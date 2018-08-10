This August, come and indulge in all things chocolate at Hilton hotels in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – August 10, 2018 – English comedian, actress, writer and foodie Jo Brand once said, “Anything is good if it’s made of chocolate.” There is a truth to her words and that is why this August, Hilton hotels in Malaysia are focusing on chocolate as their seasonal produce of the month.

With every bite of chocolate, one would experience a different taste. From house warming gifts to Valentine’s Day treats, chocolates have and always will be an indulgence to all — young and old.

Originating from the seeds of Theobroma cacao and commonly consumed as a drink in the past, chocolate has now become one of the most popular flavors and foods in the world. As the world evolved, so did the uses of chocolates. While chocolate was once mainly consumed as a dessert, it has now made its way into everyday cooking. Today, chocolate is one of the most frequently featured ingredient in cuisines worldwide. From cakes and pancakes to savory dishes such as pasta, meats and sauces — it is possible to find chocolate in almost anything!

Chocolate is truly the ingredient we all know and love.

Hilton and All Things Chocolate





From the time you check-in to the time you leave for your next destination, Hilton spares no expense in ensuring your chocolate cravings are satisfied. As you arrive at your room, a simple gift of chocolate welcomes you. Guests who want to enjoy more can head to the café in the hotel to choose from a delectable range of chocolate treats.

Dedicating the month of August to chocolate has allowed Hilton hotels in Malaysia to embark on a journey to create mouthwatering dishes featuring this rich ingredient. The teams at Hilton hotels in Malaysia have made it their mission to serve not just chocolate on a plate but to elevate it within recipes that would not only excite the taste buds but satisfy any chocolate cravings.

Be sure to check out the wide range of chocolate-flavoured dishes across Hilton hotels across the country this month.

Participating Hotels: Hilton Malaysia Hotels & Resorts from Hilton Kuala Lumpur, Hilton Petaling Jaya, Hilton Kuching, Hilton Kota Kinabalu. DoubleTree by Hilton Hotels & Resorts; DoubleTree by Hilton Kuala Lumpur, DoubleTree by Hilton Johor Bahru, DoubleTree by Hilton Melaka, DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Penang, and Hilton Garden Inn Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman North.

#EatDrinkHilton





With #EatDrinkHilton, Hilton’s first nationwide dining promotion, we are committed to delivering exceptional experiences to our guests through the use of home-grown ingredients from fruits to vegetables and milk to even local sugar such as the ever famous Gula Melaka, which complements the seasonal dish to make it feel more at home.

Serving you chocolate, chocolate and more chocolate, Hilton hotels in Malaysia are unloading chocolates aplenty for all fans, promising a gastronomic journey to satisfy taste buds that is also pleasing to the eyes.

Chocolate Trail at Hilton

Served at Hilton Kuala Lumpur is a chocolate soufflé that can be enjoyed at Graze. When dining at Chambers, be sure to try the brownies made with a mix of cocoa powder, hazelnuts and dark chocolate. For those who are dining at Vasco’s, the all-day dining outlet, the chocolate mille feuille — a combination of chocolate crème and puff pastry — is not to be missed.

Visit Hilton Petaling Jaya and savor every bite of the Giant Muffin with Chocolate, Opera Valharno Chocolate, or enjoy a BBQ Lamb with Spicy Chocolate. Feeling thirsty on a hot day? Pop on over to Café Cino and order the Creamy Coco. If you are having a long night out and would like to relax with something sweet and with a hint of liquor then head on over to Uncle Chili’s and try out the Chocolate Vodka.

When travelling to the east be sure to visit Hilton Kota Kinabalu. Order the Bambangan Chocolate Cake, made with a local exotic mango called Bambangan. The Bambangan is a rare seasonal wild mango fruit, orange in color with brown skin and when ripened is a favorite amongst the local indigenous people. This dessert is taken up a notch, paired with dark and white chocolate coming from the district of Tawau.





If time permits, take a trip down East Malaysia and head over to the neighboring state, Kuching. Dine at any one of the outlets at Hilton Kuching and have a taste of a variety of chocolate dishes such as Chocolate Nougat Pistachio Delight garnished with local orange and grapes which are juicier, crunchier and sweeter from the Cat City; Kuching. Have a Chocolate Truffle, and Chilled Australian Rib-Eye with Dark Chocolate infused with local Sarawak Black Pepper Sauce. The Sarawak black pepper is known to have a big, bold aroma, which is mellow in the mouth when combined with old spice flavors producing warm, woody notes. For a sweet liquid indulgence, try Hilton Kuching’s CocoMint Fusion or go for the ever-famous Ice Blended Chocolate or the old favorite, Hot Chocolate.

If you are in town and staying at Hilton Garden Inn Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman North, be sure to head on over to the Garden Grille and enjoy a warm Chocolate Brownie. If you are up for something richer, consider a Chocolate Milk Mocktail. Made of the simplest of ingredients, chocolate sauce and milk, the beverage is mixed into a martini glass rimmed with cocoa powder and chocolate shavings for garnishing.

Chocolate Indulgence at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotels & Resort





Providing a warm welcome to guests is in our DNA at DoubleTree by Hilton — and it all starts with our signature DoubleTree Cookie. Presented to you upon check-in, this delicious chocolate chip cookie is baked fresh every day for our guests to enjoy as they start their stay at any of our DoubleTree by Hilton Hotels & Resort.

Embark on a journey to DoubleTree by Hilton Kuala Lumpur and enjoy an abundance of Chocolate Ice Cream and Chocolate Brownie at the all-day dining, Makan Kitchen; touted as the true showcase of Malaysian dining. At the food store you would find not only a delectable Chocolate Raspberry Cheese but also the ever famous chocolate cake, Death by Chocolate or a Deconstructed Hot Chocolate.

Take a trip to Northwest Malaysia and visit Penang Island where you must dine at Makan Kitchen at DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Penang. Save some space for dessert and enjoy a Double Chocolate Moist Cake with a Rich Chocolate Glaze after your meal. For something lighter, sip on the Cola Chocolate Float made with the simplest of ingredients, Coca-Cola and Chocolate Ice Cream.





Another state famous for its rich local culture is Melaka. When you stay at DoubleTree by Hilton Melaka you can be sure that the seasonal produce will be accompanied with some very interesting local ingredients such as the gula melaka, palm sugar derived from a variety of palm trees. Come and enjoy the Tosca Trio Beef Platter for two or a Crazy Chocolate dish, which includes this super famous local Melaka ingredient. For smoothie lovers, have a taste of the Chocolate Marshmallow Smoothie.

Finally, when you reach the southern tip of Peninsula Malaysia, do plan a stay at DoubleTree by Hilton Johor Bahru. Meat lovers would enjoy the Angus Beef Tenderloin with Chocolate Red Wine Sauce at Tosca’s kitchen, an Italian Trattoria.





Craving for something sweet? Try the Chocolate Mousse Dome with Burnt Orange Cream. If you are having dinner at the eclectic all-day dining, Makan Kitchen, be sure to try out the Signature Chocolate Tart and Dark Chocolate Ice Cream for dessert.

Stay tuned for our next feature in the month of September on lemongrass: our seasonal produce for next month.

