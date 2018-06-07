SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 7th June 2018 – Block Asia have been investigating a scam incident in the cryptocurrency industry involving millions of dollars.
On the latest breaking developments, Block Asia managed to get in touch with Zeeshan Najeeb, who is allegedly linked to several scams in the cryptocurrency sector.
Read the full news on Block Asia via this portal:
https://www.blockasia.io/alleged-cryptocurrency-scammer-zeeshan-najeeb-claims-to-be-victim-of-identity-theft-and-not-knowing-mcafee/
Block Asia positioned itself as an activist in the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry which is currently tarnished by various frauds and many individuals have fallen victims to these scams.
Block Asia seeks the crypto community to get in touch with us for any tip-off of scams or fraudulent activity.
Block Asia official website is www.blockasia.io
Follow Block Asia Twitter at https://twitter.com/Block_asia or @block_asia for updates on the latest breaking news in the blockchain & cryptocurrency industry.
Twitter & Telegram : @block_asia