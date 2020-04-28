Alphabet beats Wall Street expectations with Q1 earnings but sees ‘significant’ slowdown in ad revenue

source Reuters

Alphabet had announced its Q1 results on Tuesday, giving us our first look at how the pandemic is impacting the company.

Analysts are keeping an especially close eye on Google’s performance from mid-March onwards, as this was when most of its workforce began working from home.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Alphabet has reported its Q1 earnings for the year, with a revenue of $33.7 billion minus traffic acquisition costs, beating analyst estimates by around $1.1 billion. The stock is up 2% just after trading.

“Performance was strong during the first two months of the quarter, but then in March we experienced a significant slowdown in ad revenues,” said Google CFO Ruth Porat in a statement.