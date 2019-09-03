Alphabet’s chief legal boss, accused of emotionally abusing a former Googler after a workplace affair, reportedly married a current Google employee over the weekend

caption David Drummond source Getty

David Drummond, senior vice president of corporate development and chief legal officer for Google’s parent company, Alphabet, married a current Google employee this past weekend, according to Axios.

The news comes about a week after Jennifer Blakely published a scathing Medium post accusing Drummond of emotional abuse after the birth of the child they had together during an extramarital affair while they were both at Google.

Blakely also said that Drummond had multiple affairs with other colleagues at Google.

In response to the allegations, Drummond said last week that other than Blakely, he had “never started a relationship” with anyone else at Google or Alphabet, and that “any suggestion otherwise is simply untrue.”

Drummond’s new wife – whose identity is unclear – worked under him at Google years ago, but recently returned after a three-year stint away from the company, Axios reported.

Drummond reportedly maintains that he only started dating the woman who is now his wife after she left Google.

While Axios did not report the name of Drummond’s new wife, she’s said to have worked under the exec in the legal department at Google years ago, but left for a stint of about three years.

At some point, Axios reports, she returned to Google’s legal department – though, as Drummond currently serves at Alphabet, Google’s parent company, she is technically outside of Drummond’s direct reporting chain. That’s an important distinction because neither Google nor Alphabet allow relationships between managers and subordinates.

Drummond maintains that the two only “started” dating after she left Google, Axios said. That detail might explain the specific phrasing of Drummond’s statement last week, specifying he had “never started a relationship” with another colleague at Google other than Blakely.

Google did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Today, Drummond is one of Alphabet’s most senior and highest paid executives.

His role, however, seems to have moved out of the public eye more and more since the bombshell New York Times piece from last fall which shed more light into his relationship with Blakely and described the company as giving multimillion-dollar payouts to departing executives accused of sexual harassment. At this year’s annual shareholder meeting, for instance Drummond was seated in the audience – rather than hosting it, as he had in years past.