Allbirds is dropping a limited-edition sneaker every day this week for Earth Day — here’s your first look

For Earth Day 2019, the theme of which is “Protect Our Species,” Allbirds is releasing five new limited-edition colors inspired by endangered birds.

All proceeds from sales of the collection will be donated to the Audubon Society.

Each day this week, April 15 through April 19, Allbirds is releasing one new shoe. You can get a sneak peek of the colors below.

Inspired by and bringing awareness to endangered birds like the Mountain Bluebird and Scarlet Tanager, this new collection comprises five different color combinations for the Wool Runner ($95) and Tree Runner ($95).

Each new, limited-edition style will be released daily in the week leading up to Earth Day on April 22, and all proceeds from sales of the collection will be donated to the Audubon Society.

Kicking off this special Earth Day-themed event is the Painted Redstart Tree Runner (shown above).

Here are all the styles dropping during the rest of the week. You’ll need to check back on the Allbirds website every day to see and shop their final forms, but you can get a sneak peek of the colors now with the above illustrations.

Tuesday, April 16: Pygmy Nuthach Wool Runner

Wednesday, April 17: Mountain Bluebird Wool Runner

Thursday, April 18: Allen’s Hummingbird Tree Runner

Friday, April 19: Scarlet Tanager Wool Runner

All year round, Allbirds, a certified B Corp, strives to employ more sustainable materials and practices to make its shoes.

It sources merino wool from places held to high standards of land management and animal welfare, and the process to make the sneakers uses 60% less energy than materials used in traditional synthetic shoes. Its Tree sneakers, made from sustainably sourced eucalyptus fiber, are FSC-certified. It also uses one recycled plastic bottle to make each pair of laces.

For Earth Day, you can not only snag a limited-edition version of these earth-friendly shoes, but you can also support a great cause in the process.