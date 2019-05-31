An 11-foot-long alligator broke into a Florida woman’s home and tore through her kitchen in the middle of the night

Susanna Heller
As they say, only in Florida!

Mary Wischhusen woke up to the sound of a loud crash. It was about 3:30 a.m., so she went to the bathroom. And then she decided to go investigate, she told Fox 13.

She certainly didn’t expect the intruder to be an 11-foot-long alligator in her kitchen.

“I decided I wasn’t staying there, so I went back to my bedroom and closed the door and called the police,” Wischhusen continued. “I was hyperventilating a little, so what I did was I went on the computer and played games to settle down.”

Meanwhile, the alligator, who had climbed in a low-to-the-ground window was making a mess in Wischhusen’s kitchen.

The gator smashed bottles of her red wine.

“It’s all over my floor,” she told the outlet.

But aside from that damage, the Clearwater Police Department said that there were no injuries. Although photos of the incident are harrowing.

Ultimately, officers sent a trapper to the scene to capture and remove the gator.

Wischhusen, for her part, is grateful to be OK.

“He could have come right after me,” Wischhusen said. “I’m very happy he did not come after me.”