All the benefits of sponsoring IoT Forum Africa 2019

Hosted by IT News Africa, IoT Forum Africa 2019 is shaping up to be bigger and better than ever.

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – Media OutReach – 19 February 2019 – IoT Forum Africa 2019 will be taking place on 26 and 27 March 2019 at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa, where it aims to feature an exciting list of visionaries, thought leaders and industry experts who will explore the benefits and challenges of IoT in key industries.

As the premier IoT event on the continent, #IOTFA19 offers Africa’s biggest IoT players a platform to showcase some of the latest IoT solutions to a diverse audience drawn from the public and private sectors. It brings together IT leaders and senior business executives to take part in insightful presentations, panel discussions, industry-focused break-away sessions and interactive case-studies, all to take a closer look at how organisations can really get the most out of IoT to see the best kind of growth and to set themselves apart.

Sponsoring an event of this kind brings about many opportunities for an organisation to showcase itself and its offerings.

The benefits of sponsoring IoT Forum Africa 2019 include:

Brand visibility

Promote your business as a thought leader at the flagship IoT event for the African region.

Exposure

Get your product in front of the right buyers; business and IT leaders driving technology & strategy adoption.

New business

Your prospects will be here. This is a premier business development opportunity: a high-profile event featuring discussions on the advantages of IoT for hundreds of business leaders.

Get ahead

Find out what your competitors are doing in the IOT space and position yourself ahead of them by establishing your presence at the key IoT conference of the year.

The right fit for you

Book your tailor-made packages which are created to address your individual needs, products and services.

You’ll be in good company

Past sponsors of IOTFA include BCX, MTN, BoschxHuawei, Software AG, Telkom, Altech, Dimension Data, Grant Thornton, Sqwidnet, amongst many others.

New Partners

Connect in person to create new business relationships and strengthen existing ones with customers, and partners and identify partners to help you take your IOT solutions to market.

Media

Drive sales leads pre, during and post event. Showcase your brand in innovative ways via editorial, social media, and a physical presence onsite. Get interviewed by leading publications and gain extensive exposure on ITNewsAfrica.com.

Deliver a keynote

Present your IOT solutions and case studies to a captive audience of buyers and decision makers from diverse industries.

Key topics to be covered in this year’s forum include:

1. The Future of IoT — Predictions for a connected world.

2. Selecting the right platform for your IoT Project

3. Testing IoT Devices and Platforms — Potential Pitfalls And How to Avoid Them

4. Looking at The New World of Connectivity: 5G and the Internet of Things

5. Transforming Rural Africa with the power of IoT

6. Smart City Ecosystems and Sustainability

7. Assessing the Role of Smart Devices as a Critical Entry Point to the IoT Ecosystem

8. Analysing the application of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT).

9. The practicalities and challenges of securing IoT network infrastructure

10. Accelerating Your IoT Transformation Journey

How to Participate:

Join as an attendee: Join hundreds of Africa’s entrepreneurs, IOT solution providers and technology leaders — for two days of top-level content, case studies, live demos, and plenty of networking opportunities



Join as a speaker: Showcase your thought-leadership. Share your insights and experience. Shape solutions to critical business challenges.



Join us as an exhibitor: Showcase your brand and present your solutions to a select audience. Position your organisation at the forefront of Africa’s IoT revolution. Find new partnerships, investors, leads, and opportunities.

Sponsors and exhibitors for IOT Forum 2019 include:

SqwidNet, Orange Business Services, Internet Solutions, Polymorph, Osiris Technical Systems, Quectel, Informed Decisions, GSMA, Bics, Propella, OptoAfrica, On Time Telecommunication, and Syspro.

For more information, visit www.iotforumafrica.com