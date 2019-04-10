9 remedies we use to tame our springtime allergies — from soft tissues to a powerful air purifier

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Spring allergies have begun to make our noses run, our throats itch, and our eyes burn and water.

Several members of the Insider Picks team suffer from allergies, so we’ve rounded up the allergy products we use and trust to get us through the season.

It all starts with a sniffle, maybe a sneeze or two.

You don’t realize it at the time, but millions of tiny pollen particles are conducting an invasion and system breach. It’s too late for you. The airflow through your nose has been cut off, the itchy receptors in your ears and throat have been activated, and the flood gates in your eyes have been opened. Oh, you’re also a mouth-breather at this point.

It happens every year. A total system compromise – but you’re not alone. According to the Center of Disease Control and Prevention, 8 million people have suffered from respiratory allergies in the past 12 months. I know I can speak on behalf of the Insider Picks team, we suffer with you.

We’ve already prepped our arsenal of remedies and we’re here to share the products that help us combat our spring allergies. So stop scaring people away with your sneezes and let your roommates open the windows again. Spring is here to stay and it’s time for us allergy-ridden folk to enjoy it, too.

Here’s what products we use to give us some relief during spring allergies:

Zyrtec

“My immediate go-to when I feel itchy eyes, a tingly throat, or congestion, is Zyrtec. This stuff has saved me when I’m at my worst and the best part is that I only have to take one small pill every 24 hours.” – Megan Foster, Insider Picks intern

“Pollen is my kryptonite. As soon as I come in contact with it, my nose, eyes, and throat start itching and I know I’m going to be in for a miserable onslaught of sneezes and coughs. But unlike Superman, I have a remedy for my greatest weakness – it’s called Zyrtec. When pollen levels are high during the early spring, Zyrtec is a real life saver for me. I like to take it before I leave home, so that it’s already working when I come into contact with pollen. The best part is, it’s non-drowsy, so I can function normally throughout the day.” – Amir Ismael, Insider Picks reporter

“If all else fails or I know I’m traveling to an allergen-ridden place, I take Zyrtec. Zyrtec usually makes my allergies disappear sooner or later, but I can’t take it daily without my nose getting overly dry. However, it did save me from repeating the embarrassing experience of attending an important tech conference with a running nose, scratchy throat, and streaming eyes. Turns out taking allergy medicine before you go to a place with lots of allergens does work!” – Malarie Gokey, Insider Picks senior editor

Nasacort

caption Nasacort is prescription strength with over the counter access. source Nasacort

“If your allergies usually leave you with an itchy, runny nose, or feeling congested, this nasal spray should give you some relief. It’s prescription strength, but you can get it over the counter at pretty much any drugstore. No matter the season, I find this spray really helpful.” – Remi Rosmarin, Insider Picks reporter

“If my allergies come at me full throttle, I pull out my trusted nasal spray, Nasacort, and use it every night before bed. As a person who is allergic to multiple things including pollen, cats and dogs, seasonal allergies, and some food products, I often have trouble sleeping when my symptoms are at their worst. This spray is handy because it works within 30 minutes of use.” – Megan Foster, Insider Picks intern

Flonase

caption Flonase can help sooth that uncomfortable about-to-sneeze feeling. source Flonase

“When I feel an allergy attack coming on, I whip out my Flonase nasal spray. It quickly relieves sneeze attacks and typically prevents a full-blown allergy attack. I do have to use it sparingly or my nose will get too dried out.” – Malarie Gokey, Insider Picks senior editor

Philips Air Purifier

caption Keep your indoor air clean of irritants with the Philips Air 5000i purifier. source Amazon

“Although I don’t have strong indoor allergies, I like to use an air purifier at home. The Philips 5000i features a total of six filters – two pre-filters, two HEPA filters, and two active carbon filters – that help reduce odors, gases, and allergens. I can control it by using the AirMatters smartphone app or by asking Alexa. As the brand’s largest Connected air purifier, the 5000i is suitable for extra spaces rooms like the living room/kitchen area of your home. If you plan on using it a smaller space, you can opt for the 2000i or 1000i.” – Francesca Rea, Insider Picks content producer

Puffs tissues

caption The added lotion in Puffs tissues saves your nose from chaffing. source Amazon

“I used to buy those awful cheap tissues that feel a bit like sandpaper because I feel like it’s wrong for nice tissues to cost so much, but my poor allergy-afflicted nose finally forced me to pay a premium for Puffs tissues. Now they’re my go-to tissue for allergy season. When I get a particularly bad allergy attack, I buy the ones with lotion, and they make a work of difference to my poor red nose.” – Malarie Gokey, Insider Picks senior editor

NeilMed sinus rinse

caption Flush out your sinuses and relieve pressure with NeilMed’s sinus kit. source Target

“If you are in need of some serious drainage, this Sinus Rinse bottle from NeilMed can help unclog your sinuses and get you back to breathing regularly. The jetstream of salt-laden water up your nostril feels like swallowing water at the pool, but you will quickly understand the value of this sinus rinse when the pressure building in your head gets released into the basin of your sink.” – Danny Bakst, Insider Picks content producer

Clorox Wipes

caption Remove dust, dirt, bacteria, and more with Clorox wipes. source Amazon

“Technically this isn’t related to spring allergies, but if you’re someone who is susceptible to allergic reactions all year round, keeping your room clean and dust-free can really help. Every so often I’ll use these to wipe down all the surfaces in my bedroom. It helps clean up dust and anything else that might be giving you allergy-like symptoms.” – Remi Rosmarin, Insider Picks reporter

Saline nasal spray

caption Return some moisture back to your dry nasal passage with a simple saline nasal spray. source Amazon

“To mitigate dryness and to also ensure my nasal passages are clean, I use a saline nasal spray regularly. Saline somehow magically prevents most allergy attacks I get and it helps me avoid getting a bloody nose from all the drying allergy medication I have to use.” – Malarie Gokey, Insider Picks senior editor

Claritin

caption Another trusted brand of allergy medicine is Claritin so you can stay “Claritin Clear” all day. source Amazon

“When my body gets used to Zyrtec (it takes a week or so), I switch to Claritin. Similar to Zyrtec, it clears up my allergies within a few hours and works continuously as long as I keep up with taking the medicine.” – Megan Foster, Insider Picks intern