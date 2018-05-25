Every ‘Star Wars’ movie and TV show currently in the works, including a Boba Fett spin-off

source Lucasfilm Ltd.

It’s a good week to be a “Star Wars” fan.

Not only is “Solo: A Star Wars Story” now in theaters, but according to The Hollywood Reporter, Lucasfilm is “developing movies on a slew of characters,” including fan favorites Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

That’s just the icing on the cake, though. Multiple other projects have already been announced, and it might be hard to keep track of them all.

The creators of “Game of Thrones” and the director of “Iron Man” are all signed on for separate projects, just to name a couple.

Details are scarce for these movies and TV shows, but we know Disney and Lucasfilm might even have more up their sleeves.

Apart from what we already know, Disney CEO Bob Iger said in February that “a few ‘Star Wars’ series specifically for” the upcoming Disney streaming service are in development.

Below is every “Star Wars” project currently in development that has been reported or announced:

Episode IX

source Lucasfilm

It was announced in September that “The Force Awakens” director J.J. Abrams would direct Episode IX and finish the trilogy he started. Abrams replaced “Jurassic World” director Colin Trevorrow, who left the movie over creative differences. The movie comes to theaters December 20, 2019.

Rian Johnson’s trilogy

caption “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” director Rian Johnson. source Stuart C. Wilson/Getty

A new “Star Wars” trilogy from “The Last Jedi” director Rian Johnson was announced in November. Johnson will write and direct the trilogy, which will be separate from the main saga and standalone films.

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss’ films

source Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Lucasfilm announced in February that “Game of Thrones” showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss will write and produce a new series of “Star Wars” films. It’s unknown how many movies they will develop, but they will be separate from Johnson’s trilogy and the main Skywalker saga.

Jon Favreau’s live-action TV series

source Disney

Lucasfilm announced in March that “Iron Man” and “The Jungle Book” director Jon Favreau will executive produce and write a live-action “Star Wars” series for Disney’s upcoming streaming service, which will launch in 2019. Favreau said earlier this month that the series will take place seven years after “Return of the Jedi.”

Boba Fett spin-off

source Lucasfilm

The Hollywood Reporter reported on Thursday that “Logan” director James Mangold will direct a Boba Fett standalone movie. Fett, a bounty hunter, debuted in “The Empire Strikes Back” and is a favorite among fans.

Obi-Wan Kenobi spin-off

source Lucasfilm

THR also reported that Obi-Wan Kenobi is among the “slew of characters” getting the standalone film treatment. THR reports that “The Reader” director Stephen Daldry is in negotiations to direct, but “no writers are working on a script.” Business Insider has reached out to Disney for comment. Kenobi was originally portrayed by Alec Guinness in “A New Hope” and then by Ewan McGregor as a younger Kenobi in the prequel trilogy.