A 4-foot-long alligator is on the loose in a popular Chicago park and police have been unable to catch him

A 4-foot-long alligator was spotted in Chicago’s Humboldt Park Lagoon, police said.

Alligators, however, are not native to Chicago.

Now, officials are using food to lure the animal, according to ABC 7.

Once captured, the animal will be taken to a zoo, police said.

The animal was first spotted on Tuesday and as of Wednesday morning remained at large, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.

On Tuesday morning, Rencie Horst-Ruiz came across something you don’t see every day in Chicago, Illinois. While taking pictures, the photographer spotted a 4-foot-long alligator the city’s Humboldt Park Lagoon.

Horst-Ruiz told ABC 7 that her client first spotted the anima, then she saw it, too.

“Came around to the pier right there, and he was surfacing. Not all the way, just his head, tail and back,” she said.

Soon after, she called the police.

By Tuesday evening, Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi confirmed that the alligator, which is believed to be between 4 and 5 feet long was in the creek.

“The reptile will be humanely trapped tonight and relocated to a zoo for veterinary evaluation,” Guglielmi wrote.

UPDATE – We've independently confirmed the alligator is in the lagoon and state reptile specialists say its between 4 and 5 feet long. The reptile will be humanely trapped tonight and relocated to a zoo for veterinary evaluation — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) July 9, 2019

But according to the Chicago Sun-Times, the traps did not work and – as of Wednesday morning – the alligator remained at large.

According to a wrangler known as Alligator Bob who volunteers with the Chicago Herpetological Society, the animal probably isn’t dangerous.

“It’s not big enough to look at humans as food,” Alligator Bob said. “It’s not like the movies where they attack you and drag the lady into the pond and stuff.”

Alligator Bob, according to the Chicago Sun-Times was seen looking for the animal while in a canoe.

Read more: A 463-pound alligator meandered onto a Floridian interstate and was hit by a truck

According to ABC 7, experts are also using food like fish and chicken in attempts to lure the animal into a cage.

Alligators are not native to Chicago and it’s not immediately clear how this animal got into the lagoon.

“If this is a pet alligator, it was probably kept in an aquarium and released” Jenny Schlueter, a spokeswoman for Chicago Animal Care and Control, told the Sun-Times.

Currently, the lagoon is closed to blue-green algae in the water, as the Chicago-Tribune reported on June 25.

This isn’t the first time an alligator has been found in Chicago. In October 2018, a kayaker spotted a 4-foot-long alligator in Lake Michigan with its mouth taped shut.