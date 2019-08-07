Allbirds just dropped 7 limited-edition colors — here’s what the newest sneakers look like

source Allbirds

Allbirds has launched a bunch of new limited-edition colors inspired by the savanna landscape.

The Savanna Collection includes seven new colors across all styles for men and women for a total of with 19 new colorways, though colors vary between styles.

Allbirds is adding new limited-edition colors inspired by the savanna landscape to its lineup of wildly popular shoes for men and women.

After dabbling in pat tens back in July with three limited-edition sneakers, Allbirds is looking to the great outdoors for its latest launch.

The colors vary from style to style, but some of our new favorite shoes are the Wool Runners in a deep navy called Savanna Night and a rust-orange called SunKissed, and the Tree Skippers in a light brown appropriately called Kauri Coffee. The shoes are still the same original prices – $115 for the mens’ Tree Toppers and $95 for everything else.

The original shades like Natural Grey, Natural White, and Marine are all still available, but these new colors are much more fun and fresh. And like with all things Allbirds, will probably also sell out quickly so check out the Savanna Collection – and fast.