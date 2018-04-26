13 music stars who unfollowed Kanye West on Twitter after his support of Trump

caption Drake was among the artists who unfollowed Kanye West on Twitter. source Getty Images

After Kanye West posted a series of tweets on Wednesday in which he voiced support for President Donald Trump, several prominent musicians criticized or unfollowed West on Twitter.

Drake, Rihanna, and The Weeknd were among the many artists who unfollowed the rapper, according to the Twitter analytics app Does Follow.

In his tweets, West called Trump his “brother” and posted a picture of himself wearing a red “Make America Great Again” hat.

Chance the Rapper, who frequently collaborates with West, also drew criticism from left-leaning fans for being one of the few artists to defend West amid the controversy and for tweeting: “Black people don’t have to be democrats.”

Here are some of the artists who unfollowed West soon after his tweets about Trump.

Drake

Unfollowed West on Thursday.

Rihanna

source Eduardo Parra / Getty

Unfollowed West on Thursday.

Nicki Minaj

source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Unfollowed West on Thursday.

Justin Bieber

source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Unfollowed West on Thursday.

The Weeknd

source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret

Unfollowed West on Wednesday.

Katy Perry

source Reuters/Danny Moloshok

Unfollowed West on Thursday.

Ariana Grande

Unfollowed West on Thursday.

Harry Styles

Unfollowed West on Thursday.

Jaden Smith

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Unfollowed West on Wednesday.

Snoop Dogg

Unfollowed West on Wednesday.

Coldplay

source Tabitha Fireman/ Getty Images

Unfollowed West on Wednesday.

Pitbull

source Brad Barket/Getty

Unfollowed West on Thursday.

Will.i.am

source Getty Images

Unfollowed West on Wednesday.