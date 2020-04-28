Alphabet beats Wall Street expectations with Q1 earnings but sees ‘significant’ slowdown in ad revenue

- source
- Alphabet had announced its Q1 results on Tuesday, giving us our first look at how the pandemic is impacting the company.
- Analysts are keeping an especially close eye on Google’s performance from mid-March onwards, as this was when most of its workforce began working from home.
Alphabet has reported its Q1 earnings for the year, with a revenue of $33.7 billion minus traffic acquisition costs, beating analyst estimates by around $1.1 billion. The stock is up 2% just after trading.
“Performance was strong during the first two months of the quarter, but then in March we experienced a significant slowdown in ad revenues,” said Google CFO Ruth Porat in a statement.