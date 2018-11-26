Allbirds has dropped a limited-edition sneaker for Cyber Monday

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
- For Cyber Monday, Allbirds, the popular online shoe startup, has released a new limited-edition color of its best-selling Wool Runner sneaker.
- The new “SF Grey” upper features different colored soles, laces, and eyelets.
- Allbirds doesn’t offer discounts – according to the company, it’s because it already offers the best possible price – but the limited-edition drop is sure to please fans of the footwear brand.
- Limited-edition colors often sell out quickly, so if you’re a fan, you should act fast.
Allbirds – the popular shoe startup that makes ultra-comfortable sneakers from sustainable materials like wool and eucalyptus tree pulp – is known to announce limited-edition colors of its shoes from time to time. To celebrate Cyber Monday, one of the biggest online shopping days of the year, the company just dropped its latest.
The limited-edition colored shoes, which Allbirds described as “SF Grey” uppers, are available now, and only while supplies last. There are a variety of different colored soles, laces, and eyelets available, all with the SF Grey upper, which Allbirds describes as “a fan-favorite.”
Allbirds claims it doesn’t offer discounts – including on Cyber Monday – because it has “already committed to providing customers with the highest quality product for the best possible price,” the company explained in an e-mail to Business Insider. However, the Cyber Monday release of a limited-edition color offers a cool opportunity to get something exciting while you’re doing your holiday shopping – or snagging discounts for yourself (no judgement – I’m planning to pick up a pair of the SF Greys today).
Allbirds originally started with its iconic Wool Runner sneaker, which have been popular with everyone from celebrities to bartenders to office workers, but has since expanded into Wool Loungers, Tree Runners, Tree Loungers, Tree Skippers, and the new Tree Toppers.
While Allbirds’ classic colors like black, white, and dark gray are excellent options, the company’s limited-editions have proven incredibly popular, and tend to sell out quickly.
If you’re a fan, be sure to grab your pair before they’re gone.
I’m personally a huge fan of Allbirds. In addition to wearing them regularly at home, they’ve become my #1 go-to travel shoe, whether I’m trying to get comfortable on a long flight, or need a comfortable, supportive shoe as I spend a day walking on cobblestone city streets in Europe.
Although you can’t get a Cyber Monday discount on Allbirds, be sure to check out the rest of our Cyber Monday coverage to get the best possible deals.
