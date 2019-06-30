Florida alligator caught and killed, found with a dead man’s hands and feet in its stomach

caption Alligator handler Levi Robbins puts on a show for tourists at Wooten’s, an Everglades roadside attraction, in Ochopee, Florida. source Loren Elliott/Reuters

caption Alligator handler Levi Robbins puts on a show for tourists at Wooten’s, an Everglades roadside attraction, in Ochopee, Florida. source Loren Elliott/Reuters

Editor’s Note: This story contains graphic details that may be disturbing to some readers.

On Thursday morning, authorities discovered the body of a 45-year-old man named Michael Ford II floating in a canal near Fort Meade, Florida.

Parts of the body were in the jaws of a nearly 12-foot-long alligator swimming in the canal.

Officials captured and killed the animal. Now, a necropsy reveals that Ford’s hand and foot were inside the alligator’s stomach.

Florida residents more frequently come across alligators during the animals’ mating season, which starts in May.

Visit INSIDER.com for more stories.

The last time Michael Ford II’s family and friends saw him was on June 23. Four days later, his body turned up floating in a Fort Meade, Florida canal.

The body wasn’t intact, however. It had been partially eaten; “a large alligator had a part of Ford’s body in his mouth,” the county sheriff’s office reported.

Read More: An alligator was seen swimming with a knife lodged in its head

On Thursday, an employee from The Mosaic Company, which does mining along a local highway west of Fort Meade, discovered a nearly 12-foot-long alligator gnawing on part of Ford’s body in a canal on company property. By the time local authorities arrived on scene, the 449-pound reptile had released the body, WTSP reported.

Officials from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission caught and killed the alligator, and brought both the animal’s body and Ford’s body to the medical examiner’s office for analysis.

A necropsy revealed that Ford’s hand and foot were inside the alligator’s stomach, while an autopsy showed Ford had other lacerations and injuries caused by the alligator, besides the maimed body parts.

According to the sheriff’s office, the apparent cause of Ford’s death was drowning, though that can’t be confirmed until the toxicology results come in.

A history of hungry alligators

Florida residents are no strangers to sometimes-dangerous or deadly alligator interactions.

Last month, an 11-foot alligator broke into a Clearwater, Florida woman’s home and ransacked her kitchen in the middle of the night. The month before, another 8-foot scaly critter tore decided to camp out on a Fort Myers, Florida resident’s back porch and had to be removed by Florida Fish and Wildlife officers.

caption An alligator is seen at the Gator Park in the Florida Everglades May 17, 2006 in Miami-Dade County. source Joe Raedle/Getty Images

But despite Michael Ford’s grisly end, alligator attacks on people are rare. A 2010 study showed that, between 1928 and 2009, only 24 people in the US had died from alligators attacks.

“Typically, alligators are afraid of humans,” Lucas Nell, an ecologist at the University of Georgia, told the BBC. “They have been hunted since the Europeans got to the US, and they almost went extinct.”

But the late spring and early summer does tend to bring more alligators out of the woodwork, so to speak.

Brian Norris, a spokesperson for Florida Fish and Wildlife, told Fox 4 Now that when it gets warm out and the seasons change, alligators’ metabolisms become faster, making them more hungry.

The reptiles, Norris said, are looking for food ahead of their mating season, which usually begins in May.

source Rob Carr/Getty Images

“They have to find some food, so that’s when we’ll find them on sidewalks and people’s pools they’re really just out there browsing around,” he said.

Although, Norris added, humans aren’t typically on the menu for gators. Instead they’re usually searching for easier to get meat, like chickens from local coops.

Still, he recommends being cautious.

“If you are near water, just be mindful that there could be some sunning themselves on the bank. If you have pets, be mindful especially near water,” Norris said.