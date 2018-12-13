7 times MSNBC hosts publicly apologized in 2018

caption Joy Reid in a segment talking about anti-LGBT posts in her blog. source MSNBC Screenshot

MSNBC, America’s second most-watched network on basic cable, had a few slips to apologize for this year.

The network, popular for its political news coverage, had to confront old homophobic posts by leading anchor Joy Reid, comments by some of its guests, and a premature graphic that gave Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum the victory – one day before the election.

Here are seven times MSNBC hosts apologized this year.

Host Stephanie Ruhle apologizes for ‘dismissing’ Trump appointee’s faith.

President Donald Trump in March appointed Larry Kudlow as White House economic adviser, who said his tenure in the White House would be decided by “God’s will.”

In an offhand remark during an MSNBC broadcast, host Stephanie Ruhle questioned Kudlow’s words, saying “That’s an interesting way to talk about being the national economic adviser to the president. ‘God’s will?'”

Kudlow immediately responded, asking why Ruhle is still on air.

Ruhle apologized in a tweet, saying that she meant “no offense” to Kudlow.

As a reporter, a mom & a Catholic, I know words matter & I want to clear something up.

I meant no offense when discussing @larry_kudlow’s WH appointment. I apologize if my comments came off as dismissive of his faith.

I would never question another person’s believe in God. — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) March 17, 2018

Kudlow accepted the apology.

Joy Reid apologizes for anti-LGBTQ posts found in her old blog.

caption Joy Reid in a segment talking about anti-LGBT posts in her blog. source MSNBC Screenshot

In April, anti-LGBTQ posts found on MSNBC anchor Joy Reid’s old blog made their way around the internet, forcing the “AM Joy” host to issue a meandering apology and launch a cybersecurity quest into whether or not her site was hacked.

On her show, Reid said she “genuinely” did not believe she wrote those “hateful” things.

“But I can definitely understand, based on things I have tweeted and have written in the past, why some people don’t believe me,” she said. “I’ve not been exempt from being dumb or cruel or hurtful to the very people I want to advocate for. I own that. I get it. And for that, I am truly, truly sorry.”

Joy Reid apologizes — again — for old blog posts, this time showing John McCain’s head photoshopped on the body of the Virginia Tech shooter.

In June, Reid apologized for her old blog again, this time for a post showcasing a doctored photo of the late Arizona Sen. John McCain’s head on the body of the Virginia Tech shooter.

Reid told NBC News that when she published her blog, back in 2005, she “wrote thousands of posts in real time on the issues of the day.”

“There are things I deeply regret and am embarrassed by, things I would have said differently and issues where my position has changed,” she said. “Today I’m sincerely apologizing again.”

Rachel Maddow apologizes for breaking down on camera after reading news about children being separated from their parents at the border.

caption Rachel Maddow breaks down during an on-air broadcast. source MSNBC Screenshot

Rachel Maddow broke down during a June broadcast of her show while reading an Associated Press report that detailed the way babies and toddlers were being separated from their parents at the US-Mexico border and sent to “tender age” shelters.

Unable to hold back her tears, Maddow apologized on air, saying she couldn’t keep reading the report.

She later tweeted another apology, saying “if nothing else, it is my job to actually be able to speak while I’m on TV.”

Ugh, I'm sorry. If nothing else, it is my job to actually be able to speak while I'm on TV. What I was trying to do — when I suddenly couldn't say/do anything — was read this lede: 1/6 — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) June 20, 2018

Chris Hayes apologizes after “All In” displayed a graphic giving Andrew Gillum, Florida’s Democratic gubernatorial candidate, the win — one day before the election.

caption A screenshot of the graphic MSNBC accidentally displayed one day before the Florida election. source Screenshot from MSNBC video

With 99% of votes reported, an MSNBC graphic gave Andrew Gillum the victory in November’s Florida governor race – except the race hadn’t happened yet, and the graphic was a “misfire,” according to “All In” host Chris Hayes.

After the test graphic flashed on screen, Hayes apologized to the public, saying he too was confused by the image.

“Obviously, we do not yet have any vote totals here, the night before the election,” he said.

Brian Williams apologizes for televising Beto O’Rourke’s “F-bomb.”

caption Rep. Beto O’Rourke has been known for dropping ‘F-bombs’ in his speeches. source Loren Elliot/Reuters

Texas Democratic Senate candidate Rep. Beto O’Rourke dropped an “F-bomb” during his concession speech after losing his race to Sen. Ted Cruz, which was being broadcast live by MSNBC. Anchor Brian Williams immediately apologized for his network.

“Sorry for the F-bomb,” he said. “We have no control of what’s in the concession speeches.”

Mika Brzezinski apologizes after being accused of homophobia for calling Mike Pompeo Trump’s “butt boy.”

caption Mika Brzezinski. source Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

In December, Mika Brzezinski, co-host of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” apologized for calling Secretary of State Mike Pompeo “wannabe dictator’s butt boy” after he deflected questions on the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi during an interview with “Fox & Friends.”