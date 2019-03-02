Here are all the allegations of staff mistreatment facing 2020 presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar

Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar is facing a slew of staff mistreatment allegations, according to five separate news reports.

More than a dozen former staffers anonymously told the Huffington Post, Yahoo News, and BuzzFeed News that Klobuchar was prone to verbal outbursts in the office and to sending angry emails, often describing aides’ work as “the worst.”

Two aides recounted to BuzzFeed and The New York Times that Klobuchar threw physical objects, including binders and phones, during those outbursts.

Former aides also told the HuffPost, Yahoo, and The Times that Klobuchar retaliated against staff who tried to seek alternate employment by calling their new employers to have their job offers rescinded.

While Klobuchar has acknowledged she can be a tough boss and can “push people too hard,” she maintains she loves her staff. Many former staffers have also spoken out in support of her, and decried the negative tone of the existing coverage.

Here are all the allegations of staff mistreatment against Klobuchar.

By the time Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced her campaign for president in mid-February, news outlets had already started to publish stories alleging that Klobuchar created a toxic office environment, regularly berating and even retaliating against her staff.

Klobuchar’s representatives have declined to clearly deny or refute most of the allegations contained in five separate news reports from the Huffington Post, Yahoo News, BuzzFeed News, and The New York Times, often referring reporters to staffers who said positive things about Klobuchar as a boss.

“Senator Klobuchar loves her staff ― they are the reason she has gotten to where she is today,” her campaign said in a statement to the Huffington Post. “She has many staff who have been with her for years ― including her Chief of Staff and her State Director, who have worked for her for 5 and 7 years respectively ― and many who have gone on to do amazing things.”

In an open letter to editors, 60 former Klobuchar staffers accused news outlets who published negative stories about Klobuchar, including The New York Times, of not including the “positive anecdotes and stories” many of them had shared with the Times and other publications.

“Amy would be there for us after a loss in the family or help make an important call instrumental to our careers,” they wrote. “We remain grateful for our time in Senator Klobuchar’s office and still consider Amy a mentor and friend. Sadly, this was not fully conveyed in the recent news reports.”

When asked about the mounting reports at a CNN town hall, Klobuchar did not directly refute any of the accusations.

“Am I a tough boss sometimes? Yes,” she said. “Have I pushed people too hard? Yes. But I have kept expectations for myself that are very high. I’ve asked my staff to meet those same expectations.”

Congressional data website LegiStorm shows Klobuchar’s Senate office has the highest rate of staff turnover in the entire US Senate, with the Huffington Post reporting that at least three candidates turned down the job of managing her presidential campaign over her reported treatment of staff.

Klobuchar has been openly criticized for her management style going back as early as 2002, when she served as the chief prosecutor for Hennepin County in Minnesota.

One local chapter of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) union – which represented many attorneys employed by Klobuchar’s office – requested that the union not endorse her 2006 Senate bid over her treatment of aides and prosecutors in the office, according to a letter reported on by the Huffington Post.

The letter charged that Klobuchar “created a hostile work environment” for employees, “refused to support their efforts for a fair wage adjustment” and “severely damaged the morale of the office.”

The same local chapter had also unsuccessfully requested that the union leadership not endorse her 2002 re-election bid for county attorney for similar reasons.

“[Klobuchar] believes the fear a Republican will be elected will preclude any review of her labor record. This must not happen. AFSCME will hold Klobuchar accountable for the shameful treatment of her employees,” the letter continued.

Klobuchar contends that she did in fact fight for the wage increase, and that the letter was a form of retribution over the failed negotiations.

Klobuchar’s Senate office did not respond to a request for comment from INSIDER.

Here are all the accusations made against Klobuchar in news reports: