics and audiences alike. It has been called “a triumphant work of art” and “a bright and bold loving critique of the superhero genre and a much needed hard reset.”

It has also been dubbed one of the best movies of 2018, proving that any friendly neighborhood Spider-Man can stand on his own.