Here are all the companies that have cut ties with Huawei, dealing the Chinese tech giant a crushing blow

caption Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei. source The Asahi Shimbun/The Asahi Shimbun via Getty Images

Last week the US government blacklisted Huawei.

Major US companies like Google, Qualcomm, and Intel were quick to sever business ties with the company to comply with the order.

Firms outside of the US have also decided to cut ties with Huawei, including in the UK and Japan.

Since the US government blacklisted Chinese tech giant Huawei, a slew of companies have cut ties with the firm.

Last week President Donald Trump signed an executive order declaring a national emergency designating Huawei as a national security risk, leading the Department of Commerce to place the firm on an “entity list.” This means that US firms have to seek government permission before doing business with Huawei.

Big US firms were quick to respond to the order, although Huawei subsequently received a three-month license to get its house in order before the blacklisting fully kicks in. It isn’t just American companies who are cutting ties, however.

Here is a rundown of the biggest firms who have severed business relations with Huawei.

Google

caption Google CEO Sundar Pichai. source JOSH EDELSON/Getty

Shortly after Huawei was blacklisted by the US government, Google announced that it was revoking the company’s access to its Android service. Bloomberg reported that Google had cut off supply to hardware as well as software.

The news was a huge blow to Huawei, as all of its phones a run on Google’s Android operating system. It means millions of Huawei customers could lose access to security updates and suffer other disruption.

After the Department of Commerce granted Huawei a 90-day reprieve before the ban fully kicks in, Google said it had put its Android suspension on hold. But at the moment, this is simply delaying the inevitable.

Huawei has been working on building its own operating system as a “plan B” for years, and although little is known about it, an executive told CNBC it can be ready for China by fall of this year, and the rest of the world in Q1 or Q2 of 2020.

Qualcomm

caption Qualcomm CEO Steven Mollenkopf. source Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Key US chip making companies such as Qualcomm were quick to act. Three days after Huawei was blacklisted, Bloomberg reported that Qualcomm had told its employees it wouldn’t be supplying Huawei until further notice.

Intel

caption Intel CEO Bob Swan. source Intel

Intel was another big name on the list of American chipmakers to cut Huawei off, although according to Bloomberg Huawei has stockpiled at least three months’ worth of chips and other components in anticipation of a ban.

US mobile phone parts maker Lumentum also announced it had stopped shipping parts to Huawei, which it said made up 18% of total revenue in its last quarter.

Panasonic

caption Panasonic president Kazuhiro Tsuga. source REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Japanese tech behemoth Panasonic announced on Thursday it had cut ties with Huawei. “We’ve stopped all business transactions with Huawei and its 68 group companies … that are subject to the US government ban,” a spokesman told the Guardian.

ARM

caption Simon Segars, CEO of ARM. source REUTERS/Issei Kato

UK chip designer ARM issued a memo to employees telling them to stop “all active contracts, support entitlements, and any pending engagements” with Huawei, the BBC reports. The memo said that its designs contain “US-origin technology.”

ARM licenses its technology rather than manufacturing chips itself. The Economist’s Hal Hodson pointed out on Twitter that companies typically buy up licenses from ARM several years in advance, meaning it’s possible that Huawei has two to three years’ worth of licenses stored up.

Vodafone

source Reuters

The UK’s largest mobile carrier Vodafone announced on Wednesday that it was dropping Huawei handsets from its 5G launch, which is due on July 3.

“We are pausing preorders for the Huawei Mate 20 X (5G) in the UK,” a spokesman told the Guardian. “This is a temporary measure while uncertainty exists regarding new Huawei 5G devices. We will keep this situation under review.”

EE

source Reuters

British mobile carrier EE joined Vodafone in excluding Vodafone from its 5G plans, which are due to launch on May 30.

EE told The Guardian it took the decision to can Huawei’s 5G phones following Google’s withdrawal of Android.

Microsoft (possibly)

caption Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. source Chesnot/Getty Images

Microsoft has yet to make any official statement on its current relationship with Huawei, but Huawei’s MateBook laptops disappeared from Microsoft’s online store the weekend after Trump’s executive order.

Microsoft declined to comment when contacted by Business Insider.