Allbirds’ sustainable ‘Tree’ sneakers were a game changer when they debuted in 2018 — here’s what they feel like after a year of regular wear

Sneaker startup Allbirds became famous for their cloud-like, super comfortable Merino wool sneakers.

The direct-to-consumer brand has a deep commitment to sustainability, and as such, released a line of sneakers made from Eucalyptus pulp called the Tree collection.

The collection features four styles, the Runners, the Skippers, the Loungers, the Toppers. We tried the the Runners and Skippers to see if they’re just as comfortable as the originals. You can find our separate review of the Toppers here.

Spoiler alert: They’re amazing, and now they come in limited-edition colorways. Read our reviews, plus an update after a year of wear, below.

Chances are you’ve heard about Allbirds, the internet-famous $95 sneaker made from a soft, almost cashmere-like Merino wool.

Currently, Allbirds makes three types of wool shoes – the wool “Runners” (which is also available in a water-resistant style), the wool slip-on “Loungers,” and the wool high-top “Runner-Up Mizzle” (which is water-resistant as well).

We’ve tested all of them before, and our team universally feels that they’re pretty much the most comfortable shoes out there (read our review on the wool Loungers here, the Runners here, and the Runner-Up Mizzle here). In fact, an Insider Picks survey last year showed that Allbirds was one of our readers’ favorite products that they have purchased as a result of an article we wrote.

There are a lot of reasons people like these shoes beyond just how comfortable they are. They’re also relatively affordable at $95 a pair – a low price they’re able to maintain as a direct-to-consumer retailer – and they’re easy to clean with a simple spin in washing machine. But for some, the biggest draw is the fact that the company maintains a deep, unshakable commitment to sustainability.

It’s this commitment that led the brand in early 2018 to develop and introduce an even more sustainable set of shoes made from trees – or more specifically, from a textile engineered using Eucalyptus pulp.

According to Allbirds, this new material uses 5% of the water and one-third of the amount of land when compared to traditional footwear materials. The brand also committed to using the “most rigorous sustainable forestry standard, Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certification, to protect trees, wildlife, and people.”

Naturally, considering that Merino wool prices have been steadily climbing, we wondered if the production of these shoes was intended to offset the increased cost of producing their wool line. After all, Allbirds is beloved in part because their shoes have maintained a steady and reasonable price since the very start. But the brand assured us that the idea for new, sustainable textiles had been in the works since before they even launched their original Runners in 2016.

We spoke with the founders of Allbirds, Tim Brown and Joey Zwillinger, who told Business Insider that they’ve always envisioned Allbirds as a sustainable material innovation company. “For us, it was about creating a brand that challenges the status quo and redefines what it means to make something ‘better.'”

The line, aptly named the “Tree collection,” includes four styles – the Runners and Loungers which we already know and love, a pair they call the “Skippers,” which are basically a thinner-soled boat sneaker, and a high-top “Topper” sneaker. This textile has more breathability, which Allbirds says was a response to customer concern:

We are always listening to our customers, and heard from them that there are moments when they needed a different type of experience than Wool. We developed Tree to address these situations and create a more comfortable warm-weather experience.

The material creates a cooling effect by wicking moisture away, making them perfect for summer, and the price has stayed consistent at $95 a pair. The makeup of the insoles has stayed consistent, so you can still expect the same comfort level of their classic pairs. The women’s styles come in up to eight colors, and the men’s styles come in up to nine colors.

As long-time fans of the brand, our team was given the chance by Allbirds to test out the Tree Runners and Tree Skippers. Keep reading to find a breakdown of each of our experiences with the styles (spoiler alert, they’re still really, really great).

Read our initial reviews, plus an update after a year of wear, below:

Mara Leighton, Insider Picks reporter:

March 2018 review: Allbirds is one of my favorite companies to shop from because they have always exceeded expectations on comfort, quality, and style. In other words, they’ve earned my trust as a valuable buy. I don’t feel bad dropping money on a new pair of shoes from them because I know I will wear them until they borderline disintegrate – and I will be glad every time I put them on. It sounds like an exaggeration, but they’re really that comfortable.

I tried the Tree Runner in navy, which is actually a nice dark green-blue in person (less bright than a true teal), and – again – Allbirds has exceeded my expectations. They’re crazy comfortable, the silhouette is flattering and close-fitting, and I love the smooth but texturized upper. The stylistic contrast of the thick laces is a really nice touch, and the semi-muted color means they go with basically anything.

The sole feels familiar (it’s the same structured, wool-lined insole found in my Loungers) and supportive, but the upper is even more breathable than my other pairs.

While I wouldn’t buy Allbirds if they weren’t consistently making the most comfortable shoes I own, I also love that they’re using sustainable materials (and encouraging innovation). They feel ridiculously good on, and any conscious consumer can feel great about buying them.

October 2019 update: These have quickly become my go-to pair of Allbirds. They’re comfortable, noticeably cooling, and perfect for all-day traveling. It’s also worth noting that, all this time later, they don’t show any discernible sign of wear.

Connie Chen, Insider Picks reporter:

March 2018 review: I wear my wool Runners regularly and am always more than happy to talk about how wonderful and comfortable they are to anyone who’s curious, so I was excited to learn about this newer style from one of my favorite brands. Itching for the feel of summer, I opted for the Tree Skippers, which are a modern twist on the classic boat shoe.

Again, Allbirds’ use of a surprising material has proven to be successful. I never would have guessed that the textile was made from eucalyptus pulp, but it provides an interesting, eye-catching texture that’s more unique than that of a traditional boat shoe. Eucalyptus is known for its cooling properties, so I appreciate that the Skippers offer the ideal casual summer look while also keeping my feet cool in warm weather. The neutral, sandy color of the Stone ones reminded me of the beach and can really match with any color you wear on top.

Like Mara said, slipping my foot in felt soft and familiar since the shoe has the same wool-lined insole and heel cup of Allbirds’ other offerings. I’m also almost certain that these Skippers are more comfortable than the Runners, which is an impressive feat.

October 2019 update: My universal test for whether a pair of shoes is truly supportive and comfortable is how they feel when I wear them to a music festival. These all-day events are the ultimate battleground and involve a lot of walking, standing, and dancing – my Tree Skippers passed the test again and again. I like that they look even more casual than regular sneakers, which is why you’ll often find me wearing the Skippers on the weekend, regardless of season.

David Slotnick, Insider Picks contributor:

March 2018 review: “I tested out the Tree Skipper in Kauri Stone, and think I’ve found the perfect summer shoe. They feel like a combination of a boat shoe and a sneaker – I’ve never found the former very comfortable, but sneakers can be warm or restrictive during summer. The Tree Skipper is lightweight and breathable, and, to my delight, feels like a nice, properly-supportive shoe that would be equally fitting for walking around a city during vacation, or wearing on the way to the beach or on a boat. I can tie the laces to keep them on as I walk – even if I walk quickly or run – although I can kick them off without untying them if I want to.”