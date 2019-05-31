An 11-foot-long alligator broke into a Florida woman’s home and tore through her kitchen in the middle of the night

caption As they say, only in Florida! source myclearwaterPD/Twitter

An 11-foot-long alligator broke into a Florida woman’s home.

The scaly creature broke through low-to-the ground windows, making a mess in the woman’s kitchen.

The photos are absolutely terrifying.

The Clearwater Police Department said that there were no injuries.

But Mary Wischhusen, 55, told Fox 13 that she was very scared.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Mary Wischhusen woke up to the sound of a loud crash. It was about 3:30 a.m., so she went to the bathroom. And then she decided to go investigate, she told Fox 13.

She certainly didn’t expect the intruder to be an 11-foot-long alligator in her kitchen.

“I decided I wasn’t staying there, so I went back to my bedroom and closed the door and called the police,” Wischhusen continued. “I was hyperventilating a little, so what I did was I went on the computer and played games to settle down.”

See you later, alligator ???? A scaly 11-foot-long gator broke into a Clearwater home overnight through some low windows in their kitchen. Clearwater Police officers and a trapper responded to the scene to capture and remove the gator. There were no injuries. pic.twitter.com/jsOxRNfkEV — Clearwater Police Department (@myclearwaterPD) May 31, 2019

Meanwhile, the alligator, who had climbed in a low-to-the-ground window was making a mess in Wischhusen’s kitchen.

The gator smashed bottles of her red wine.

“It’s all over my floor,” she told the outlet.

Read more: Hungry, hungry alligators are invading a Florida neighborhood in search of food

But aside from that damage, the Clearwater Police Department said that there were no injuries. Although photos of the incident are harrowing.

caption What a sight to behold. source myclearwaterPD/Twitter

caption Crawlin’ through. source myclearwaterPD/Twitter

caption There it is! source myclearwaterPD/Twitter

caption The gator has left the building. source myclearwaterPD/Twitter

Ultimately, officers sent a trapper to the scene to capture and remove the gator.

Wischhusen, for her part, is grateful to be OK.

“He could have come right after me,” Wischhusen said. “I’m very happy he did not come after me.”