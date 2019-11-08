I’ve reviewed more than a dozen mattresses and the new Allswell Supreme is an ideal combo of quality and price

source Allswell

A high-quality mattress should last for 10+ years, offer the ideal combination of support and comfort, and isolate motion transfer for undisturbed sleep.

After reviewing the Allswell Supreme Hybrid Mattress , I was impressed by the comfortable balance between memory foam and individually-wrapped coils, impressive edge support, and the medium firmness that was just right for my body.

I reviewed a queen-sized mattress that currently costs $985 . It’s not cheap by any means but it’s one of the most affordable hybrid mattresses I’ve slept on.

It’s also backed by a 10-year limited warranty and 100-night risk-free trial so you can test the mattress yourself before fully committing.

Quality mattresses are expensive – there’s no way around it. If I’m going to spend a third of my life sleeping, I want to make sure my bed is comfortable regardless of the price, but I’d still like to find a good deal that doesn’t compromise quality.

Allswell, a Walmart brand, is known for quality bed-in-a-box mattresses at budget-friendly prices. I’ve reviewed all three of its mattresses and think they’re all great values, but its newest is my favorite by far.

The Supreme is thick and comfortable, with supportive construction and outstanding edge support. It starts at $885 for a full-sized mattress and can go up to $1,245 for a California King. I reviewed a queen-sized mattress at $985, so I’d say that its a high-end option at a mid-range price.

Let’s take a closer look at this hybrid bed.

Read more: The best mattresses

I reviewed the new Allswell Supreme, a hybrid mattress that has five layers of memory foam and coils

The mattress consists of five layers:

Individually-wrapped coils – Also called pocket coils, these help with motion isolation. Allswell also reinforced the edges with more support.

Energex foam – This is a 2-inch layer of proprietary foam designed to help provide pressure relief.

Graphite and copper gel-infused memory foam – Copper and graphite have become increasingly popular in mattresses due to their abilities to absorb and transfer your body’s heat.

Built-in euro top – This layer helps makes the mattress feel soft and plush. It’s also only in the Supreme.

Quilted top cover – The attractive quilted cover is removable, though Allswell doesn’t recommend that you do so.

You can try the Allswell Supreme mattress risk-free thanks to the company’s 100-night trial. And if you decide to keep your bed, it’s backed by a 10-year limited warranty.

I was able to set up the mattress by myself, but it’s heavy so I’d suggest paying extra to have someone do it for you

source Allswell

After testing more than a dozen boxed mattresses, I’m an old pro at unboxing and setting them up so it only took me about five minutes. If you’re physically unable to set up your mattress or just don’t want to, you can choose “white glove” delivery anywhere in the contiguous United States for an extra $99 at checkout. And for an extra $50.99, they’ll also remove your old mattress.

Since I was testing a comped mattress from the brand, I received what appeared to be a review unit since the box didn’t have any branding; it just said “Generic Mattress Box” on the outside. There were also no unboxing instructions either, but your experience as a paying customer will probably be different than mine. If you’ve never unboxed a bed-in-a-box, I recommend checking out Allswell’s unboxing video.

It’s pretty intuitive though so I just removed the mattress from the box and placed it on my foundation. I used a letter opener to cut through the plastic wrapping, which produced a symphony of popping as the individually-wrapped coils stretched out. I accidentally opened the mattress upside down so I had to flip it. It wasn’t pretty but the handles sewn onto the sides made it easier. The handles are a new addition, they’re not on other Allswell mattresses.

There was a slight memory foam odor to the bed at first, but it dissipated within a few hours. I recommend unboxing and setting up the mattress in the morning and letting it air out so that it smells fine by bedtime.

Read more: Walmart has backed a new online mattress startup – I slept on one of the mattresses for 45 nights and my body is thanking me

The mattress is firm and supportive with impressive edge support and decent motion transfer isolation

I’ve found that mattresses under 10 inches thick tend to be less comfortable and supportive for me; thicker mattresses tend to treat my body better. This was certainly the case with the 14-inch-thick Allswell Supreme. It’s the thickest mattress from Allswell, and the thickness more than made up for my cheap, metal, fold-up foundation.

I appreciated the firmness level too. I prefer to alternate between sleeping on my stomach and side, and this bed accommodates both styles.

The Allswell Supreme mattress offers impressive edge support. I can lay on the edge and roll away pretty far before I finally fall off. There isn’t much dip when I sit on the edge to put on my socks either.

