All the celebrities who performed on this season of ‘The Masked Singer,’ revealed

caption The Unicorn on “The Masked Singer.” source Michael Becker / FOX

“The Masked Singer” picked its winner this week.

The show involved celebrities who sang behind an intricate costume.

We rounded up everyone’s identities.

This post contains spoilers for the first US season of “The Masked Singer.”

After nearly two solid months of guessing and performances, on Wednesday night, the first season of “The Masked Singer” came to an end. In the beginning, no one – not even judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke – knew who was hiding in those costumes. But week by week, the clues and performances helped them (and the fans watching at home) figure out which stars were wearing which costumes, and now, the Fox show finally crowned its winner.

Now that the season is over, fans don’t have to wait to find out which celebrities were hiding out in each costume. Here’s a guide to all of the identities of everyone who was involved in “The Masked Singer” this season.

Football player Antonio Brown was the hippo.

In week one, the hippo was revealed to be NFL player Antonio Brown, who only got the chance to perform one song: Bobby Brown’s “My Prerogative.”

Entertainer Tommy Chong was the pineapple.

caption Tommy Chong as the Pineapple. source Paul Archuleta / Stringer/Getty Images/Michael Becker / FOX

Week two saw the elimination of the pineapple – or comedian Tommy Chong. That week, he performed “I Will Survive.”

Football legend Terry Bradshaw was the deer.

Legendary NFL player Terry Bradshaw was revealed to be the deer, but not before he was able to perform “Thunder” by Imagine Dragons and “Get Your Shine On” by Florida Georgia Line.

Comedian Margaret Cho was the poodle.

caption Margaret Cho as the Poodle. source Michael Becker / FOX.

Comedian Margaret Cho lasted four full weeks before she was identified as the poodle, performing Cyndi Lauper’s “Time After Time” in her elimination week.

Actress Tori Spelling was the unicorn.

Despite the fact that some fans were convinced that the unicorn might be Khloe Kardashian, she was actually Tori Spelling – and she performed Icona Pop’s “I Love It” on the week five episode in which she was eliminated.

TV host Ricki Lake was the raven.

caption Ricki Lake as the Raven. source Amanda Edwards/Getty Images/Michael Becker / FOX.

The raven was identified as talk show host Ricki Lake in week six, when she performed “Brave” by Sara Bareilles.

Singer La Toya Jackson was the alien.

caption La Toya Jackson as the Alien. source Tristar Media / Contributor/Getty Images/Michael Becker / FOX.

A week later, singer La Toya Jackson was discovered to be the alien, and she performed “Exs and Ohs” by Elle King.

Actress Rumer Willis was the lion.

caption Rumer Willis as the Lion. source Dia Dipasupil / Staff/Getty Images/Michael Becker / FOX.

There was a lot of buzz all season long about Willis being inside one of the costumes, and that buzz was proven to be right when, in week eight, she was revealed to be the lion. Although she performed many times during the season, that week, her song was “Don’t You Worry ‘Bout A Thing” by Stevie Wonder.

Singer Joey Fatone was the rabbit.

caption Joey Fatone as the rabbit. source Slaven Vlasic / Contributor/Getty Images/Michael Becker / FOX.

The same week, the rabbit was revealed to be former *NSync member Joey Fatone, who performed “My Girl” by The Temptations.

Singer Gladys Knight was the bee.

caption Gladys Knight as the bee. source Kevin Mazur / Contributor/Getty Images/Michael Becker / FOX.

In the season’s final episode, the third-place winner was legendary singer Gladys Knight, who was revealed to be the bee. She performed Bonnie Raitt’s “I Can’t Make You Love Me” on the finale.

Actor Donny Osmond was the peacock.

caption Donny Osmond as the peacock. source Nat Jag / Contributor/Getty Images/Michael Becker / FOX.

The runner up was Donnie Osmond, the peacock – and on the finale, he performed “Shake a Tail Feather” by The Five Du-Tones.

Singer T-Pain took home the prize as the monster.

caption T-Pain as the monster. source Santiago Felipe / Contributor/Getty Images/Michael Becker / FOX.

The winner of “The Masked Singer”? That honor goes to T-Pain, who was the monster all this time. His final performance was “This Is How We Do It” by Montell Jordan.