All of the celebrities who have ever been coaches on ‘The Voice’

Adam Levine is leaving "The Voice."

After 16 seasons and eight years, Adam Levine is leaving “The Voice.”

The singing competition show pits celebrity coaching teams against one another to find the best unsigned talent.

Over the years, Christina Aguilera, Gwen Stefani, and Alicia Keys have been among the rotating cast of celebrity coaches.

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine is leaving his role as a coach on “The Voice” after 16 seasons and eight years of the singing competition show.

Of course, the show must go on and Gwen Stefani will be returning and joining her partner Blake Shelton to coach again in season 17 in place of Levine. Let’s take a look back at all the celebrities who have taken a seat in the big red chair on the US version of “The Voice.”

Adam Levine is one of the original coaches.

He is now leaving the show.

Adam Levine is one of two original coaches to have appeared in every season. However, season 16 was his last. Levine was the winning coach three times, winning the first season with Javier Colon, Tessanne Chin in season five, and Jordan Smith in season nine.

Blake Shelton was in the first round of coaches, too.

caption He has the most wins of any judge. source Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

With Adam Levine bowing out, country musician Blake Shelton is now the longest running coach on “The Voice.” Shelton also has the most wins of any coach on “The Voice,” coming out on top an impressive total of six times in 16 seasons.

Sparks began to fly in seasons seven and nine between Shelton and Gwen Stefani in some of fan’s favorite moments of the show. The two have been officially together since 2015.

Christina Aguilera was the sole female coach to begin with.

caption She was a founding coach on “The Voice” in 2011. source NBC

One of the original four, Christina Aguilera coached for the first three seasons of “The Voice,” but kept coming back on and off for more until she claimed victory. Her only win came in her final appearance in season 10, coaching actress and singer Alisan Porter to victory.

In retrospect, Aguilera said she isn’t a huge fan of her time spent on the show, referring to it as a “churning hamster wheel.”

Ceelo Green rounded out the first four coaches.

caption He only returned once as a full-time coach after leaving. source Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The final of the original four coaches, Ceelo Green only returned once to coach in season five following those first three seasons. Ceelo never won but produced a runner-up in Juliet Simms in the show’s second competition. He has returned as a part-time advisor numerous times over the years.

Gwen Stefani is returning to the show.

caption She was a fan favorite. source Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Gwen Stefani is set to coach next season. Known for her on-screen chemistry with partner Blake Shelton, Stefani is a beloved “Voice” coach despite only appearing in three seasons. The only finalist to come from Team Gwen was Jeffery Austin in season nine, but she could have more luck when she replaces Levine.

Shakira never claimed victory as a coach.

caption She said being on the show was tough. source Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Colombian singer and dancer Shakira coached on seasons four and six of “The Voice.” She did not win in either of her seasons. But don’t expect to see Shakira return to the competition to try and win.

In an interview with EW she said “I wouldn’t [go back], because it’s so hard to be away from my family … It was a great experience, and of course I miss the guys, they were a lot of fun a lot to talk to, but I wouldn’t go back.”

Usher was a very successful judge.

caption He had two pretty successful seasons. source Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Seasons four and six saw another mononymous musician come to the coaching chair. Usher coached and was quite successful, too. In his first season coaching, he led Michelle Chamuel to the runner-up spot. In season six, Team Usher won with Josh Kaufman.

Pharrell Williams was a coach for four seasons.

caption He coached the second-youngest winner in the show’s history. source Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Pharrell coached on four seasons, from season seven until season 10. In season eight, Pharrell coached Sawyer Fredericks, the second-youngest winner in “Voice” history, to victory. Fredericks won at 16 and went on to sign a record deal with Republic Records, tour, and is a known philanthropist.

Alicia Keys was another successful judge.

caption Keys produced a finalist each season. source Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Legendary vocalist and pianist Alicia Keys coached on seasons 11, 12, and 14 of “The Voice.” She is one of the most successful coaches on the show, producing a finalist each season. In season 12, she coached Chris Blue to victory and in season 14 runner-up Britton Buchanan belonged to Team Alicia.

Miley Cyrus brought her positive energy as a judge.

caption She was a surprising choice for many. source Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Pop star Miley Cyrus was one of the most surprising coaching choices in “The Voice” history. She coached on seasons 11 and 13, and fans thought she brought great energy and talent to the show. In March 2019, Janice Freeman, a contestant on Team Miley in season 13, died and Cyrus paid a touching tribute to her at the funeral service.

Kelly Clarkson coached the youngest winner in “Voice” history.

caption She joined in season 14. source Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Image

Kelly joined “The Voice” squad in 2018 in season 14. She has won two of the three seasons she has been on the show. Season 14 winner Brynn Cartelli is the youngest winner in “Voicehistory, winning the competition at age 15. Clarkson also coached season 15 winner Chevel Shepard.

Jennifer Hudson has hosted “The Voice” in the US and the UK.

caption She appeared during 13 and 15. source Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Award-winning actress and singer Jennifer Hudson coached “The Voice” seasons 13 and 15. She brought 14-year-old Kennedy Holmes to the finals in season 15. Hudson has also served as a coach on the past three seasons of “The Voice UK.”

John Legend won during his first season.

caption He had a successful first run. source Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The most recent addition to the coaching squad, John Legend joined in season 16. And he won. Coaching Maelyn Jarmon to victory was almost certain to mean he would be returning for another season, and it has been announced he will.