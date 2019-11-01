Allbirds’ Instagram followers begged the company to make shoes in this color — so it did

Remi Rosmarin, Business Insider US
The Wisteria Wool Runner is sure to be a sell-out.

Allbirds

Great brands are customer-obsessed. They engage with their customers on social media, listen to their feedback, and sometimes even use their ideas to develop new products. Constantly releasing new styles and colorways to keep its fans on their toes, Allbirds is clearly a brand that values what its shoppers have to say. The latest Allbirds launch, the Wisteria Wool Runner, is a prime example of this.

After a flood of DMs, comments begging for the colorway, and a ton of traction on a picture of a flowering purple tree, Allbirds got the hint that its customers wanted something purple. So it made it. Enter: The Wisteria Wool Runner.

The people wanted purple, so Allbirds made a purple shoe.

Allbirds

This limited-edition of the “world’s most comfortable shoe” has everything you love about the classic version, but in a bright purple color that stands out. The purple knit, laces, and details are balanced out by a simple cream sole. This fun colorway is the perfect pop of color to introduce to your otherwise neutral fall wardrobe.

Based on all the purple hype that ensued before these shoes were even released, we have a feeling these won’t last long. So, we suggest you head over to Allbirds now to get your own pair of Wisteria Wool Runners before they’re gone.

