All the best moments from Princess Eugenie’s wedding that you may have missed

Princess Eugenie and her new husband Jack Brooksbank got married on Friday morning, bringing the world another extravagant royal wedding this year.

The pair wed at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, the very same place Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said their vows earlier this year.

For those who missed the nuptials (or for the many Twitter users wholly confused on the subject of who Princess Eugenie is) we have rounded up some of the best photos from Eugenie and Jack’s wedding day.

Princess Charlotte tripped up the stairs.

caption Princess Charlotte had a little tumble early in the day. source Getty/Victoria Jones

As 3-year-olds are bound to take a tumble once in a while, poor Princess Charlotte did so in full view of the cameras. The royal bridesmaid recovered like a pro and smiled big once seated inside the chapel.

Guests had to literally hold onto their hats.

With 20 mph winds, dramatic hats were less than practical. Guests were forced to clutch their hats and fascinators to them or risk chasing them down the street (which several had to do). It was a blustery morning, but it made for some hilarious photos.

Prince William and Kate shared an adorable PDA moment.

Prince William and Kate Middleton surprised onlookers with a rare moment of PDA, with Middleton resting her hand on her husband’s thigh and the duke resting his hand on top of hers.

Princess Eugenie showed off her back scar.

The princess chose a wedding dress that would “change the way beauty is” and “honor the people” who cared for her after her childhood spinal surgery. She had the operation to correct scoliosis when she was 12 years old but chose a gown that would reveal the long scar and inspire those watching. People online were thrilled.

The newlyweds shared an iconic first kiss outside the chapel.

caption Their kiss was picture perfect. source Reuters

Before the couple headed to their carriage after the ceremony, they engaged in a picture-perfect kiss, their first as newlyweds.

There were many, many celebrity appearances.

The celebrities at Princess Eugenie’s wedding rivaled Prince Harry’s nuptials. Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, Demi Moore, Liv Tyler, Cara Delevigne, Ellie Goulding, and more were in attendance at the royal affair.

Meghan Markle wore a low-key, classy ensemble.

Markle wore a navy blue dress and coat by Givenchy with matching heels and an angled fascinator. It was a low-key look for the Duchess, who often makes headlines for her daring fashion choices.

Sarah Ferguson donned a familiar-looking hat.

Sarah Ferguson, Princess Eugenie’s mother, beamed in photographs arriving to the ceremony, wearing an Emma Louise Design dress and a vintage clutch. What Twitter noticed, though, was that her hat resembled the golden snitch from “Harry Potter” with its pointed golden “wings.”

Kate Middleton channeled Elle Woods in the best way.

Kate Middleton stood out in a hot pink ensemble. She wore a long-sleeved mini-dress by Alexander McQueen with a matching fascinator and heels. She often sports muted colors, so the bold look was a surprise for many onlookers.

Brooksbank told his bride she looked perfect, according to lip readers.

In a super sweet moment, the groom whispered to his bride that she looked “perfect” when she finally met him down the aisle, a lip reader told Brides magazine. According to Vogue, he was also at one point seen removing his glasses to wipe away tears.

