Allbirds is giving away a free pair of socks when you spend $125 or more online right now

source Allbirds

On Friday, December 13 and Saturday, December 14, Allbirds shoppers can get a free pair of socks with any online purchase they make that’s $125 or more.

The offer applies to any pair of Allbirds’ socks, and there is no code required.

We’ve loved Allbirds’ runners for years now – they’re comfortable, durable, and fit for any occasion. The brains behind “the world’s most comfortable pair of shoes” also sell some pretty comfortable socks.

Good news for Allbirds shoppers, as today and tomorrow, Allbirds is giving away a free pair of socks with any online purchase of $125 or more.

To redeem the offer, select the shoes you want to buy, add a pair of socks to your cart, and then proceed to the checkout; there’s no promo code required. The offer is only valid through Saturday, December 14, and there is a limit of one free pair of socks per customer. You can choose any style of socks, though, from the no-show Hiders to the bright and fun Tubers. If the order includes multiple pairs of socks, the lowest price sock item will be discounted.

Allbirds’ socks are as comfortable as they are environmentally conscious, as we noted in our full review. And each sock shape brings its own function: Hiders are the perfect pair of no-show socks, Quarters sit right above the ankle, and Tubers resemble the classic tube sock. We love these socks because they’re comfortable, suitable for all temperatures, and supportive.