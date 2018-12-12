Almost half of Singaporeans aren’t getting enough sleep – and a shocking number still sleep with their ‘chou chou’

44 per cent of Singaporean adults get less than seven hours of sleep a night. Singapore Press Holdings

In Singapore, sleep deprived adults abound.

At least according to a survey by market research company YouGov, which found that an alarming 44 per cent of Singaporean adults get less than seven hours of sleep a night.

To break that figure down, while 41 per cent of respondents sleep for four to six hours, 3 per cent sleep for less than four hours a day.

Jake Gammon, head of YouGov Omnibus in APAC, suggested that the cause of sleepless nights could be due to “demanding work”.

The lucky ones – a total of around 55 per cent of respondents – sleep more than seven hours per night, with 48 per cent of respondents sleeping seven to eight hours, according to the survey which was conducted in November.

Interestingly, lower income Singaporeans are twice as likely to get less than four hours of sleep a night, according to Gammon.

YouGov said that while 3 per cent of Singaporeans get less than four hours of sleep a night, this number doubles (6 per cent) for those with a household income of less than S$4,000 (US$2,913) a month.

Falling asleep is tough

Falling asleep sure takes some skill that not everyone has mastered.

Six in ten Singaporeans (65 per cent) take less than 30 minutes to fall asleep, and a third (28 per cent) take less than an hour.

But the remaining 7 per cent take more than an hour to fall asleep.

Sleeping through the night

You’re a rare breed if you can sleep through the night, it seems.

Only 23 per cent of Singaporeans are able to sleep through the night.

The remaining three-quarters (77 per cent) wake up at least once a night, with approximately 70 per cent waking up one to three times.

Quality of sleep

And as expected, those who sleep through the night are more likely to describe their quality of sleep as good (71 per cent compared to 41 per cent).

Singaporeans aged 55 and over also appear to be sleeping better, with 45 per cent describing their quality of sleep as good.

Security blankets and pillows

There’s no need to be ashamed if you still sleep with your “chou chou” or “bantal busuk” because apparently, many others do too.

Half (53 per cent) of the adults surveyed said they still sleep with a comfort object or security blanket – colloquially known as a “chou chou” in Mandarin or “bantal busuk” in Malay.

Women are more likely than men to do so (61 per cent as compared to 44 per cent).

But age plays a part too. Singaporeans aged 25 to 34 are much more likely to do so than those aged 55 and above (61 per cent as compared to 44 per cent).

However, there is no indication that those who sleep with a comfort object have better (or longer) hours of sleep than those who don’t.

