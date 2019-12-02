Allbirds just dropped 3 limited-edition Wool Runners for Cyber Monday — here’s your first look

- source
- Allbirds
- Allbirds just dropped three limited-edition colorways of its Wool Runner to celebrate Cyber Monday.
- The new Allbirds Wool Runners ($95) are dessert-inspired and come in special flecked tones. Shop the men’s here, and the women’s here.
Allbirds just dropped three new styles of its hyper-popular Wool Runner for Cyber Monday. The new colorways are dessert-inspired and come in special “flecked” tones.
As most Allbirds shoppers are likely aware, the company is prone to sellouts – especially with its limited-edition colorways. If you’re looking to get a pair, you’ll want to act quickly in order to get your desired size. You can find a full Insider Picks review of the Allbirds Wool Runners here.
The startup also dropped three new limited-edition patterned versions of their Tree Runner (available in women’s and men’s, $95) to celebrate Black Friday – the first patterned styles the company has ever offered.
The best Cyber Monday deals from Allbirds:
- Allbirds Women’s Wool Runners, available in three new colorways, $95
- Allbirds Men’s Wool Runners, available in three new colorways, $95
