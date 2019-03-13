A woman had an allergic reaction during sex and it may have been from her partner’s semen

caption Doctors discovered that her partner had been taking the antibiotic amoxicillin. source Getty Images/Joe Raedle

A woman had a severe and potentially life-threatening allergic reaction after giving oral sex, and it could have had something to do with the contents of her partner’s semen, according to a new report in the journal BMJ Case Reports.

The authors wrote that a 31-year-old woman from Spain came to the emergency room while experiencing trouble breathing, vomiting, and full-body hives. These symptoms were in line with anaphylactic shock, a severe allergic reaction that causes the airways to narrow and, if left untreated, can be fatal, according to the Mayo Clinic.

She started showing the symptoms after ingesting her partner’s semen during oral sex, according to the report.

The woman’s reaction could have been linked to antibiotics in her partner’s semen

The woman said she didn’t eat foods or take medications that could have caused the allergic reaction, but upon further investigation, doctors found that she may have reacted to antibiotics her partner had been taking due to an ear infection.

The woman has a penicillin allergy, and her partner had been taking amoxicillin – an antibiotic in the penicillin family. Although doctors have not concluded that this was the cause of her reaction, they believe there may have been traces of antibiotics in his semen.

Following the incident, doctors asked the woman to do an allergy test, but the authors wrote that she never attended her appointment.

Sexually-transmitted allergens are largely a mystery

According to the report authors, allergens transferred through sex have hardly been studied. This case is one of the first that demonstrates the phenomenon.

A previous case study, published in 2007 in The Journal of Investigational Allergology and Clinical Immunology, reported that a woman developed hives and had trouble breathing after having sex with a partner who ate Brazil nuts earlier that day. The authors did a skin prick test and found his semen contained traces of the nuts, making it the first known case of a sexually transmitted allergen.