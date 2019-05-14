Allbirds vs. Rothy’s — we break down which online shoe startup makes better women’s flats

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider, Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Two popular online shoe startups, Rothy’s and Allbirds, make women’s flats.

Ranging in price from $95-$145, they’re not a purchase you can simply make on the fly.

To help you make an informed decision and buy a pair of flats you’ll love, we’ve compared their most important features, like what they’re made of and how they feel.

Allbirds Tree Breezers ($95) are soft and cushion-y, with an almost sock-like feel and the added plus of an under-$100 price point. However, if you want more color and print options and a less cushioned (but still comfortable) feel, try one of Rothy’s flats ($125-$145).

Of all the types of shoes in my closet, the ones I could most easily see myself writing a lengthy love letter to are my flats.

Anyone who has ever owned a pair of comfortable flats knows what I’m talking about. They’re the easiest shoes to put on and take off, they can work for casual or formal settings, they barely take up any space in a suitcase, and if we’re talking about the right pair, they won’t make your feet light up with pain every time you take a step.

These types of flats aren’t easy to find, but we’ve been lucky enough to have collected some true gems and favorites. Quite a few are made by newer brands, like Everlane and Rothy’s.

Rothy’s has been making women’s flats for four years now, and up until recently, was arguably the startup to find stylish and comfortable knit flats.

However, in May 2019, a strong challenger by the name of Allbirds entered the ring. Hearing that it was coming out with knit flats of its own, we knew we had to try them out and immediately began drawing comparisons with Rothy’s flats.

If you’re stuck between Rothy’s and Allbirds, we’ve broken them down by a few factors (color and style options, fabric construction, feel, and price) so you can determine which one is best for your use and budget.

Our team really likes both so we can’t give a conclusive answer on which is better – it all depends on your specific preferences. For a few more women’s flats options to consider, check out our guide to the best flats you can buy.

Read on for a direct comparison between Rothy’s and Allbirds flats below.

Meet the companies, Rothy’s and Allbirds.

source Rothy’s

Rothy’s and Allbirds have a lot in common. Both founded in 2015 in the San Francisco Bay Area, the startups quickly became popular in the area for their practical and sustainable approach to footwear and gained the funding to prove their future potential. They’ve also found an audience in East Coast cities like New York, where the culture of walking makes the search for cute and comfortable flats even more dire.

In addition to women’s flats, Rothy’s sells loafers, sneakers, and kids’ shoes. While Rothy’s is best known for its flats, Allbirds is best known for its sneakers, and flats are a brand-new foray into non-sneaker styles. It makes men’s and women’s wool and eucalyptus sneakers, as well as children’s wool sneakers.

The flats look pretty similar, but if you take a closer look, the silhouettes have subtle differences, and you also have different color options to consider.

caption Rothy’s (left) and Allbirds (right) source Rothy’s; Allbirds

Rothy’s makes two different flat styles: rounded toe flats ($125) and pointed toe flats ($145), letting you decide between a versatile, everyday flat or something better suited to polished occasions. They come in a variety of neutral and bright colors, as well as flashy prints such as a spotted leopard print. These colors and prints rotate out from time to time, so there are always new ones to choose from. The colors of the insoles depend on the style – sometimes they match the uppers and other times they don’t. You can also buy extra insoles in different colors here.

An easy way to identify Rothy’s flats are the blue stripe at the heel of the shoe and the knit fabric. Both flats have an angular, V-style opening, which can help your feet look longer or more slender.

Allbirds makes one flat style, the Tree Breezer ($95), currently available in four colors. Allbirds has a history of releasing limited-edition colors quite often, so check its site, social media, or the Insider Picks page to find the latest options.

Its flat has a rounded toe and rounded opening, with a mesh knit fabric that’s more noticeable than Rothy’s. The “collar” of the opening is also more obvious and is made from a ribbed knit, so it hugs your foot more closely. The insole is Allbirds’ standard gray insole.

Plastic water bottles and eucalyptus: how Rothy’s and Allbirds make innovative use of these two materials.

source Rothy’s/Instagram

Both companies pride themselves on using sustainable materials to make comfortable shoes. Conveniently, both their shoes are machine-washable (but take the insoles out first), making it easy to keep them in top shape.

Rothy’s construction:

Uppers: 3D-knitted fabric made from recycled plastic water bottles. As of this writing, Rothy’s has repurposed more than 30 million water bottles.

Insoles: Recycled plastic water bottles and recyclable foam

Outsoles: Recycled, carbon-free rubber

Allbirds construction:

Uppers: Knit fabric made from sustainably harvested eucalyptus pulp

Insoles: Merino wool and castor bean oil

Outsoles: “SweetFoam” made from Brazilian sugarcane

Their sustainable construction doesn’t detract from their comfort.

source Allbirds

Both companies’ flats are light, really comfortable, and made for all-day wear – we wouldn’t be writing about them if they weren’t. Thanks to their unique designs, however, they do feel comfortable in different ways. You can get both Rothy’s and Allbirds in half sizes (a first for Allbirds).

Rothy’s fit true to size, but if you have wide feet or fear toe crowding in the pointed flat style, you should go up half a size. They mold to your foot and are breathable, with slight give so you can still wiggle your toes around in them. They’re great for summertime wear since they stay slick and dry. I’ve been wearing and washing mine for nearly a year and they don’t stretch out.

Allbirds recommends going up half a size for its flats, which tend toward a more snug feel. The cushioned insoles are supportive, and the overall feel of the flat is softer and thicker than Rothy’s. If you plan on being very active, you might like Allbirds’ flats more because of the aforementioned collar that grasps onto your foot.

You’ll pay around $100 for Rothy’s and Allbirds flats.

source Rothy’s

Rothy’s rounded toe flats retail for $125 and the pointed toe flats retail for $145.

Allbirds flats, like all Allbirds shoes, cost $95.

If you don’t want to spend more than $100, Allbirds are the obvious choice, but there’s the trade-off of fewer color and print options, not to mention the fact that they tend to sell out more quickly. If you’re willing to spend $30 to $50 more for Rothy’s, you’ve widened your options and are likely to receive your shoes more quickly.

$100 is probably more than you’re used to paying for a pair of flats, but sustainable clothing does tend to be more expensive, and both brands’ shoes are durable and well made.

The bottom line

source Allbirds

We love both Rothy’s and Allbirds flats and wear them often. If you’re already familiar with the feel of Allbirds sneakers and like that, you should go with the Allbirds Tree Breezers. They’re soft and cushion-y, with an almost sock-like feel and the added plus of an under-$100 price point. However, if you want more color and print options and a less cushioned (but still comfortable) feel, try one of Rothy’s flats.