Allbirds just dropped 24 limited-edition throwback colors of its popular wool sneakers today

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
- source
- Allbirds
- Allbirds, one of the most popular online shoe companies right now, has released its best-selling sneakers in throwback colors.
- Though the startup sells a simple selection of silhouettes and styles, it keeps its loyal customers engaged and draws in new ones with periodic color updates. This limited-edition collection bringing back fan-favorite colors is no exception to the strategy.
- You can check out some of the throwback colors below, which include a speckled “Starry Night” navy and an eye-catching “Kotare Lemon” yellow.
- New colors often sell out, so if you want a style in your size, you should act quickly.
Ever the expert at generating renewed interest in its already-popular footwear, online shoe startup Allbirds released “throwback” colors today. This collection of popular past colors was brought back from the Allbirds archive to include bright corals, dusky pinks and purples, and a gray collaboration with fitness brand Outdoor Voices.
You can find these colors only in its signature Wool Runner. Since launching this popular, minimalist style, the company has expanded into Wool Loungers, Tree Runners, Tree Loungers, and Tree Skippers. These shoes have drawn acclaim from shoppers and media far and wide for their use of innovative materials (merino wool, eucalyptus, and sugar cane), all-day comfort, and simple yet instantly recognizable look.
While Allbirds’ classic colors like black, white, and charcoal are excellent basics to own, they’ll always be available to purchase. It’s the limited-edition colors that you need to be on the lookout for because they can sell out quickly.
Whether you’ve always wanted to try the sneaker that everyone knows and talks about, or you (like us) already own multiple pairs and need to add to the collection, this “new” color collection is a great opportunity to do so. There are 24 colors in total, though not all are available in both Men’s and Women’s styles.
Here’s a first look at the colors dropping today.
Shop men’s Throwback colors at Allbirds here before they sell out
Shop women’s Throwback colors at Allbirds here before they sell out
Dark Kea Red with Black Sole
- source
- Allbirds
Men’s Dark Kea Red (Black Sole) Wool Runners, $95
Tuke Chili with Cream Sole
- source
- Allbirds
Men’s Tuke Chili (Cream Sole) Wool Runners, $95
Women’s Tuke Chili (Cream Sole) Wool Runners, $95
Kea Red with Kea Red Sole
- source
- Allbirds
Men’s Kea Red (Kea Red Sole) Wool Runners, $95
Women’s Kea Red (Kea Red Sole) Wool Runners, $95
Sunset with Sunset Sole
- source
- Allbirds
Women’s Sunset (Sunset Sole) Wool Runners, $95
Tuke Dusk with Cream Sole
- source
- Allbirds
Men’s Tuke Dusk (Cream Sole) Wool Runners, $95
Women’s Tuke Dusk (Cream Sole) Wool Runners, $95
Sunshine with Sunshine Sole
- source
- Allbirds
Men’s Sunshine (Sunshine Sole) Wool Runners, $95
Kotare Lemon with Cream Sole
- source
- Allbirds
Women’s Kotare Lemon (Cream Sole) Wool Runners, $95
Kotare Mint with Light Grey Sole
- source
- Allbirds
Women’s Kotare Mint (Light Grey Sole) Wool Runners, $95
Kotare Moss with Grey Sole
- source
- Allbirds
Men’s Kotare Moss (Grey Sole) Wool Runners, $95
Women’s Kotare Moss (Grey Sole) Wool Runners, $95
Kotare Olive with Light Grey Sole
- source
- Allbirds
Men’s Kotare Olive (Light Grey Sole) Wool Runners, $95
Women’s Kotare Olive (Light Grey Sole) Wool Runners, $95
Starry Night with Black Sole
- source
- Allbirds
Men’s Starry Night (Black Sole) Wool Runners, $95
Women’s Starry Night (Black Sole) Wool Runners, $95
Starry Night with Cream Sole
- source
- Allbirds
Women’s Starry Night (Cream Sole) Wool Runners, $95
Tuke River with Cream Sole
- source
- Allbirds
Men’s Tuke River (Cream Sole) Wool Runners, $95
Women’s Tuke River (Cream Sole) Wool Runners, $95
Tuke Skyer with Sky Sole
- source
- Allbirds
Men’s Tuke Skyer (Sky Sole) Wool Runners, $95
Kotare Plum with Plum Sole
- source
- Allbirds
Men’s Kotare Plum (Plum Sole) Wool Runners, $95
Women’s Kotare Plum (Plum Sole) Wool Runners, $95
Kotare Lavender with Lavender Sole
- source
- Allbirds
Women’s Kotare Lavender (Lavender Sole) Wool Runners, $95
Canada Maple with Cream Sole
- source
- Allbirds
Men’s Canada Maple (Cream Sole) Wool Runners, $95
Women’s Canada Maple (Cream Sole) Wool Runners, $95
OV SF Grey with Cream Sole
- source
- Allbirds
Men’s OV SF Grey (Cream Sole) Wool Runners, $95
Women’s OV SF Grey (Cream Sole) Wool Runners, $95
Kotare Slate with Slate Sole
- source
- Allbirds
Men’s Kotare Slate (Slate Sole) Wool Runners, $95
Kotare Birch with Cream Sole
- source
- Allbirds
Men’s Kotare Birch (Cream Sole) Wool Runners, $95
Women’s Kotare Birch (Cream Sole) Wool Runners, $95
Tuke Sage with Cream Sole
- source
- Allbirds
Men’s Tuke Sage (Cream Sole) Wool Runners, $95
Women’s Tuke Sage (Cream Sole) Wool Runners, $95
Kotare Sand with Sand Sole
- source
- Allbirds
Men’s Kotare Sand (Sand Sole) Wool Runners, $95
Tuke Shade with Black Sole
- source
- Allbirds
Men’s Tuke Shade (Black Sole) Wool Runners, $95
Black Iris OV with Black Iris Sole
- source
- Allbirds