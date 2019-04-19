Allen Edmonds is celebrating its 97th anniversary with a big sale — save up to 40% on dress shoes, accessories, and more

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source Allen Edmonds

Allen Edmonds is having a huge sale with up to 40% off dress shoes, boots, sneakers, clothes, and accessories.

As the brand’s biggest sale of the season, you can save up to $175 on shoes.

Prices are as marked, so there’s no need to use a promo code to save.

For the better part of a century, Allen Edmonds has been handcrafting dress shoes on the shores of Lake Michigan and it’s one of the last shoe manufacturers to produce a majority of its shoes in the US. By using premium materials and artisan-level craftsmanship, the brand makes some of the highest-quality shoes you can buy.

This month, Allen Edmonds is celebrating its 97th year of being in business with a sitewide anniversary sale. For a limited time, you can save up to $175 on footwear. While shoes are the core of the brand – and this sale – you shouldn’t overlook the other deals. You can also save up to 40% on belts, briefcases, wallets, dress shirts, khakis, jeans, socks, and more. Everything is on sale.

As Allen Edmonds‘ biggest sale of the season, you likely won’t be able to get deals this good until Black Friday. If you’re looking for premium, made in-US menswear at affordable prices, this is where you’ll want to shop.

Fifth Avenue Cap Toe Oxford

source Allen Edmonds

As Allen Edmonds’ best-selling dress shoe, the Fifth Avenue Cap Toe has a timeless design you can’t go wrong with.

Maxfield Tassel Loafer

source Allen Edmonds

Handcrafted in the Dominican Republic, the Maxfield Tassel Loafer may not have the made-in-USA stamp, but its quality is up to par. The classic loafer design can be worn casually or formally.

Strand Weave Cap-toe Oxford

source Allen Edmonds

Featuring a unique woven upper and brogue toe design, the Strand is a great choice for men looking for something with a bit more character.

Daytona Driving Shoe

source Allen Edmonds

As an elegant take on the iconic Italian driving shoe, the Daytona features smooth leather, a comfortable fit, and a rubber driving sole.

Badlands Comfort Shoe

source Allen Edmonds

If you’re looking for traditional dress shoe style and comfort, the Badlands is a great choice. The plain toe blucher style-shoe is made of premium calfskin leather and Othello rubber soles.

Dalton Wingtip Dress Boots

source Allen Edmonds

Perfect for the fall and winter, the Dalton has the formal look of a wingtip oxford and the height of a solid boot. Handcrafted in Port Washington, Wisconsin, these boots are built with outstanding attention to detail.

Glass Avenue Belt

source Allen Edmonds

Whether you already own a pair of Allen Edmonds shoes or you’re planning to pick some up during the sale, buying a belt that perfectly matches is a great idea. You won’t have to go through the trouble of matching leathers by shopping at a different brand.

American Grain Slim Briefcase

source Allen Edmonds

Released as part of Allen Edmonds American Grain Collection, this slim briefcase is made from Vegetable tanned American pebble grain cowhide and solid brass hardware.

RFID Vachetta Executive Bifold Wallet

source Allen Edmonds

With RFID-blocking security, this bifold is much more than your average premium leather wallet.

Outpost Olive Twill Flap Backpack

source Allen Edmonds

Made in collaboration with Korchmar, the Outpost Olive Twill Flap Backpack draws inspiration from military-issued backpacks. Its water-resistant twill body is upgraded with premium leather straps and accents.