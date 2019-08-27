10 notable celebrities who skipped this year’s VMAs and why

caption Some stars were noticeably missing from the annual award show. source Michael Kovac/AMA2016/Getty Image/Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

Although many of the most popular musicians of the moment gathered to celebrate their biggest hits at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday, quite a few notable celebrities were no-shows.

Some big winners and nominees didn’t attend the event because they were on tour.

Ariana Grande, BTS, Travis Scott, and Billie Eilish were some of the artists who didn’t make an appearance at this year’s VMAs.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

On Monday, some of the biggest names in music gathered to celebrate their achievements at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

But viewers couldn’t help but notice that some of the show’s regulars and nominated artists were nowhere to be seen during the event.

Keep reading for 10 notable celebrities who skipped this year’s VMAs.

Ariana Grande was on the London leg of her “Sweetener” Tour.

caption Ariana Grande at the American Music Awards on November 20, 2016. source Michael Kovac/AMA2016/Getty Image

Even though the “Thank U, Next” songstress had over 10 VMA nominations, including for video of the year and song of the year, Ariana Grande previously told her fans that she wouldn’t be making the annual awards bash.

Grande was actually busy on her “Sweetener” tour. On July 23, she replied to a fan’s inquiry on Twitter with, “I have shows in london the day before and after :/.”

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper did not make their highly anticipated “A Star Is Born” reunion at the VMAs.

caption It’s not clear why the two were not at the ceremony. source Kevin Winter/WireImage/Getty Images

Even though the duo was up for song of the year and best collaboration for “Shallow,” both of them skipped out on the ceremony.

It’s unclear why they were not in attendance, but song of the year and best collaborations were both competitive categories this year, so they might have decided not to sit through the show.

Billie Eilish, who won an award before the show even got started, was also on tour.

caption Billie Eilish sent in a video accepting her award. source Michael Kovac/Getty Images

The “Bad Guy” singer, who ended up taking home multiple wins, including for best new artist, told her fans that she was currently in Europe for a tour in a pre-recorded message during the ceremony.

“Unfortunately I’m on tour right now, actually in Russia, so I cannot come, which breaks my heart,” she told viewers in the video. “I want to thank my fans because you guys are the reason that anybody cares about me at all. So thank you, thank you, thank you, I love you guys.”

The Migos rapper Offset wasn’t at the VMAs to see Cardi B take home her award.

caption Cardi B and Offset have been married since 2017. source Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Fans quickly noticed that Migos rapper Offset, wasn’t at the VMAs in-person to help his wife, Cardi B, celebrate her nominations for best artist, hip-hop video for “Money,” dance video for “Taki Taki” pop video for Please Me,” and power anthem for “Wish Wish.”

During the show, Offset teased his duet with Cardi B, “Clout,” on his Instagram Story while sharing a photo of himself seemingly at a video shoot or photoshoot, although it’s not clear if that is where he was.

Kylie Jenner had just come back from a friend’s birthday trip to Las Vegas.

Although Kylie Jenner didn’t publicly reveal why she didn’t make an appearance at the show, she might have been all-traveled out and unable to make it to Newark, New Jersey.

Earlier this month she was in Italy celebrating her 22nd birthday and recently she was in Vegas celebrating her friend Sofia Richie’s 21st birthday.

But she was seemingly still tuned in to the VMAs – during the show, she posted on her Instagram story to applaud Rosalía for her electric VMAs performance of “Yo x Tí, Tú x Mi” with Ozuna.

Read More: Kylie Jenner just celebrated her 22nd birthday by chartering a $250 million superyacht that was once owned by a fugitive businessman – take a look inside

Travis Scott, who performed at the show last year and is a regular at the annual event, also skipped out this year.

caption Travis Scott as nominated in major categories. source SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP/Getty Images

The rapper’s absence was surprising as he was nominated for major categories like hip-hop video for “SICKO MODE” and song of the summer for “The London.”

Even though Scott didn’t publicly share a reason why he wasn’t at the awards show, he, too, had recently gotten back from Italy for Jenner’s birthday.

Priyanka Chopra didn’t appear alongside fellow “J-sisters” Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas.

caption Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas were at the show. source Jared Siskin/Getty Images

It was a big night for the Jonas Brothers, who performed at the VMAs for the first time in 11 years – and one “J-sister” was noticeably missing from the ceremony.

When the Jonas Brothers won best pop video for their track “Sucker,” Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas were spotted celebrating with their wives, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas, respectively. Many fans quickly noticed that Nick Jonas was celebrating the news solo, not with his wife, Priyanka Chopra.

Chopra has not shared why she was not at the VMAs, but it’s likely that she had a prior commitment.

BTS is currently taking a period of “rest and relaxation.”

caption BTS won two K-pop awards at the VMAs this year. source Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Even though there was some speculation that J-Hope could be making a solo appearance after he was spotted traveling to the US alone on August 19, the entire group was a no show, even though they were nominated for and won multiple awards.

Many fans weren’t surprised because BTS is on an “official and extended period of rest and relaxation.”

Earlier this month, their management group Big Hit Entertainment revealed that the band would be going on a temporary break to give RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook “a chance to enjoy the ordinary lives of young people in their 20s, albeit briefly.”

Demi Lovato posted about not attending the VMAs.

caption The songstress said she hates award shows. source Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp

Even though she was nominated for best dance video for her song “Solo,” Demi Lovato was not at the VMAs.

During the show, some felt the songstress appeared to diss Taylor Swift as she wrote on her Instagram story, “I skipped the VMAs for a REASON” just as the “Lover” hitmaker snagged the award for video of the year.

“Well that and I just hate award shows,” she wrote in another post on her Instagram story.

Prior to the show, Drake was seemingly busy dropping a music video for “Money In The Grave.”

Although Drake was nominated in a few categories, including song of the year for “In My Feelings” and best Latin song for his “MIA” collaboration with Bad Bunny, he did not make an appearance at the event.

There’s no word on why he wasn’t there, but a few hours before the show he was on social media to hype up the highly anticipated drop of his music video for “Money In The Grave.”

Read More: