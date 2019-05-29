13 Netflix thrillers to look out for this year

caption Netflix’s zombie thriller “Black Summer” began streaming earlier this year. source Netflix

Netflix has streamed a lot of thriller TV series and films this year, many of which have been met with plenty of buzz.

Recently, Netflix began streaming the psychological thriller “The Perfection” and the zombie-apocalypse series “Black Summer.”

In 2019, the streaming giant has plans to release more thrillers including season three of “Stranger Things” and the sci-fi thriller “I Am Mother.”

Netflix continues to stock up on original and exclusive content for its platform and it seems to be paying off. With the recent viral buzz around the psychological-thriller “The Perfection,” viewers are hungrier than ever for more thrillers from the streaming giant.

Here are all of the thriller titles (films and shows) that Netflix has released so far this year and a few that are on the way for the second half of 2019.

As a note, some of these are not originally created by Netflix, rather the company appears to have exclusive streaming rights for the show or film.

“Velvet Buzzsaw” is a satirical thriller.

Rene Russo and Jake Gyllenhaal in "Velvet Buzzsaw."

Release date: February 1

Jake Gyllenhaal and Rene Russo star in this satirical thriller about an art critic and gallery owner who have to face supernatural consequences after they try to profit from a deceased artist’s work.

“The Silence” is a horror thriller filled with dangerous creatures and cults.

Stanley Tucci and Kiernan Shipka star in the film.

Release date: April 10

Based on a novel by fantasy writer Tim Lebbon, the horror thriller “The Silence” stars Kiernan Shipka as a girl named Ally who is deaf. She and her parents (Stanley Tucci and Mirando Otto) have to survive killer flying creatures that are attracted to noise. They must also deal with members of a sinister cult.

“Black Summer” is set during the early days of a zombie apocalypse.

"Black Summer" is a zombie series.

Release date: April 11

This zombie series is set during the early, chaotic days of the apocalypse. A mother (Jaime King) on a mission to find her daughter crosses paths with other strangers trying to survive throngs of fast, undead biters.

“Chambers” is a psychological thriller that kicks off with a heart transplant.

The show stars Sivan Alrya Rose.

Release date: April 26

After receiving a heart transplant, Sasha (Sivan Alyra Rose) begins experiencing strange visions and changes in her personality which lead her down a scary path to learn how her donor died. This horror series also features Uma Thurman and Tony Goldwyn as the donor’s parents who probably shouldn’t be trusted.

“The Society” is a modern take on “Lord of the Flies.”

It's a TV series.

Release date: May 10

A modern take on William Golding’s haunting novel “Lord of the Flies,” this YA series sees a group of wealthy Connecticut teens forced to create their own society when all of the adults mysteriously disappear.

Season two of the post-apocalyptic Danish series “The Rain” was released this year.

It's a Danish series.

Release date: May 17

In this Danish series, a virus carried by the rain has wiped out most of Scandinavia. Protected by a bunker, siblings emerge years later and begin a search for their father, meeting other survivors and several unlucky souls along the way.

“The Perfection” is a psychological thriller that will give you chills.

The movie stars Logan Browning and Allison Williams.

Release date: May 24

Allison Williams and Logan Browning star in this film about cello players that is not really about music at all. Some very strange, terrifying things begin to happen in this psychological thriller and these occurrences are complete with unexpected and frightening visuals.

This isn’t technically a Netflix original since the company purchased the movie from Miramax in 2018.

“What/If” is an anthology series that asks some big questions.

Renée Zellweger is the season-one lead.

Release date: May 24

Each season of this star-studded anthology series will explore how temptation and one bad decision can snowball and lead to pretty dire consequences. Renée Zellweger leads the season-one, neo-noir installment. This is the first major television role of her career.

“Svaha: The Sixth Finger” is a Korean supernatural thriller.

It was released in South Korea earlier this year.

Release date: May 30

This Korean supernatural thriller centers around a minister who is determined to investigate and expose a potentially murderous religious cult.

The film isn’t technically a Netflix original though it is now labeled as a Netflix film – it was released in South Korea in February.

“I Am Mother” is a sci-fi thriller.

There's a sinister robot in the film.

Release date: June 7

Clara Rugaard stars in this sci-fi thriller about a girl raised underground by a robot named “Mother” (voiced by Rose Byrne) to repopulate the planet after an extinction-level event. Things take a sudden turn when another human (Hilary Swank) arrives with news from above.

The movie originally debuted at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year and Netflix purchased it.

The beloved thriller series “Stranger Things” is coming back for a third season.

The series is now on its third season.

Release date: July 4

The Hawkins gang is back for another nostalgia-fueled adventure, this time during the summer of 1985. They’re growing up, but puberty isn’t the only thing they have to worry about.

“Vagabond” is a Korean action-thriller.

Lee Seung-gi is set to star in this espionage series.

Release date: September

This Korean action-thriller and drama is a limited series that features actors Lee Seung-gi and Bae Suzy. It tells a story about a stuntman and a covert-ops agent who team up to get to the bottom of a national corruption scandal following a deadly plane crash.

“Hache” is a Spanish, eight-episode thriller series.

Adriana Ugarte is set to star in this Spanish series.

Release date: TBA

This Spanish original thriller series stars Adriana Ugarte as a heroin trafficker in the 1960s. As she gets closer with the head of the cartel, she also gets closer to dethroning him.