This budget-friendly mattress only costs $345 for a queen — but I’d recommend it even for someone who had thousands to spend

The “bed-in-a-box” mattress market is flooded with options, which can make it difficult to figure out which one is right for you.

The Allswell mattress uses a combination of foam and coils to offer superior support and comfort at an affordable price (starting at $245 for a twin).

Whether or not you’re on a budget, this mattress is a great choice.

If you’re looking for a bed on a budget, the Allswell 10-inch hybrid mattress should be at the top of your list.

It has entered the “bed-in-a-box” scene as one of the most affordable mattresses you can buy, but the low price (Starting at $245 for a twin) doesn’t mean low quality. After testing the Allswell hybrid mattress for myself, I can confidently say that it delivers when it comes to quality and comfort.

Allswell is a relatively new company backed by Walmart that launched in February 2018. All its products can be found online on Walmart’s website in addition to AllswellHome.com in an effort to “meet shoppers where they already are.” The goal of Allswell is to make “elevated bedroom basics accessible to all.” After moving into a new home and experiencing firsthand the extra expenses that come with this endeavor, that’s a goal I can definitely get behind.

First Impressions

The Allswell hybrid mattress arrived at our doorstep vacuum sealed and rolled into a cardboard box. While not especially light (it is a mattress after all), it wasn’t so heavy that my boyfriend couldn’t carry the box to our upstairs bedroom. From there, all it took was a pair of scissors to carefully open the box and slice through the plastic wrapping once the mattress was unrolled – easily a one-person job. As soon as the plastic was cut into, the mattress began to decompress, so I quickly removed the plastic wrap to allow it to do its thing. It can take a day or so for the Allswell hybrid to get to its full size, but we found it took shape quickly once removed from the packaging.

While many bed in a box situations require off-gassing and can cause big issues when the chemical scent doesn’t dissipate, we found that any chemical smell was gone within a few days, and haven’t smelled any traces of it since. Once we flopped down on the Allswell hybrid, we were immediately impressed with the support it offered. This is considered a medium-firm mattress and doesn’t have a lot of give, so you shouldn’t be expecting it to conform to the contours of your body. However, if you like the feeling of sleeping on top of your mattress rather than sinking into it, you won’t be disappointed.

Construction

That feeling of support is thanks to the combination of high-performance memory foam and two-gauge coils, which is what makes this a hybrid mattress. The combination of coils and foam give you the feel of a traditional innerspring mattress with the added comfort of memory foam.

The top layer of the mattress consists of a moisture-wicking cover that will help keep you cool as you sleep. The second layer is made of gel-infused memory foam, also helping with heat control and making this an ideal mattress for those who sleep hot. The third layer consists of two inches of transitional foam that is designed to help with pressure relief and provide support. All of this rests on a pocketed coil system, which is supported by a high-density base foam. Even with all these layers, the Allswell only comes in at 10 inches tall. While this is lower than mattresses I’m used to sleeping on – like the Saatva – I didn’t feel that it compromised the comfort in any way.

The combination of pocketed coils and memory foam make motion transference almost nonexistent. Other than the extremely affordable price, this was one of the qualities that impressed me the most. I’m a very light sleeper, and in the past, I’d usually wake up every time my partner rolled over or got out of bed. With the Allswell, I felt next to nothing. Between the minimal motion transference and the supportive edges, this is an ideal mattress for couples.

Comfort

Thanks to its materials and thoughtful construction, the Allswell is supportive yet comfortable. My boyfriend is a back sleeper, and I sleep mostly on my stomach, so we both tend to prefer a firmer mattress. For us, the Allswell provides just enough give to be comfortable without letting us sink into the mattress completely, which is ideal for our sleep styles.

If you do tend to sleep almost exclusively on your side, you may find the Allswell to be less comfortable as the firm cushioning can put more pressure on the hips and shoulders. My boyfriend found this to be the case when he did end up on his side (usually at my bidding because he snores on his back). He would wake up with sore shoulders if he ended up on his side most of the night.

Final thoughts

The comfort and high-quality construction the Allswell offers, along with its very affordable price, make this an ideal mattress to add to your sleep setup even if you aren’t on a budget. The price is especially impressive considering that the mattress is made in the United States.

While we found the set-up process to be extremely easy, the company still offers white glove delivery and will even take your old mattress off your hands – which isn’t always the case with online bed in a box mattress companies. In trying out the mattress, you really have nothing to lose. Allswell offers a 100-night, risk-free trial for their mattresses with free returns and no questions asked, as well as a 10-year limited warranty. Sleep Sherpa says, “You can’t go wrong trying out this mattress. If you find you like it, you just scored one of the best bargains in town. If by chance you don’t like it, returns are free and easy and you can pursue other mattresses that are more expensive.”

If you are looking for a taller mattress, and want a few more luxurious extras like a built-in plush topper, the Allswell Luxe Hybrid may be a better option for you. It’s slightly more expensive than the Allswell, but a Queen still comes in at under $600. Business Insider’s own reviewer, James Brains, found this mattress to be an “excellent buy.” Testers at Mattress Advisor were equally impressed by the Luxe Hybrid, and were surprised at how well the mattress scored saying, “it goes to show that you really can get a quality bed at an affordable price.”

The brand doesn’t skimp on style either. In addition to offering affordable mattresses, Allswell offers themed bedding based on different style aesthetics. You can buy pieces separately to create your own style, or in bundles for an easy way to create a curated look. This is a great and budget friendly way give your bedroom an update.