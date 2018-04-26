13 music stars who unfollowed Kanye West on Twitter after his support of Trump

- source
After Kanye West posted a series of tweets on Wednesday in which he voiced support for President Donald Trump, several prominent musicians criticized or unfollowed West on Twitter.
Drake, Rihanna, and The Weeknd were among the many artists who unfollowed the rapper, according to the Twitter analytics app Does Follow.
In his tweets, West called Trump his “brother” and posted a picture of himself wearing a red “Make America Great Again” hat.
Chance the Rapper, who frequently collaborates with West, also drew criticism from left-leaning fans for being one of the few artists to defend West amid the controversy and for tweeting: “Black people don’t have to be democrats.”
Here are some of the artists who unfollowed West soon after his tweets about Trump.
Drake
Unfollowed West on Thursday.
Rihanna
Unfollowed West on Thursday.
Nicki Minaj
Unfollowed West on Thursday.
Justin Bieber
Unfollowed West on Thursday.
The Weeknd
Unfollowed West on Wednesday.
Katy Perry
Unfollowed West on Thursday.
Ariana Grande
Unfollowed West on Thursday.
Harry Styles
Unfollowed West on Thursday.
Jaden Smith
Unfollowed West on Wednesday.
Snoop Dogg
Unfollowed West on Wednesday.
Coldplay
Unfollowed West on Wednesday.
Pitbull
Unfollowed West on Thursday.
Will.i.am
Unfollowed West on Wednesday.