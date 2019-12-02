Allbirds just dropped 3 limited-edition Wool Runners for Cyber Monday — here’s your first look

By
Mara Leighton, Business Insider US
-
Allbirds' three limited-edition, dessert-inspired Cyber Monday colorways.

Allbirds’ three limited-edition, dessert-inspired Cyber Monday colorways.
Allbirds

Allbirds just dropped three new styles of its hyper-popular Wool Runner for Cyber Monday. The new colorways are dessert-inspired and come in special “flecked” tones.

As most Allbirds shoppers are likely aware, the company is prone to sellouts – especially with its limited-edition colorways. If you’re looking to get a pair, you’ll want to act quickly in order to get your desired size. You can find a full Insider Picks review of the Allbirds Wool Runners here.

The startup also dropped three new limited-edition patterned versions of their Tree Runner (available in women’s and men’s, $95) to celebrate Black Friday – the first patterned styles the company has ever offered.

For the best Cyber Monday savings on the internet, check out our list of the best Cyber Monday deals. You can also find all the deals offered by our favorite startups for Cyber Monday here. For more holiday gift ideas, take a look at the Insider Picks 2019 Holiday Gift guides.

The best Cyber Monday deals from Allbirds:

Enjoy the time-honored tradition of eating leftover pie out of the tin and online shopping. Colorway pictured: Pie.

Enjoy the time-honored tradition of eating leftover pie out of the tin and online shopping. Colorway pictured: Pie.
Allbirds

  1. Allbirds Women’s Wool Runners, available in three new colorways, $95
  2. Allbirds Men’s Wool Runners, available in three new colorways, $95

