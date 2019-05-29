Allbirds has dropped a limited-edition beer koozie that’s free when you buy a pair of sneakers

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

caption The limited-edition Allbirds Koozie is free with any sneaker purchase until June 5 or Allbirds sells out. source Allbirds

Allbirds, the company known for its comfortable and sustainable wool and tree fiber sneakers, just released its newest product: a can koozie.

The Allbirds Koozie is a fun, limited-edition product that’s available for $10 on its own, or for free when you buy any pair of Allbirds shoes by June 5.

While the promotion lasts until that date, it might sell out before then.

Allbirds, the maker of our favorite comfortable merino wool (and tree-fiber) sneaker, is notorious for not offering sales. According to the brand’s reps, that’s because the $95-$115 shoes are already priced as low as they can be in order to support the brand’s ongoing sustainability efforts.

In place of sales, the brand will occasionally offer special limited editions or freebies, like a set of customized laces, as an extra incentive – not that I, personally, need it, since Allbirds are my go-to travel sneakers.

Right now, Allbirds is offering one of its most unique extras to date: a limited-edition, merino-wool can koozie.

caption The bottom of the koozie reads “Cheers.” source Allbirds

The Allbirds Koozie, which is available in a natural black hue that matches the same shade of sneaker, is available through June 5 and can be purchased for $10.

Or, you can get the Koozie for free when you buy any pair of Allbirds sneakers. Just add the Koozie to your cart, and the price will fall off as soon as you add a pair of sneakers.

caption The koozie is automatically free once you add a pair of sneakers to your cart; there’s no code needed. source Ellen Hoffman/Business Insider

While the promotion is valid through June 5, the Koozie may sell out sooner than that, so if you’ve been eyeing a pair of sneakers, now is the time to jump on this offer.