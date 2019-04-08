It appears that ‘Smallville’ star Allison Mack was trying to recruit Emma Watson and other celebrities to join an alleged sex cult on Twitter

caption Allison Mack. source Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

It appears that “Smallville” star Allison Mack was trying to use Twitter as a tool to recruit people to join NXIVM, an alleged sex cult.

Mack reached out to celebrities like Emma Watson and Kelly Clarkson asking if they wanted to “chat.”

Mack was arrested on Friday on allegations of her involvement in NXIVM.

Mack repeatedly reached out to “Harry Potter” star Emma Watson in 2016, asking her chat about joining a “women’s movement.”

She first attempted to contact her in January 2016.

.@EmWatson I'm a fellow actress like yourself & involved in an amazing women's movement I think you'd dig. I'd love to chat if you're open. — Allison Mack (@allisonmack) January 24, 2016

She reached out to her again in February 2016.

.@EmWatson I participate in a unique human development & women's movement I'd love to tell you about. As a fellow actress I can relate so… — Allison Mack (@allisonmack) February 19, 2016

.@EmWatson well to your vision and what you want to see in the world. I think we could work together. Let me know if you're willing to chat — Allison Mack (@allisonmack) February 19, 2016

And a third time in March of that year.

@TheCathyJensen @EmWatson Thank you for the bump up! Would love to chat with a fellow change-maker! #InternationalWomensDay — Allison Mack (@allisonmack) March 7, 2016

Mack used similar language in a tweet addressed to pop singer Kelly Clarkson.

@kelly_clarkson I heard through the grapevine that you're a fan of Smallville. I'm a fan of yours as well! I'd love to chat sometime. — Allison Mack (@allisonmack) July 20, 2013

On Friday, Mack was arrested on allegations that she was involved in NXIVM. Her indictment came weeks after the arrest of NXIVM leader Keith Raniere who was charged with sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy, and conspiracy to commit forced labor, according to BuzzFeed. According to TMZ, Mack was allegedly Rainere’s second in command.

“As alleged in the indictment, Allison Mack recruited women to join what was purported to be a female mentorship group that was, in fact, created and led by Keith Raniere,” U.S. Attorney Richard P. Donoghue said in a statement. “The victims were then exploited, both sexually and for their labor, to the defendants’ benefit.”

On Friday, Mack pleaded not guilty to charges of sex trafficking, according to Fox News. Her bail hearing will be held on Tuesday.

A representative for Emma Watson didn’t immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.