Though the motion transfer isolation isn’t the best I’ve seen, it isn’t terrible.

I’ve created a standardized test that I put all my mattresses through. I place a 12-ounce can of pop in the middle of the bed and then drop a 20-pound weight from four feet above so it’ll land about a foot away from the can. On beds with excellent motion isolation, the can won’t fall over even after repeated tests. On the first test with the Allswell Supreme, the can tilted slightly but didn’t fall over entirely. The second time I dropped the weight, the can fell over.

I sleep hot and I thought the mattress trapped heat; I’d suggest adding a cooling mattress topper during the summer for hot sleepers

I find the Allswell Supreme traps heat, which is surprising considering it has a graphite and copper gel-infused memory foam layer that’s supposed to dissipate heat.

I sleep hot, and when I come back from a mid-night bathroom trip, the mattress feels just as hot as when I got up. The added heat is nice in the winter, but in the summer, you might want to add a cooling mattress topper if you’re a hot sleeper.

Unfortunately, the mattress is heavy and not available in stores, so you have to physically set it up in your home to know if it’s right for you

The mattress is also hard to maneuver and can be impossible for senior citizens or those with disabilities; I’d strongly suggest the “white glove” service in those cases. The queen I slept on weighs 96 pounds, which is more than what one person should try to move. I was dripping sweat as I set up the bed. Fortunately, there are handles on both sides, which helped me immensely.

Allswell mattresses are not currently available in showrooms either so you can’t try out the mattress before you buy it. This is where the 100-night risk-free trial comes in handy, though. You can try the bed in the comfort of your own home and actually sleep on it for 100 nights before deciding if you want to keep or return it for a full refund.

Read more: This budget-friendly mattress only costs $345 for a queen – but I’d recommend it even for someone who had thousands to spend

After reviewing the Allswell Supreme, there’s a lot to love about the mattress, but there are alternatives you might want to consider

source Allswell

Should you buy it?

At this price point, you won’t find a better quality mattress.

In general, hybrid mattresses tend to be more expensive than all-foam styles, and the copper and graphite gel-infused memory foam is usually costlier than your average memory foam too. Also, due to its average firmness, it works for a broad range of sleepers. I’d only dissuade shoppers from getting the Supreme if they prefer extra soft or extra firm beds.

What are your alternatives?

If the Allswell still doesn’t sound right for you, here are a few other options I’ve reviewed that you might want to consider:

Tempur-Pedic PRObreeze ($3,599) : When we’re not testing other brands, this is what my wife and I sleep on. It comes with free “white glove” delivery and has impressive motion isolation and cooling. It’s ideal for side sleepers and petite individuals. My wife sleeps on her back and I switch between side and stomach, yet we both love this bed. The biggest negative is the price of course, but if this is within your budget, I’d recommend it.

: When we’re not testing other brands, this is what my wife and I sleep on. It comes with free “white glove” delivery and has impressive motion isolation and cooling. It’s ideal for side sleepers and petite individuals. My wife sleeps on her back and I switch between side and stomach, yet we both love this bed. The biggest negative is the price of course, but if this is within your budget, I’d recommend it. Leesa Hybrid ($1,499) : The Leesa Hybrid was our main bed for about a year. Like the PRObreeze, it has extraordinary motion transfer dampening, heat dissipation, and works for all types of sleepers. Additionally, this model has excellent edge support and a much more reasonable price tag. The main downfall is that it may be too firm for petite side sleepers.

: The Leesa Hybrid was our main bed for about a year. Like the PRObreeze, it has extraordinary motion transfer dampening, heat dissipation, and works for all types of sleepers. Additionally, this model has excellent edge support and a much more reasonable price tag. The main downfall is that it may be too firm for petite side sleepers. Allswell Luxe ($645): This is Allswell’s first mattress that came out last year, which we use as a guest bed. You won’t find a hybrid at a lower price. Plus, it has copper gel-infused memory foam. If you prefer a firmer hybrid and don’t want to spend a lot of money, the Luxe is worth considering.

Overall, though, I think the Allswell Supreme is an excellent value and I strongly recommend giving it a try. With the 100-night risk-free trial, you don’t have anything to lose.

Pros: 100-night risk-free trial, 10-year warranty, great edge support, medium firmness, features pocket coils and copper and graphite gel-infused memory foam

Cons: Sleeps a little hot, heavy, no showroom for testing it out before purchasing