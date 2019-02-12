Allegiant Air is selling tickets for as little as $38 on 19 new routes, and its expansion could be bad news for American, Delta, and United

caption A rendering of Allegiant Air’s new Airbus A320. source Airbus

Allegiant Air announced on Tuesday that it will add 19 new seasonal routes in 2019.

The new routes will serve destinations such as Charleston, South Carolina; Destin-Fort Walton Beach, Florida; Knoxville, Tennessee; Nashville, Tennessee; Savannah, Georgia; and Los Angeles.

In many of the smaller destinations, Allegiant will go up against the basic economy offerings from mainline carriers such as American, Delta, and United.

Allegiant is offering discounted tickets such as $38 from Orlando to Nashville and $39 from Las Vegas to Los Angeles.

Allegiant Air is expanding.

On Tuesday, the Nevada-based ultra-low-cost carrier announced that it will add 19 new seasonal routes this year.

To kick off its new routes, the airline is offering discounts with some one-way flights available for as little as $38.

The new routes will mainly serve airports in the Southeastern United States. However, Allegiant also announced new routes to Los Angeles International Airport.

“We’re excited to continue our growth in 2019 by adding 19 new route options to the Allegiant network,” Drew Wells, Allegiant vice president of planning and revenue, said in a statement. “We know customers will love having new nonstop travel options out of their hometown airport to fun destinations just in time for summer vacation.”

Unlike most of its rivals, Allegiant isn’t a standalone airline. It’s actually the airline arm of the publicly traded Allegiant Travel Company and targets mainly budget-conscious leisure travelers. In fact, the airline’s network is set up to connect secondary cities in the Northeast and the Midwest with holiday destinations in the Southeast and the West Coast.

As a result, Allegiant’s traditional rivals tend to be other ultra-low-cost carriers like Spirit and Frontier. However, the airline’s expansion into smaller regional markets such as the Florida Panhandle; Knoxville, Tennessee; Savannah, Georgia; and Charleston, South Carolina pits Allegiant against the basic economy fares from major mainline carriers like American, Delta, and United.

Allegiant Air had been criticized for operating an aging fleet of McDonnell Douglas MD-80 series airliners. However, the carrier has since overhauled its fleet with Airbus A320-family jets. According to AirFleets.net, Allegiant boast an average fleet age of 12.9 years, on part with Delta and United.

Stand out introductory one-way fares include $38 from Orlando, Florida to Nashville, Tennessee and $39 from Las Vegas, Nevada to Los Angeles.

The new routes are expected to launch in between the Middle of May and the beginning of June. The introductory discount tickets must be purchased by Wednesday, February 13 for travel by August 13, 2019.

The new Allegiant seasonal routes include:

Flights to Charleston, South Carolina:

Columbus, Ohio via Rickenbacker International Airport (LCK) – beginning June 7, 2019.

Flights to Destin-Fort Walton Beach, Florida:

Des Moines, Iowa via Des Moines International Airport (DSM) – beginning May 16, 2019.

Little Rock, Arkansas via Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport (LIT) – beginning May 17, 2019.

Shreveport, Louisiana via Shreveport Regional Airport (SHV) – beginning May 17, 2019.

Wichita, Kansas via Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport (ICT) – beginning June 5, 2019.

Rockford, Illinois via Chicago Rockford International Airport (RFD) – beginning June 5, 2019.

Huntington, West Virginia via Huntington Tri-State Airport (HTS) – beginning June 6, 2019.

Toledo, Ohio via Toledo Express Airport (TOL) – beginning June 7, 2019.

Flights to Knoxville, Tennessee:

Pittsburgh via Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) – beginning May 17, 2019.

Flights to Los Angeles, California:

Bozeman, Montana via Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport (BZN) – beginning June 5, 2019.

Las Vegas via McCarran International Airport (LAS) – beginning June 5, 2019.

Flights to Nashville, Tennessee:

Cleveland, Ohio via Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE) – beginning May 16, 2019. Allentown, Pennsylvania via Lehigh Valley International Airport (ABE) – beginning May 17, 2019. Cedar Rapids, Iowa via Eastern Iowa Airport (CID) – beginning May 17, 2019. Orlando, Florida via Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB) – beginning May 17, 2019. Bentonville, Arkansas via Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport (XNA) – beginning June 6, 2019. Harrisburg, Pennsylvania via Harrisburg International Airport (MDT) – beginning June 6, 2019.

Flights to Savannah, Georgia/Hilton Head, South Carolina: