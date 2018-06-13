All the ways that you can catch this year’s World Cup – from community centres to the comfort of your home

The World Cup 2018 kicks off on Thursday and there are various ways you can watch catch all the action. Facebook/FIFA

With only a day left before the 2018 World Cup tournament kicks off in Russia, every football lover around the world is getting ready for a month of thrills and spills on (and off) the pitch.

The first game between Russia and Saudi Arabia takes place on Thursday (14 June) at 11pm (Singapore time), with all the other matches coming in fast and furious after that (full schedule here) until end July.

You can watch it alone at home but where’s the fun in that. Here are some of the places you can go to catch the beautiful game with fellow fans.

During the group and knockout stages, the People’s Association will be screening the matches at 55 different community clubs across Singapore for free. Detailed schedules of the games are available on the websites of the community clubs, and fans can also check the PA website for more information.

For a taste of the famous Kallang Roar, head to the Singapore Sports Hub for live screenings and other activities at an event called the “Festival of Football”. Most of the games including all the knockout stage matches and the final will be screened on a 66sqm LED screen, so you won’t be struggling to get a good view.

If you’re travelling, fret not because Changi Airport will also be showing the games. The public can catch them at Terminal 3’s Departure Hall, while travellers can watch it in the transit areas of all four terminals.

All the SAFRA clubs will also be screening the games for both non-members and members. The latter, however, are entitled to special seats so this might be a good time to sign up for a membership.

If you need food and drinks to stay awake, keep an eye out for coffee shops and cafes that will be showing the matches. We know for sure select MacDonald’s outlets, as well as 25 Degree Burger, Timbre+ Courtyard, Harry’s, and Boomarang are all broadcasting it.

Google also has everything you need to to keep track of what’s going on in case you want to stay on top of thing. Just by searching the term “World Cup 2018” on Google, you will be provided with a table providing all the information one would need, from the timing of the games, to where and when each team will be playing.

Google Assistant can also provides updates on any matches, as well as statistics and facts that one may find interesting.

If you don’t want to sacrifice sleep for late night games or you are too busy to catch everything and just want to watch the best moments, YouTube will be hosting highlights from the tournament.

Of course if you just want to watch the games in the comfort of your own home, it isn’t too late to subscribe to services provided by the various cable operators. Singtel, StarHub and Mediacorp are bringing the World Cup to homes so you can check their respective websites for details.

As you can see, there are plenty of options for the most hardcore supporter to casual football fans so this year’s World Cup should be a hit with Singaporeans.

Happy watching and may your favourite team lift the trophy at the end of the tournament!